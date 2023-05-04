BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 5, Eastern York 3
Nothing can slow down the streaking Eagles — not even a 13-inning marathon.
Bermudian found a way to extend its winning streak to a whopping nine games by outlasting Eastern York on Thursday, 5-3. Nate Keller delivered the decisive blow, ripping a double that plated Ben Ogle and Gabe Kline, who began the final rally with a walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively.
The Eagles (13-4) inched ahead in the 11th when Liam Cook singled home Ogle, but the Golden Knights (5-13) answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.
Cook, Tyson Carpenter and Lucas Zepp smacked two hits each for Berm, which sits atop the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. On the mound, Carpenter worked into the fifth before Keller came on to log 6.2 innings of one-run relief. The duo combined for 13 strikeouts.
Cook fired two hitless frames to earn the win.
Bermudian Springs 011 000 000 010 2 — 5 9 1
Eastern York 000 020 000 010 0 — 3 10 7
Tyson Carpenter, Nate Keller (5), Liam Cook (12). Lipsius, Snyder (7), DiNardi (13). WP: Cook. LP: DiNardi. SO-BB: Carpenter 6-3, Keller 7-5, Cook 1-1, Lipsius 4-1, Snyder 2-4, DiNardi 1-0. 2B: BS-Keller, Cook. 3B: EY-Lipsius
Gettysburg 15, Bishop McDevitt 5
The Warriors hammered 14 hits on Thursday as they continued their winning ways with a six-inning rout of the Crusaders. The top of the Gettysburg (10-7) lineup was especially effective as the first four batters combined to drive in nine runs.
Bryce Rudisill, Braden Manning, Hunter Gillin, Zach Williams and Wyatt Sokol slugged two hits apiece, with Manning posting a team-high three RBI. Carson Kuhns, Wes Coolbaugh, Rudisill and Tegan Kuhns drove in two runs each, with Kuhns, Kuhns, Gillin and Cody Furman all smacking doubles.
On the bump it was Manning who went the distance, stacking up nine strikeouts while walking only two.
Bishop McDevitt 004 010 – 5 7 1
Gettysburg 333 042 – 15 14 3
Tanner, Venios (2), Garcia (5). Braden Manning. WP: Manning. LP: Tanner. SO-BB: Tanner 1-3, Venios 3-2, Garcia 0-1, Manning 9-2. 2B: BM-Yother, Shroy; G-Hunter Gillin, Cody Furman, Carson Kuhns, Tegan Kuhns
Dover 5, Biglerville 3
The Canners stacked up 11 hits but managed just three runs in a YAIAA crossover loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Biglerville (5-11) came to life in the sixth by pushing three runs across the dish but the Eagles shut things down from there. Aiden Hoffman, Austin Black, Gavin Taylor and Nolan Miller cracked two hits each for the Canners, with Hoffman, Taylor and Miller lacing two-baggers. Hoffman also had a pair of RBI.
Tavian McAuliffe struck out six and allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings of relief.
Dover 200 030 0 — 5 10 1
Biglerville 000 003 0 — 3 11 2
Bankowski, Hartley (7). Kolton Trimmer, Tavian McAuliffe (5). WP: Bankowski. LP: Trimmer. SO-BB: Bankowski 6-2, Hartley 1-0, Trimmer 3-2, McAuliffe 6-0. 2B: D-Rohrbaugh, Mitchell, Zito, Lohr; B-Aiden Hoffman, Gavin Taylor, Nolan Miller.
York Catholic 8, Fairfield 1
The Irish (5-10) plated four runs in the home half of the first inning and rolled from there, clamping down in an 8-1 victory on Thursday.
Fairfield (3-11) was held scoreless until the seventh inning when Tyler Mumpower drove home Eddie Eichenlaub with its lone run. Stephen Higgs and Jayden Bell collected two hits each in the loss, with Bell belting a double.
Fairfield 000 000 1 — 1 6 1
York Catholic 403 001 x — 8 10 3
Brady Cree, Vaughn Lewis (4), Andrew Koons (6). Sutton, Wells (7). WP: Sutton. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Cree 3-2, Lewis 2-2, Koons 1-0, Sutton 4-2, Wells 1-0. 2B: F-Jayden Bell; YC-Walker 2, Kipple. HR: YC-Lawrence
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 9,
Bishop McDevitt 4
Eight different Warriors recorded base hits in Thursday’s win over the Crusaders. Gettysburg erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring five times in the fourth inning and never looked back.
Rachel Massenheimer was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Veronica Paul slapped a double to finish with a pair of RBI. Aubry Forsythe and Samantha Carbaugh both singled twice in the win.
Carbaugh was effective in the pitching circle, allowing only two earned runs over six innings. She struck out four and walked just one before giving way to Emily Haines, who pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game.
Gettysburg 000 531 0 – 9 11 3
Bishop McDevitt 020 011 0 – 4 10 2
Samantha Carbaugh, Emily Haines (7). Williard. WP: Carbaugh. LP: Williard. SO-BB: Carbaugh 4-2, Haines 0-0, Williard 3-4. 2B: G-Rachel Massenheimer, Veronica Paul; BM-Seneca, Horner
Fairfield 18, York Catholic 0
The Knights erupted for 10 runs in the third inning to put away the Irish in Thursday’s YAIAA game. Alyssa Wiles had three hits and Kaylee Stone drove in three runs to highlight a 13-hit attack for Fairfield (11-4).
Kiley Wilhide boomed a triple and had two RBI, while Sophie Klinedinst and Sydney Kreitz were both 2-for-3 with doubles. Klinedinst joined Stone with three RBI.
Maddy Payne, Sarah Devilbiss and Kreitz tallied two RBI apiece.
Ellie Snyder fanned seven in only four innings, allowing just two hits.
Fairfield 12(10) 5 – 18 13 0
York Catholic 00 0 0 – 0 2 1
Ellie Snyder. Gans, Pautz (4), Hess (4). WP: Snyder. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Snyder 7-0, Gans 2-3, Pautz 1-4, Hess 0-1. 2B: F-Sophia Klinedinst, Alyssa Wiles, Sydney Kreitz. 3B: F-Kiley Wilhide
Susquehannock 12,
Biglerville 10
The Canners’ were dealt a blow in their late-season playoff push as the Warriors rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim Thursday’s matchup, 12-10. Biglerville had won three straight to climb within striking distance of a spot in the D3-3A field.
The Canners (8-9) led 10-8 after four innings but managed only one hit the rest of the way against Susky reliever Emily Karst. Olivia Miller and Rylie Brewer were both 3-for-4 to spearhead a 16-hit Bville attack. Hannah Naylor went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI while Miller, Leah Strawsburg and Sydney McCleaf had two RBI apiece.
Kierney Weigle, McKenzie Weigle and Strawsburg all finished with a pair of hits.
Susquehannock 500 310 3 – 12 13 0
Biglerville 230 500 0 – 10 16 0
Harbin, Karst (4). Sydney McCleaf. WP: Karst. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: Harbin 3-1, Karst 3-0, McCleaf 6-5. 2B: S-Wheeler; B-McKenzie Weigle. 3B: B-Hannah Naylor
