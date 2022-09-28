The hay is in the barn for the Delone Catholic golf team, with a ticket to the District 3 Team Championships already in hand.
That doesn’t mean Chuck Minchik’s squad isn’t ready to shoot the lights out once again when the YAIAA Championships tee off Thursday morning at Briarwood Golf Club. Delone players are looking to qualify for the individual district tournament, and after the nearly perfect regular season they turned in, who would bet against them?
Delone dominated en route to a third consecutive YAIAA-3 title, going 29-1 in divisional competition. Led by senior Tim Burke, the Squires transformed area courses into their personal stomping grounds.
“We knew heading in that we had a pretty good team,” said Minchik. “Last year we were pretty young but this year we have four seniors and all four have played a key role. We were pretty overwhelming except for one tournament where we were missing a key guy.
“They have to put another banner up in the gym for us, and I’m pretty proud of that.”
Delone and York Catholic have traded body blows over the last several years vying for division supremacy. This season was a TKO for the Squires, whose depth was unmatched. Burke, a four-year starter, spearheaded the charge with his ability go low, as seen in a tournament at Gettysburg National where he carded a 73.
“Tim has improved so much and his dedication to the game is incredible,” said Minchik. “He played literally every day this summer with 2-3 leagues in Maryland and Pennsylvania. He’s been the anchor all year and nothing has bothered him. He went from a low 80s player to a low 70s player with a lot of growth.”
Burke, and his teammates, will be gunning for a top-five finish in the Class 2A field today, which secures a ticket to the D3 individual championships. As a YAIAA division champ, Delone is locked into the team portion of districts, but Minchik said Burke is hungry to compete in the individual tourney after surprisingly missing out last year.
Delone’s No. 2, Bryson Kopp, is seeking a return trip to the D3 show. The lefty qualified last year and shot a 93 on Day 1. Teammates Evan Glass (104) and Gino Giraffa (105) also have D3 experience.
Kopp and junior Camdyn Keller, who shot 80 and 82, respectively, in the YAIAA Team Championships on Tuesday, are contenders for qualifying spots. Likewise for Glass, who has been in the lineup since his freshman campaign. Glass won medalist honors at a regular-season event, showing he is capable of posting a low number.
Where Minchik faces a good problem is deciding on a No. 5 for his district lineup. Trevor Sullivan, Brodie Collins and Giraffa were in competition for the spot. The Delone coach said he was still undecided because all three were capable of delivering solid rounds.
“With Trevor, we were not even sure if he would start and he wound up shooting an 87, which blew us away,” said Minchik. “He has continued in the 80s all year, and he was the difference in us winning the first tournament.
“Gino has a great swing and started the first three tournaments, qualifying for counties. Brodie was nervous and shot a 99 in his first tournament, but in his second tournament he shot 84 and in the third an 83.”
Minchik and his assistant coach, Matt Bird, have instilled a culture of competition that continues to pay dividends. Each practice has a component that includes competition which helps players become comfortable playing under pressure.
“From the second practice on we’ve instilled competition, every practice you’re up against this, or against each other,” said Minchik. “We play games within it – scramble, alternate shot, etc… That’s what I want to see before I get to a tournament. If you get them nervous on the practice field they’ve already experienced it, and it really does help.”
Delone has nine players competing today, the most of any team regardless of division. In addition to the boys, Kat Keller and Amalia Romero will be in action in the girls’ tournament. Keller is a veteran of the postseason, narrowly missing out on a bid to the state championships last season when she placed sixth at districts, one stroke behind Savannah Miller of Lancaster Catholic for the final transfer spot. Minchik has high hopes for both Keller and Romero, who need to card a score of 104 or better to qualify for districts.
In addition to the Squirette tandem, Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss and Elysabeth Haugh will compete in 2A on Thursday while New Oxford’s Ella Billman, Katie Lavallee, Rylee Haugh and Liz Moores are in the 3A field.
On the boys’ side, Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs and Littlestown’s Zyan Herr are among the local contenders. Diaz has gone 78, 79 and 81 in recent league events. Herr has also finished under 80 this season. As an independent he would need to match or better the score of the fifth-place finisher in 2A to advance to districts.
Nabbing a handful of D3 qualifying spots would be icing on the cake for Minchik, who deflects all credit to his players during Delone’s dominant run.
“I’d like to see both girls advance because I think they’re capable of it, that’s my hope,” he said. “On the boys’ side, I can see two with maybe a surprise.”
