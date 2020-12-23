The standard for the Bermudian Springs wrestling program is always high, and that’s no different in 2021
The Eagles are no longer led by Trenton Harder, who continues his wrestling career in college at Army West Point, but they’re not without firepower.
That’s particularly true at the top of the order where returning state qualifier Savauri Shelton leads the way at 215 pounds and Hogan Swenski bumps up from 182 to heavyweight. But Dave McCollum’s team has strong wrestlers throughout the lineup.
“We feel like we have a pretty solid team,” McCollum said. “Before we got shut down with the coronavirus stuff here we got in two solid weeks of practice, we got all the weights filled and we were ready to roll.”
McCollum said that since the state shut down athletic events on Dec. 17, he’s not been in contact with his wrestlers, but he plans on reaching out in the near future.
“I really haven’t contacted any of the wrestlers since then, but we talked after that last practice about staying smart and taking care of our bodies and staying on weight,” he said. “I’ll probably reach out to them the day before or day after Christmas and check in and make sure they’re doing what they need to do to be ready to go here on Jan. 4.”
In addition to Shelton and Swenski, McCollum said he’s excited about the talent his team returns at the front of his lineup, with returning starters Coby Johnston and Ty Livelsberger leading the way at 106 and 113.
“That’s always a big thing, when you can have that experience at the front of your lineup,” McCollum said. “Those are usually the guys who are going to lead off duals for you, so it’s nice to have guys in there that know what that feels like. Then we have (Brennan) Schisler at 132, (Caleb) Mantz at 132 and (Cole) Mosier bumping up to 152, so we feel pretty good about that part of our lineup.”
The lynchpin of the lineup, however, is Shelton.
A state qualifier in 2020, Shelton is expected by many to contend for a spot at the eight-man state tournament in 2021 and McCollum says he’s now fully comfortable at the 215-pound weight class, which changed from 220 a year ago.
“It took him a little while to get used to the weight class. He was eating full-bore last year to get to 220,” he said. “This year he’ll be cutting eight to 10 pounds to get down there to 215 but he’s still as athletic as he was.”
As for Swenski, after moving from 132 to 182 between his sophomore and junior seasons, he once again made a huge leap and will compete at heavyweight this year, where McCollum says he weighs around 245.
“Swenski looks really tough,” McCollum said. “He grew a couple inches and has been in the weight room and he competed most of the summer at heavyweight.. His technique and his ability to scramble is really to his advantage, and are his quickness and his strength and length.”
Swenski, meanwhile, says he feels comfortable and ready to compete for a state medal of his in 2021.
“I’m expecting nothing less than a state gold from myself,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work this offseason that will show out on the mat and from a team perspective, I’m really hoping for a league title and a chance at going back to the Spartan Center for team districts.”
The Eagles enter the season as favorites to win yet another YAIAA Division 3 crown.
