The big boys and girls will be out after big birds on May Day tomorrow, when the statewide spring gobbler season opens. It continues until May 31.
The kids had their chance last Saturday during a one-day youth hunt.
Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Sell got his 16-pound gobbler during the youth hunt, in Wildlife Management Unit 5A. He goes to Waynesboro Middle School and shot his four-inch-bearded turkey using his father’s first shotgun, a 20-gauge. Dad Robb said it was the proudest moment of his entire life and he was more excited than his son was.
The spring turkey population was put at over 196,000 birds in 2020, and good summer reproduction and a light fall harvest sets this campaign up as one of promise.
“A strong base of adult toms is strutting in our forests and fields in their annual quest for companionship, followed by a healthy population of high-spirited jakes,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Wild Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena. “And there’s an above-average supply of 2-year-olds roaming in many Wildlife Management Units. So, hunters stand a great chance this spring of bringing home one – maybe even two – of these cabin-fever-chasing birds.”
Properly licensed hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring turkey season. A general hunting license provides spring-turkey hunting privileges and a tag that can be used to harvest one bird. Additionally, hunters before the start of the statewide season could purchase a Special Spring Turkey License, which enables them to harvest a second bird. Only hunters with the second license can take a second turkey.
Last spring’s overall estimated harvest was 34,500 turkeys. Sixteen percent of turkey hunters were successful in filling their first tag.
Hikers should know that hunting hours begin one-half hour before sunrise and end at noon for the first two weeks of the statewide season (May 1 through May 15). Hunters are asked to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. when hunting hours end at noon. This is to minimize disturbance of nesting hens.
From May 17 through May 31, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. The all-day season allows more opportunity at the point in the season when hunting pressure is lower and nesting hens are less likely to abandon nests.
Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season, and hunting is permitted by calling only. There is no requirement for hunters to wear fluorescent orange during the spring turkey season, though it is recommended that orange be worn while moving.
For most hunters, harvests must be reported within 10 days.
There also are a number of leg-banded turkeys running around in Penn’s Woods that the Game Commission is seeking information about, should you shoot one, or find it dead.
SNAPSHOTS
• Adams County Trout Unlimited Chapter will sponsor its annual Youth Fishing Derby at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds on May 8. The free event is open to children 15 years old and younger and only those kids may fish. Trout stocking will start at 7:30 a.m. and the derby will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and is a bait-fishing-only event.
• On January 4, 1872, former Nebraska newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton first proposed a tree planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture. Today is Arbor Day, 2021.
• The Pennsylvania Game Commission ‘08, the National Deer Alliance and the Wildlife Futures Program will team up for a series of virtual public meetings to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease. .Each of the six meetings will be region specific. Meeting dates are May 5, 6, 11, 13, 17 and 18. All are from 7-9 p.m. Dates, times and links are available under Upcoming Events at www.pgc.pa.gov.
QUOTABLE
“That each day I may walk unceasingly on the banks of my water, that my soul may repose on the branches of the trees which I planted, that I may refresh myself under the shadow of my sycamore.” — Egyptian tomb inscription
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.