Before the PIAA Class 4A playoffs commenced Wednesday, Delone Catholic girls’ basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode already had watched multiple game films on every team on the Squirettes’ side of the bracket.
That included first-round opponent Montour, the sixth seed from District 7.
Heading into Wednesday’s clash at Delone Catholic High School, Eckenrode knew all of Montour’s tendencies.
He knew when they liked to press.
He knew what kind of sets they would employ.
And he knew his team would be more prepared than the visitors would be.
The evidence of that was clearly visible as the Squirettes dominated from the opening tip. Delone kept the Spartans off the scoreboard for over half of the first-quarter with its suffocating defense. By the time Montour finally connected on a basket with 3:27 left in the opening stanza, it was well too late.
Led by 23 points from Mount St. Mary’s recruit Giana Hoddinott, the Delone girls rolled past Montour, 58-25, to cruise into the Saturday’s second round. The Squirettes (27-1) will face District 7 runner-up Knoch, a 65-35 winner over St. Mary’s, at a time and location yet to be determined.
“(Montour) really had no answer for our press,” Eckenrode said. “They just didn’t look like they were really ready for what we were doing.”
The Delone defense was a big factor in Montour’s 29 turnovers on the night. If it wasn’t the constant up-in-your-face pressure, the expectation of the pressure also helped contribute to that unsightly tally.
No team that Eckenrode has ever coached has heard anyone say something about them being unprepared. Eckenrode is arguably the most-prepared coach – boys or girls – in the area.
“The team we play next (Knoch), I’ve already scouted them,” Eckenrode said. “I have a lot of notes on them. This time of year, whenever you get done with one team, you have to be ready for the next team you think you’re going to play.”
While Eckenrode already knows that Knoch is next, he asked if there was a final score from a possible future quarterfinal clash with the winner of Lansdale Catholic and Lancaster Catholic. Lansdale Catholic won that first-round battle which suits Eckenrode just fine.
“We played that team earlier this season,” he said of Lansdale, whom his team defeated 54-48 back on Dec. 29.
Eckenrode’s preparation, however, is only half of the fuel that stokes the inner fire for the Delone girls. The other half is a burning sense of motivation that drives Hoddinott and all of her teammates every time there are on the court together.
“We all play for each other,” Hoddinott said. “Last year’s loss (in the state semifinals) hurt and we definitely don’t want that to happen again.”
While the Squirettes have been one of the teams to beat over the past three seasons, only Hoddinott has any experience playing in a championship contest at the varsity level. Most of her fellow senior teammates this season were either on JV or reserves when Delone upset heavily-favored Dunmore to capture the 2019 PIAA Class 3A title.
“My sophomore year we were so close,” Hoddinott said. “But then Covid came and we got shut down. And my junior year we were close again and that’s when it hit us. We were all juniors and we just said ‘we have one more year’. But not this year. We know we can’t take anything for granted.”
That mindset is music to the ears of Eckenrode, who doesn’t have to do much motivational speaking around his squad.
“They’ve been through it for four years,” he said. “So they know what to expect. A lot of teams this time of year can get disinterested. They may feel that the season is a million years old and want to move on to the spring season, but my kids don’t do that. They’re driven. They’re winners. My kids are winners.”
Makenna Mummert tallied 16 points in the victory over Montour, which included a running-clock for the last 10 minutes of game action due to the mercy rule.
Montour 7 6 7 5 — 25
Delone Catholic 20 13 14 11 — 58
Montour (25): Wolfe 2 0-0 5, Cleary 1 0-0 3, Cox 1 0-0 3, Lyscik 5 0-0 10, McLeister 1 0-0 2, Laurenzi 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Persinger, Ramsey, Sniadach, Kadlecik, McVay. Totals: 11 0-0 25.
Delone Catholic (58): Hoddinott 8 4-4 23, Mummert 6 3-4 16, E. Hughes 1 0-0 4, M. Hughes 1 0-0 3, McCann 3 0-0 7, Schwarz 1 0-0 2, M. Jacoby 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Baughman, Vingsen, Knobloch, Kale. Totals: 22 7-8 58.
3-pointers: M, Wolfe, Cleary, Cox; DC, Hoddinott 3, Mummert, M. Hughes, McCann, M. Jacoby.
