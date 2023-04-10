KUHNS
Gettysburg starting pitcher Tegan Kuhns delivers during Monday’s home game against Littlestown. Kuhns struck out 11 batters in four innings to help the Warriors secure a 3-1 victory. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg junior Tegan Kuhns struggled to find the strike zone in a loss to Mechanicsburg last week, but he was on point against Littlestown in the Warriors’ 3-1 victory over the Thunderbolts in a non-conference baseball contest Monday afternoon.

Kuhns walked six batters and allowed five runs in a 10-0 defeat against the Wildcats, but things were the exact opposite on Monday.

