Accountability. Loyalty. Respect.
A few simple words fall well short of fully describing Mike Lippy’s tenure as head football coach at Littlestown High School — or the type of person he is — but if given only three choices, these are quite appropriate.
Lippy has bled Thunderbolt football since his days as a player at Littlestown. The pride he takes in his program and beloved community is easy to see. For him, there has never been a divide between the two: One town, one team.
Always.
That lifelong dedication to a school and its athletes makes Lippy a throwback of sorts, a man who still likes to visit the town’s convenience story for a cup of coffee and a newspaper the morning after a game. A man who patiently listens to faithful fans on those mornings as they offer congratulations. . . or advice on what plays should’ve been called the night before. A man who places respect – for opposing players, coaches and officials – above all else on those cherished Friday nights.
For 20 years Lippy has been at the helm, steering the Thunderbolts to great heights. The wins and championships – of which there were many – were the fruits of the labor. And it was a labor of love.
Which made it all the more difficult for Lippy to concede that time had come to leave the Littlestown sideline and retire as head coach. A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease a few years ago factored heavily into the decision. But it is one he doesn’t regret.
“It was one of the things that helped make my decision to step down,” said Lippy, who is 67. “The kids deserve somebody in there who can give 110 percent, and I got to a point where I didn’t know if I could do that. We’ve been very fortunate because the kids and parents in our program understand what it takes and have been very supportive.
“I had to get it in my head that I owed it to do the right thing for the kids. As much as it killed me to do it, I had my 20 years and my opportunity. I tried to do the best I could.”
Lippy’s best was plenty good for Littlestown, which went 142-76 during his time. The Bolts qualified for the District 3 playoffs 14 times, capturing the Class 2A title in 2004 while making the title game in 2005 and 2013. Included in the lengthy list of accomplishments were numerous division titles, which came against the likes of perennial league contenders such as Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic and York Catholic.
Competing with an unwavering level of respect made Lippy someone fellow coaches looked to as a friend and mentor, rather than a rival.
Jon DeFoe, who led Bermudian Springs to more than 150 wins in his 21 seasons as head coach, locked horns with Lippy 15 times. Some of their battles were the stuff of legend, but their relationship goes beyond X’s and O’s.
“We developed tremendous mutual respect personally and as football coaches,” said DeFoe. “Every year our game was huge and it created heartbreaking and exhilarating moments. At the end of the day, you appreciate what the other side accomplished and respect it, and the kids are better for it.
“Those were tremendous games and there was mutual respect, and that’s truly what it’s about and what I’ll remember.”
Lippy returned to his alma mater 27 years ago when he was hired as a middle school teacher. He also became a coach for Littlestown’s freshmen football team. After two years he began teaching at the high school, and also joined the varsity staff as an assistant. Five years after that, he was the Bolts’ head coach.
Success came early for Lippy’s teams, which turned in one of the best seasons in school history in 2004. After a slow start, Ltown came alive and roared into the District 3 2A playoffs, smashing Annville-Cleona to reach the title game. The Bolts pitched a 14-0 shutout against Lancaster Catholic to punch their ticket to the state playoffs.
On a sun-splashed day at Hersheypark Stadium, Littlestown outclassed Athens, 27-0, to reach the state semifinals. The Bolts would fall to eventual champion Lansdale Catholic the following week, but that squad served as the standard during Lippy’s tenure.
“That team really got our program on the map,” said Lippy, recalling Tim Lookingbill, Brett Stoops, Clayton Wood, Zach Beaver and Brock Harner as some of the key players. “We started out 1-2 when we got to the semifinals but those kids got better and better.”
For 10 consecutive years Littlestown qualified for the District 3 playoffs, combining an innovative aerial attack with ferocious defenses to remain in the title hunt for a decade. Lippy’s passing schemes shined under multiple quarterbacks, including Dustin Crouse, Austin Reynolds, Matt Zuber, Jakob Lane and Jerrod Reynolds who all passed for more than 1,700 yards in a single season.
That willingness to think outside the box made for long nights for opposing coaches.
