AMERICAN LEGION
York-Adams Playoffs
Red Lion 6, Gettysburg 2
Top-seeded Red Lion scored five times in the fourth inning to dispatch Gettysburg in the quarterfinals of the York Adams American Legion tournament on Tuesday. Red Lion (13-1) hosts No. 4 Dover today in a semifinal slated to begin at 5:45.
Gettysburg (5-8) drew even in the top of the fourth inning after Landon Felix led off with a walk. Hunter Gillin sacrificed Felix to second before Red Lion hurler Chase Morris recorded a strikeout. Matt Rebert swatted a two-out double to left, bringing Felix in with Post 262’s first run of the contest.
Gettysburg scored again in the seventh when Wyatt Sokol’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly plated Rebert.
Morris came within an out of going the distance, piling up 10 strikeouts against a pair of walks while allowing five hits.
Gillin went 2-for-2 for Gettysburg, which also picked up singles by Sokol and Chris Boone.
Gillin and Zach Williams each worked three innings on the hill, combining to limit Red Lion to seven hits.
Gettysburg 000 100 1 — 2 5 1
Red Lion 010 500 x — 6 7 2
Hunter Gillin, Zach Williams (4). Chase Morris, Matthew Saylor (7). WP: Morris. LP: Gillin. SO-BB: Gillin 2-4, Williams 4-0, Morris 10-2, Saylor 1-0. 2B: G-Mason Rebert; RL-Reid Anderson, Jakob Shaffer, Corbin Sparks. HR: RL-Shane Guise
York Adams League Playoffs
Tuesday — First Round
1. Glen Rock d. 8. Gettysburg, 6-2
2. New Oxford d. 7. Glen Rock, 5-0
3. Northeastern d. 6. Spring Grove, 3-1
4. Dover d. 5. Hanover, 10-5
Wednesday — Semifinals
4. Dover at 1. Glen Rock, 5:45
3. Northeastern at 2. New Oxford, 5:45
Thursday — Championship
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 5:45
Franklin County League
Ft. Loudon 8, Biglerville 6
Biglerville dropped an 8-6 decision in its game at Ft. Loudon on Tuesday, falling to 4-7 on the season. Statistical information was not available.
Post 262 visits St. Thomas Wednesday before closing out its season with a home game against Ft. Loudon on Friday evening at Oakside Community Park.
SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Shippensburg 8, Cashtown 1
Ship ace Todd Weldon served up a one-hitter on Tuesday, leading the Stars past the visiting Pirates.
Weldon went the distance on 104 pitches, fanning 10 while walking five. Ethan Ketterman broke up Weldon’s no-hit bid with an RBI single in the sixth inning that plated Mike Tempel.
Justin Darden led the first-place Stars (19-1) by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI.
Marshall Mott and Simeon Davis combined to fan eight batters for the Pirates (15-5).
Cashtown 000 001 0 — 1 1 1
Shippensburg 202 004 x — 8 5 2
Marshall Mott, Simeon Davis (5). Todd Weldon. WP: Weldon. LP: Mott. SO-BB: Mott 5-5, Davis 1-3, Weldon 10-5. 2B: S-Justin Darden 2
Littlestown 0, Mason-Dixon 0
Last Friday’s game between the Dodgers and Rebels went 12 innings without either team producing a run. It was incorrectly reported to the Times that Kyle Raubenstine pitched 10 shutout innings for Mason-Dixon, when it was Jack Ritzo with the marathon mound outing.
Ritzo was in command, throwing strikes on 81 of his 112 pitches. He struck out five and walked two, scattering seven hits over 10 frames before giving way to Raubenstine, who recorded two scoreless frames.
