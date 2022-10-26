When Delone Catholic’s Maddie O’Brien put a bow on her magnificent performance just 21 seconds into overtime, the Squirettes had the first District 3 playoff win in program history as they downed visiting Brandywine Heights, 4-3, in Class 1A girls’ soccer action Wednesday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
Delone (15-3-1) had qualified for districts five times in the 12 previous years of the program, but was sent packing in its first match each time.
“Once or twice, we weren’t competitive in districts, but we’ve been close in the other games,” Delone head coach Derf Maitland said. “Tonight we finally got over the hump.”
O’Brien added, “It’s a relief, more than anything. We wanted to get a win for Coach Derf, since this is his last season.”
Maitland is indeed hanging up his whistle when the 2022 campaign concludes.
“I won’t be done completely with the game or with the team,” Maitland said. “But it’s time for someone else to be in charge. I’ll still come to games and be supportive, might even keep the scorebook some, but I won’t be involved every day.”
O’Brien’s hat trick on Wednesday bumps her season total to 40 goals and her career mark to 89, both school records.
“Once Maddie gets the ball, she’s a tremendous weapon,” Maitland said. “She’s capable of scoring anytime that she touches the ball.”
Things went to overtime even at 3-3, but the Squirettes found the game winner in short order as O’Brien weaved through the Bullet defense, took a touch past keeper Dana Wartzenluft and fired to an open net for the winner.
“Once I slipped through the defense, I saw that I had a 1-on-1 with their keeper,” O’Brien said. “I just wanted to stay calm, so I took a touch to get past her and finished it.”
Brandywine (11-7-1) had ended Delone’s season in the same round a year ago, 3-2, on its way to the district title.
“There was definitely some redemption there, but we knew coming in that we could win this match,” Maitland said. “This gives some credibility to our program.”
The visitors jumped ahead at the 30:19 mark of the opening half when Lauren Stoudt sent one goalward from 30 yards out on the right and it one-hopped over keeper Molly Fleming to put the Bullets in front, 1-0.
But that lead didn’t hold for long, as O’Brien leveled the match just five minutes later.
O’Brien played the ball down to the end line on the left, brought it back towards the field of play and popped it over Wartzenluft from a seemingly impossible angle.
“I did a step over and a right touch and then went over the keeper with the shot,” O’Brien said when asked to describe how she pulled it off.
O’Brien’s second marker was equally impressive, though entirely different. Maggie Rabaiotti played her a cross from right to center where O’Brien had her defender walled off. O’Brien took in the ball, spun on a dime and let rip with a lefty blazer to the left side of the net with 20:27 to go until intermission.
Fleming made a couple of saves over the rest of the first half, which ended with the hosts holding a 2-1 edge.
It took just 38 seconds into the second half for the visitors to draw even as Jaidyn Roush pocketed an unassisted tally.
Things stayed that way for the next 12 minutes until O’Brien played a through ball to Fina Mochi, who beat a charging Wartzenluft to it, then took a controlling touch and powered the ball home from right to left with 27:04 remaining in regulation.
Stoudt evened things again with a penalty kick goal to the lower right at the 20:50 mark of the second half.
Brandywine had an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal, while corners were even, 1-1.
Delone returns to the pitch with a match against Harrisburg Christian (14-1) in the semis on Saturday at Trinity at noon. Harrisburg Christian downed Mt. Calvary, 3-2, in double overtime. A win by the Squirettes there would send them to the district championship match and punch their ticket to the PIAA tournament for the first time ever.
“The biggest thing for us is to just stay calm and stay focused,” O’Brien said. “We’ve just got to worry about the team in front of us.”
Goals: BH-Lauren Stoudt 2, Jaidyn Roush; DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Fina Mochi. Assists: DC-Maggie Rabaiotti, O’Brien). Shots: BH-8; DC-6. Corners: BH-1; DC-1. Saves: BH-Dana Wartzenluft 2; DC-Molly Fleming 5.