“What he did offensively, nobody did and still don’t do,” said Delone head coach Corey Zortman, who faced Lippy’s teams the last eight seasons. “It is as complex and up-tempo as anyone in our area. They’ll use 35-45 formations and you try to adapt to each one of them.
“His teams were always extremely prepared. There’s toughness he instilled in his kids and you knew every time you played that group that you had to bring your lunchpail and be very prepared.”
As someone who has worked at Littlestown since 2016, Zortman has seen Lippy’s work ethic up close.
“I’d get there in the morning, and his truck was already there,” said Zortman. “And when I’d leave, his truck was still there. That’s the type of worker he was.”
Zortman views Lippy as a mentor as well as a friend, saying that outside of immediate family, Lippy was the first to call and congratulate him when he was named Delone’s head coach.
Zortman laughed when saying he has become Lippy’s unofficial chauffer the last few years, when they travel to league and coach meetings.
“It’s important to him to build relationships and mentor other coaches around the league,” added Zortman. “He really enjoyed those meetings to talk shop with other coaches.”
Lippy said he has taken as much or more from his fellow coaches than he’s given, with DeFoe someone he holds in high regard. The resepective leaders have dealt each other excruciating defeats during their 15 head-to-head battles, but a handshake and kind words concluded each and every contest.
Both men recalled a game in 2010 in which the Bolts and Eagles met in the district playoffs. Littlestown, which averaged more than 40 points per game that season and had handled Bermudian just two weeks earlier, got blindsided. The Eagles went up early and never looked back, claiming an almost inexplicable 37-0 victory.
For Lippy, the thing that remains in his memory is that DeFoe had his team take a knee in the closing seconds as it was just a few yards away from another possible touchdown. The gesture of sportsmanship has had a lasting effect.
“I’ll never forget that,” he said. “They could’ve scored again to go up 44-0 but he demonstrated that he understands it and completely gets it. He knew our kids were devastated. I learned from him that night that there was no other choice but that choice.”
The script was flipped three years later, as Bermudian was in the midst of what would be an incredible run of 39 wins in 40 regular-season games. Littlestown staged an improbable fourth-quarter rally, converting three fourth-down plays to move the ball to the Eagle 1-yard line with a single second on the clock. A quarterback sneak was the call, and the Bolts won the skirmish up front, upending the powerful Eagles in gut-wrenching fashion.
“We were on the other end of that that night,” said DeFoe. “They deserved that moment.”
Lippy was thrilled for his team but also felt for his friend.
“I can’t imagine the heartache for Jon walking off the field that night,” he said.
The community connection remained of the utmost importance for Lippy during the entirety of his career. From holding a youth night where players from the elementary program come onto the field for a pregame ceremony to recognizing the efforts of local organizations that assisted the team in pursuits like building a top-notch weight room, showing appreciation is paramnount.
“There had to be a level of respect for everyone we played, I don’t care who they were,” said Lippy. “And I felt like we owed it to give our best because of what (the community) has done. The kids need to learn to be respectful and appreciative for all the community has done for them. If you have someone who helped you, make sure they know you appreciate it. You can always improve upon respect and recognition.”
That unbreakable relationship between program and town wasn’t lost on Zortman or DeFoe.
“The Littlestown community is part of Coach Lippy’s DNA – he was born and bred in Littlestown,” said Zortman. “He made sure his kids understood it and how much it meant.”
DeFoe added: “There is tremendous pride in Littlestown football; Mike wore the jersey and represented that on a daily basis.”
Lippy said the daily interactions with his assistant coaches, almost all of whom have been with him for 10 years or longer, is something he’ll miss. He praised them for their loyalty to Bolt football and dedication to the program’s values.
And though he won’t be on that Littlestown sideline this fall, leading his beloved program under those Friday night lights, his passion for the Bolts will never diminish.
“I’d do it another 27 years if I could,” he said. “I still love it.”
And who knows, he just might show up at Sheetz on Saturday mornings in the fall, coffee and newspaper in hand, looking to talk some Littlestown football.
