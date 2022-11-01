All throughout Tuesday’s matchup, Delone Catholic scrapped and clawed to grab a lead, seeking just one opportunity when it could play from ahead and put Trinity on the defensive.
That opportunity never came to the Squirettes, though not for lack of trying. A sharp and well-rounded Shamrocks squad simply would not allow it.
No. 2 Trinity was clicking in all phases of the game in the teams’ District 3 Class 2A volleyball semifinal match, as the Shamrocks claimed a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Delone by scores of 25-22, 25-10, 25-22. The outcome advanced the three-time defending champs to Thursday’s district final at No. 1 York Catholic and ended the Squirettes’ season in the process.
“Honestly, we competed really well tonight,” Delone coach Nate Staub said. “Set 2 got away, but we talked going into this match that we didn’t expect this to be a sweep from our direction. We needed to go out and find a way to win three games, and we were really close, but we never got over the hump. We never played with the lead, which hurt.”
Both the first and third games were indicative of that, as Trinity did not trail in either one. The Squirettes took their cuts both times, tying Game 1 at 11-11 and putting together a Game 3 rally to knot things at 19-19. But both times following those deadlocks the ensuing sideout went to the Shamrocks, and the Squirettes were never able to regain momentum against a balanced Trinity attack.
“There’s no relaxing in districts, especially with a team as good as Delone,” Trinity coach John Barrick said. “They’re the benchmark and have been since I started coaching here, and that’s only the second time I’ve beaten them in 13 years. It was nice for sure to be able to play ahead like that.”
The opening game had no run for either team longer than four points. A three-point Trinity run jump-started by a Sammi McAuliffe block opened some distance late, as the Shamrocks went ahead 20-15. The Squirettes then closed to within 24-22 before Adeline Woodward sent home her sixth kill of the game to give Trinity the win.
Game 2 included Delone’s only leads—at 3-2 and 4-3—but it then quickly and decisively went the Shamrocks’ way. Jayda Gray included an ace as she served up an eight-point run that put Trinity ahead 13-5, and the Shamrocks never looked back. Squirette attack errors added up as the deficit grew, and Trinity cruised to the 25-10 win.
The next game opened with a 5-0 Trinity run, but Delone got a little energy boost from the play of junior middle Kaitlyn Schwartz and began chipping away. Outside hitter Meredith Keefer found her swing, burying four kills as part of a 5-2 run that tied it at 19-19. The wealth of options available to Trinity setter Jess Minnick again asserted themselves, though, as Abbey McMullin, McAuliffe, and Woodward all had kills to reestablish the Shamrock lead. As in Game 1, Delone had it within 24-22, but this time Woodward went with the change-up, deftly tipping it over the Squirette block for the win.
“We finally got it there, but even then we never got to that one-point lead when we were putting the pressure on them,” Staub said. “I thought our kids just fought really hard tonight. You just hate to lose at this point. It’s always a tough feeling because your season just ends so abruptly.”
Keefer paced the Delone attack with 15 kills. Setter Campbell Chronister had 24 assists and added eight digs, and libero Emma Anderson tallied 21 digs.
