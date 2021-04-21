After it pulled out a narrow 7-6 win over New Oxford on April 1, Littlestown softball coach James Loveless said he was still trying to figure out his team’s identity.
Fast forward 20 days, and the Thunderbolts find themselves at 8-2 and atop the District 3 Class 3A power rankings after a 13-3 victory over visiting Delone Catholic in five innings.
“There are still some things we’re trying to figure out,” Loveless said after Wednesday’s win. “But they play hard and they always bring energy, even in practice.”
The Squirettes (5-4) came into the game leading the D3-2A power rankings and riding a three-game win streak. Delone started strongly, too, as shortstop Alma Partenza worked a leadoff walk and came around to score on an error to make it 1-0 after the top half of the first.
The Bolts didn’t trail for long, however, as pitcher Chelsey Stonesifer reached on an error and later scored on a Carli Thayer single.
“We knew we would be able to hit,” Thayer said. “We don’t really worry when we get behind because we know we can score runs.”
Both Stonesifer and opposing pitcher Amy Anderson worked 1-2-3 second innings, before the Squirettes regained the lead in the top of the third on an RBI groundout by Kat Keller.
The hosts then seized control in their half of the third. Back-to-back walks put runners at first and second before a bunt by Bailey Rucker moved them both into scoring position.
In the following at-bat, Loveless had Thayer execute a safety squeeze to score Carley Chaney and tie the game.
“We preach ‘win the inning,’” Loveless said of the decision to have his three-hole hitter bunt. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the three, four, five batter. We’ll bunt you if we can score one more that inning than the opposing team.”
The decision immediately proved a smart one in the next at-bat, as Megan Gorsuch took a 1-1 pitch deep to right field and over the fence for a two-run home run to make the score 4-2.
Littlestown extended the lead to 5-2 in the fourth as Bailey Smith launched a solo shot of her own over the right-centerfield fence, but Delone didn’t go away easy.
Partenza started the top half of the fifth with a triple to right field and came home one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Nicole Brown to cut the lead to 5-3. Stonesifer was able to limit the damage, however, ending the inning with a strikeout and pop out.
“I feel pretty confident out there,” Stonesifer said of her pitching. “I need to work on becoming more accurate with some of my pitches, but today was a good start.”
The bottom half of the fifth saw the Bolts step on the gas. Stonesifer started the inning with an infield single. She later scored on a Thayer single and a passed ball pushed the lead out to 7-3. A pair of errors and fielder’s choice made the lead 10-3, and two batters later Stonesifer stepped up with a runner on and hammered a pitch over the left-centerfield fence to make it 13-3 and end the ball game.
“I honestly didn’t even know that the game was over,” Stonesifer said of her home run. “I was just going up there looking to keep the inning going.”
The Littlestown sophomore finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored at the dish. In the circle, she pitched all five innings and struck out seven against four walks.
In total, the Bolts tallied eight hits, three of which were home runs, and they’ve now won three on the bounce after a loss to area foe Bermudian Springs.
“We’re sitting at 8-2 and we’ve identified where we’re strong and a few of our weaknesses,” Loveless said. “I think we definitely can still get better, but we’re getting there.”
Delone Catholic 101 01 — 3 3 4
Littlestown 103 18 — 13 8 1
Amy Anderson and Nicole Brown; Chelsey Stonesifer and Bailey Smith. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: L-Stonesifer 7-4; DC-Anderson 3-3. 3B: DC-Alma Partenza. HR: L-Stonesifer, Smith, Megan Gorsuch.
