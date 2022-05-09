SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 11, York Catholic 0
Amy Anderson spun a perfect game in Delone’s five-inning rout of the Irish on Monday. Anderson struck out nine batters, did not issue a walk, and the Squirettes did not commit an error in the field.
Offensively, Teagan Funkhouser tripled and finished with three RBI for Delone (12-4). Meredith Wilson and Kathryn Keller had two RBI apiece with Keller and Carolina Arigo both going 2-for-3.
The Squirettes visit Fairfield (12-3) on Tuesday with first place in the YAIAA-4 on the line.
York Catholic 000 00 — 0 0 6
Delone Catholic 014 06 — 11 10 0
Michalski. Anderson. WP: Anderson. LP: Michalski. SO-BB: Michalski 0-3, Anderson 9-0. 2B: DC-Arigo. 3B: DC-Funkhouser
New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 6
Leah Noel and Brooklyn Hodges combined to drive in seven runs as the Colonials powered past the visiting Rockets on Monday.
Noel went 2-for-3 while Hodges knocked in two runs with a single and another on a groundout.
Cora Diviney was 2-for-4 with a double, joining teammates Autumn Lehigh and Izzy Kennedy with two-baggers. Mallory Topper cracked a pair of singles and scored three times for the Ox (11-5) as well.
Spring Grove 013 020 0 — 6 11 5
New Oxford 204 300 x — 10 12 1
Parks, Hershey (4). Becker, Dill (4). WP: Becker. LP: Parks. SO-BB: Parks 1-2, Hershey 2-1, Becker 0-0, Dill 6-1. 2B: SG-Hershey, Lubbers, Parks; NO-Diviney, Lehigh, Kennedy
Fairfield 12, York Tech 0
Sarah Devilbiss crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to close out Monday’s big win over the Spartans.
Devilbiss finished with six RBI for Fairfield (11-3), which has won seven consecutive games.
Kira Weikert was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Chrissy Hamilton went 3-for-3 while scoring four times. Leadoff hitter Alyssa Wiles singled twice and Cailin Swam had two RBI as well.
Weikert whiffed seven Spartans in four innings of work inside the pitching circle.
York Tech 000 000 — 0 1 0
Fairfield 202 035 — 12 11 1
Steinfelt. Weikert, Snyder (5). WP: Weikert. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Steinfelt 7-1, Weikert 7-0, Snyder 3-4. 2B: F-Weikert. HR: F-Devilbiss
Gettysburg 17, William Penn 0
The Warriors piled up a dozen runs in the opening inning on Monday as they snapped a six-game losing skid.
Samantha Carbaugh was 2-for-2 with a double and a team-high three RBI for Gettysburg (5-12), which saw Kate Keller and Danika Kump finish with two hits and three runs scored apiece.
Abby Boblits and Berit Miller also rattled doubles for the winners, who did not allow a hit behind the pitching tandem of Carbaugh and Kump.
William Penn 0 00 — 0 0 4
Gettysburg (12)5x — 17 9 2
Cortes, Johnson (2), McCarty (2). Carbaugh, Kump (2). WP: Kump. LP: Cortes. SO-BB: Cortes 0-7, Johnson 0-1, Carbaugh 3-0, Kump 4-1. 2B: G-Boblits, Carbaugh, Miller
Biglerville 16, Hanover 1
Hannah Naylor tripled and drove in a game-high five runs as the Canners blasted the Hawkettes in a three-inning tilt on Monday.
In addition to her five RBI, Naylor also scored three runs for the Canners (5-10). Olivia Miller joined Naylor with a 3-for-3 performance that included a triple, three runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle singled three times and scored twice, and McKenzie Weigle finished with two RBI.
Abigial Reckard limited the Hawkettes to two hits over three innings.
Biglerville 673 - 16 12 2
Hanover 100 - 1 2 5
Reckard. Noel. WP: Reckard. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Reckard 2-1, Noel 4-1. 3B: B-Miller, Naylor
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 7, West York 1
Logan Moseley silenced the ‘Dogs on Monday from the mound, where he stacked up eight strikeouts over six innings of work. Moseley gave up just two hits and did not allow an earned run.
Offensively, Cody Furman was 2-for-4 with a triple as the Warriors (11-5) bolstered their standing in the District 3 Class 5A playoff scramble. Leadoff hitter Chris Boone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, and Bryce Rudisill slugged a double.
Braden Manning added two singles to the pile and Hunter Gillin poked a two-bagger.
