Dreams were dashed with one swing of the bat.
Hailey Baker’s two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning turned a 1-0 deficit around to lead Upper Dauphin to a 2-1 upset of top seed Littlestown in the second round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs at the Bolts’ yard on Thursday afternoon.
“She was pitching us outside to get us to chase,” said the Trojan junior catcher, “I waited for my pitch and the one I hit was close enough. I just went for it.”
Littlestown (21-2) had high hopes after a 20-0 start and aspired to win an elusive district title and a berth in the state tournament. Thanks to the stellar mound work of winning hurler Maddie Grow and Baker’s clutch delivery, Upper Dauphin (21-4) advances. The Thunderbolts season is over and they are left to ponder what might have been.
This was a pitching duel of senior aces and Grow emerged victorious.
Chelsey Stonesifer, who holds almost all of the Littlestown pitching and hitting records, including home runs (in only three seasons), was saddled with the tough-luck loss. She fanned 11 to push her season total beyond the 200-mark. She surrendered just one walk and six hits. It was a bitter pill.
“Their pitcher was solid and so was their defense,” said Stonesifer glumly. “It seemed every ball we hit they caught.”
Stonesifer will continue her career at Division II Limestone University in South Carolina.
Grow, who drew praises from her coach, will play collegiately at East Stroudsburg University. She held the Bolts to two singles and struck out seven, including the side in the sixth after her club had edged ahead.
“We have two senior pitchers who have been stellar all year for us,” said Trojans head coach Bob Ligon. “(Grow) had a lot of movement on her pitches. She changed speeds and pitched to contact — just an outstanding job.”
Both teams threatened in the early innings, but it was double goose-eggs until the home fifth.
Isabela Olvera scorched a liner to center off the shortstop’s mitt to lead off the frame. Courtesy runner Cassidy Reinhardt moved to second on Libby Brown’s bunt. The throw to first was wide, allowing Brown to reach. Ashlynn Gorsuch tried another bunt but was called out when her bat hit the ball a second time in fair territory. After a popup to the pitcher, Adyson Popoff lined a single to right that scored Reinhardt with the first run of the contest.
It looked like it might hold up. It was not destined to be.
Grow helped her cause in the top of the sixth with a single to right then immediately stole second.
Stonesifer struck out the Trojans’ cleanup hitter for the second out, but Fallon blooped a single between shortstop and the mound, then sashayed to second on defensive indifference to set up Baker’s decisive blow. The line drive cleared the infield and rolled under the fence, allowing both runners to dent the dish. Grow retired the final six hitters she faced to put a ribbon on the triumph.
Stonesifer showed her resolve in the first inning. Jana Strait singled and when Jordyn’s bunt resulted in a bad throw, Stonesifer faced second and third with nobody out. No problem for the intrepid right hander, who mowed down the heart of the Trojan order to quell the threat.
Littlestown loses Stonesifer and center fielder Bailey Rucker to graduation. They have made a difference for the program.
“During their time here, the program has gone 54-11 and won the YAIAA championship for the first time ever,” said Thunderbolts head coach James Loveless. “They carried this team and leave this a better place than they found it.”
Upper Dauphin 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
Littlestown 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
Maddie Grow and Hailey Baker; Chelsey Stonecipher and Sarah Loveless. WP: Grow. LP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: Grow 7-1; Stonesifer 11-1. 2B: Baker (UD).
