DELONE
Delone Catholic’s Maddie O’Brien (23) celebrates with her teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Brandywine Heights in the first round of the District 3 Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday in McSherrystown. The Squirettes won, 4-3. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

When Delone Catholic’s Maddie O’Brien put a bow on her magnificent performance just 21 seconds into overtime, the Squirettes had the first District 3 playoff win in program history as they downed visiting Brandywine Heights, 4-3, in Class 1A girls’ soccer action Wednesday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.

Delone (15-3-1) had qualified for districts five times in the 12 previous years of the program, but was sent packing in its first match each time.

(0) comments

