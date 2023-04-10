Gettysburg junior Tegan Kuhns struggled to find the strike zone in a loss to Mechanicsburg last week, but he was on point against Littlestown in the Warriors’ 3-1 victory over the Thunderbolts in a non-conference baseball contest Monday afternoon.
Kuhns walked six batters and allowed five runs in a 10-0 defeat against the Wildcats, but things were the exact opposite on Monday.
After walking Kyle Thayer with one out in the top of the first and allowing an RBI single by Ryan Jones, Kuhns fanned Colby Hahn to limit the damage and end the inning.
That began a run of seven straight punchouts for the University of Tennessee commit.
“I slowed my velocity down a little bit to focus more on my control,” Kuhns said. “My fastball command was good and I threw in some sliders, too. Basically stuck to those two pitches.”
Littlestown (2-5) had a chance in the fourth when Brandon Morgret and Jones reached on back-to-back Gettysburg miscues to begin the inning, but neither runner got any further as Kuhns fanned the next three hitters.
“We had him in a little bit of trouble in the first and got a run out of it, but he got out of it and shut us down after that,” Littlestown head coach Robert Rohrbaugh said of Kuhns. “This is my first time seeing him pitch live and he’s got a lively arm. I can see why the scouts like him so much.”
Kuhns was finished after four frames and left after throwing 76 pitches, 53 for strikes. He allowed one run and one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
“Tegan made some good adjustments after his last start,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “We talked about working ahead and not worrying about striking everyone out. His stuff is so good that he’s gonna strike a lot of guys out anyway. But first-pitch outs are okay, too. They keep his pitch count down and allow him to go later into games.”
Gettysburg (6-2) trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the second before putting together a two-run rally.
Braden Manning worked a leadoff walk, then stole second and took third on a wild pitch. He came home on a one-out line drive single to center by Hunter Gillin that was so straight you could’ve hung laundry on it.
A Wes Coolbaugh single sent Gillin around to third, then following a strikeout, Wyatt Sokol blooped a single to shallow center field that brought Gillin home with the go-ahead run.
“Wyatt fields the ball well at shortstop or second base and his bat is good,” Brady said. “He contributes when he gets the opportunity.”
The Warriors threatened in the third when Kuhns was hit by a pitch and Bryce Rudisill dumped a single into shallow center to begin the frame, but Littlestown junior righty Jacob Dennis retired the next three hitters to keep the Bolts’ deficit at one run.
In the fourth, Zach Williams reached on an error to begin things for the hosts, then Sokol singled. A walk drawn by Carson Kuhns packed the sacks and Tegan Kuhns then drew a free pass to plate Williams and bump the advantage to 3-1.
Coolbaugh replaced Kuhns on the bump in the fifth and worked around a leadoff walk.
“We had plenty of opportunities to cash in and we didn’t. That’s disappointing and demoralizing,” Rohrbaugh said. “We had two on and none out in the one inning and struck out three straight times.”
Dennis wrapped up his afternoon on the mound by striking out the side in the fifth. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
“Jake has good stuff and he’s learning how to pitch at the varsity level,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s improving every time he goes out there to pitch.”
Littlestown threatened in the seventh when Peyton Bossom singled to bring the tying run to the plate with one out, but Coolbaugh induced a fly out and ground out to end it and pick up the save.
In his three innings of work, Coolbaugh allowed a pair of hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“Wes does a good job for us,” Brady said. “He’s a strike thrower and that’s what you want in a reliever.”
The win was the second straight for the Maroon & White after being mercy-ruled in back-to-back contests by Warwick and Mechanicsburg.
“6-2 is a nice start, especially given how many road games that we’ve had,” Brady said. “But we’re not close to where we need to be if we want to meet our goals for the season.”
Coolbaugh and Sokol led the Warrior offense with two knocks apiece, while Jones had two hits for the Bolts.
Gettysburg returns to action with a road tussle at Bishop McDevitt on Wednesday, then puts a bow on its week with a trip to Palmyra on Friday. Littlestown is at Bermudian Springs on Thursday. All of those contests are set to begin at 4:15.
Littlestown 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Gettysburg 020 100 x — 3 6 2
Jacob Dennis, Colby Hahn (6) and Brandon Morgret; Tegan Kuhns, Wes Coolbaugh (5) and Cody Furman. WP: Kuhns. LP: Dennis. SO-BB: Dennis 6-3, Hahn 1-0; Kuhns 11-1, Coolbaugh 3-1. 2B: L-Ryan Jones.