West York 000 100 0 — 1 2 4
Gettysburg 133 000 x — 7 10 5
Ropp, Peters (3). Moseley, Coolbaugh (7). WP: Moseley. LP: Ropp. SO-BB: Ropp 1-2, Peters 7-2, Moseley 8-3, Coolbaugh 0-0. 2B: G-Rudisill, Gillin. 3B: G-Furman
Delone Catholic 7, York Catholic 2
Tyler Hillson fanned seven over five innings on the bump as the Squires returned to their winning ways on Monday.
Hillson allowed only four hits as Delone improved to 12-3 overall.
Trent Giraffa and Myles Shearer both smacked doubles, with Giraffa turning in a 2-for-3 day at the dish. Shearer finished with a pair of RBI.
Delone travels to Biglerville on Tuesday before hosting Fairfield in a YAIAA-4 showdown Wednesday afternoon.
York Catholic 000 200 0 — 2 7 3
Delone Catholic 300 400 x — 7 7 0
Campbell, Watson (5). Hillson, Pierce (6). WP: Hillson. LP: Campbell. SO-BB: Campbell 2-4, Watson 2-0, Hillson 7-1, Pierce 2-0. 2B: YC-Walker; DC-Giraffa, Shearer
Fairfield 8, York Tech 3
Three different Knights drove in two runs each on Monday as Fairfield won for the seventh straight time.
Jake Myers was 2-for-3, including a home run, with a pair of RBI. Will Myers and Griffen Tabler also knocked in two teammates apiece, and Eric Ball went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Jayden Bell pitched into the fifth, striking out six while allowing one earned run.
York Tech 000 120 0 — 3 3 1
Fairfield 103 202 x — 8 7 5
Dedrick, Hess (4). Bell, J. Myers (5), Koons (7). WP: Bell. LP: Dedrick 4-4, Hess 4-4, Bell 6-2, J. Myers 1-2, Koons 1-1. 2B: YT-Miller; F-Ball. HR: F-J. Myers
New Oxford 7, York Suburban 0
Cade Baker and Aaron Smith limited the Trojans to just four singles in Monday’s win by the Colonials.
Adam Pascoe did some damage at the dish by going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Connor Main and Mason Weaver both collected two hits, including a double, for the Ox (10-5).
New Oxford 150 100 0 — 7 10 1
York Suburban 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Ca. Baker, Smith (6). Andricos, Klinedinst (3). WP: Baker. LP: Andricos. SO-BB: Baker 2-1, Smith 0-1, Andricos 1-3, Klinedinst 1-3. 2B: NO-Main, Pascoe, Weaver
Biglerville 7, Hanover 1
The Canners broke through for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the Hawks away on Monday. Austin Black, Kolton Trimmer and Abi Sosa delivered RBI singles during the decisive frame for Biglerville (4-10), which has won three straight games.
Black was 3-for-4 while Trimmer an Miller posted two hits each.
For the second time this season, Canner southpaw Eli Weigle shut down Hanover, scattering eight hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort.
Nathan Chronister went 2-for-3 for the ‘Hawks (8-10).
Biglerville 001 100 5 — 7 12 0
Hanover 010 000 0 — 1 8 2
Weigle. Feeser, Bamford (7), Trish (7). WP: Weigle. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: Weigle 6-1, Feeser 5-3, Bamford 0-0, Trish 0-1. 2B: B-Weigle; H-Dell, Chronister, Harris
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 20, Gettysburg 4
Bethany Cohee and Ally Mathis whistled home five goals apiece to help the Colonials overwhelm the Warriors on Monday.
In addition to her five tallies, Cohee assisted on six other scores for the Ox (9-6), which was one spot outside of the District 3 Class 3A playoff cutline. Mathis added five helpers to her ledger as well.
Madison Cohee and Sydney Winpigler poured in four goals each while Hailey Linebaugh and Keira Linebaugh added solo markers.
Maddy Gaydon score twice for the Warriors, who also picked up goals from Maddie Hassinger and Olivia Bellinger.
Gettysburg (4-5) was 13th in the D3-2A power rankings, with the top 12 qualifying for the playoffs.
New Oxford 9 11 — 20
Gettysburg 3 1 — 4
Goals: NO-Mathis 5, B. Cohee 5, M. Cohee 4, Winpigler 4, H. Linebaugh, K. Linebaugh; G-Gaydon 2, Hassinger, Bellinger. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 6, Mathis 5, Winpigler 4, Wampler, H. Linebaugh; G-Gaydon. Shots: NO-35; G-13. Saves: NO-Hardnack 9; G-Hartman 11
