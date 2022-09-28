KOPP
Buy Now

Delone Catholic's Bryson Kopp hits a shot during last year's YAIAA Championships at Briarwood Golf Club. Kopp and eight Delone teammates will be in action today when the league tournament gets under way at 11 a.m. at Briarwood.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The hay is in the barn for the Delone Catholic golf team, with a ticket to the District 3 Team Championships already in hand.

That doesn’t mean Chuck Minchik’s squad isn’t ready to shoot the lights out once again when the YAIAA Championships tee off Thursday morning at Briarwood Golf Club. Delone players are looking to qualify for the individual district tournament, and after the nearly perfect regular season they turned in, who would bet against them?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.