Seniors Anne Bair and Giana Hoddinott have led their teams into the quarterfinals of the PIAA girls’ basketball tournament.
They have also been named players of the year in their respective YAIAA divisions, as the coaches all-star teams have been released.
In a vote of YAIAA coaches, Gettysburg’s Bair was named the best player in Y-2 while Delone Catholic’s Hoddinott topped the crop of Y-3 players. Coaches nominated their own players but could not vote for them.
Bair, a do-it-all point guard, is averaging more than five assists and five steals per game this season, in addition to 14.6 points per contest. She has helped Gettysburg win a pair of District 3 titles and make four straight appearances in the title game.
Gettysburg (24-5) has reached the Class 5A quarterfinals of the state tournament and will face Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. today at Altoona High School. In two state playoff games Bair, who is closing in on 1,500 career points, is averaging 22.5 points per game.
Bair has commited to continue her basketball career at Manhattan College.
Hoddinott leads the Times Area in scoring at 20.1 points per game. The driving force of a Delone team that has three District 3 titles over the past four seasons, Hoddinott has 1,452 career points.
The Mount St. Mary’s recruit has scored 35 points in a pair of Delone wins in the Class 4A state tournament.
The Squirettes (28-1) travel to Garden Spot High School on Wednesday evening for a quarterfinal clash against Lansdale Catholic.
Joining Bair on the YAIAA-2 first team was fellow Gettysburg senior Camryn Felix, who is averaging 13.4 ppg. Felix, who will play at Bloomsburg University next year, has 1,186 career points.
New Oxford’s Ella Billman also earned a first-team nod after averaging 16.3 points per game. Billman has 691 points entering next season.
Joining Hoddinott on the Y-3 first team is Squirette Abigael Vingsen. Also voted to the first team was Bermudian Springs’ Bailey Oehmig, Hannah Chenault and Lillian Peters, who all surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark this season. The Eagles reached the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.
YAIAA-1
Player of the Year: D’Shantae Edwards, Dallastown
Co-Coach of the Year: Jay Rexroth, Dallastown & Kevin Glover, York High
First Team
Bella Chimienti, Central York; Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York; D’Shantae Edwards, Dallastown; Brooke Axe, Red Lion; Leah Kale, Spring Grove; Zykira McGee, York High
Second Team
Olivia Stein, Dallastown; Riley Good, Red Lion; Maddie Lehker, South Western; Addyson Wagman, Spring Grove; Ciarra Gibbs, York High
Honorable Mention
Trishelle Guy, Dallastown; Grace Masser, Red Lion; Tati Virata, Red Lion; Trishelle Guy, Dallastown
YAIAA-2
Player of the Year: Anne Bair, Gettysburg
Coach of the Year: Jason Seitz, Eastern York
First Team
Breanna Grim, Eastern York; Anne Bair, Gettysburg; Camryn Felix, Gettysburg; Ella Billman, New Oxford; T’Azjah Generett, West York; Janay Rismiller, York Suburban
Second Team
Ariana Seitz, Eastern York; Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York; Timberley Linebaugh, New Oxford; Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock; Faith Walker, West York
Honorable Mention
Evelyn Weldon, Susquehannock; McKenzie Galbreath, Susquehannock; Grace Hare, York Suburban;
Lydia Powers, York Suburban
YAIAA-3
Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic
Co-Coach of the Year: Gerry Eckenrode, Delone Catholic & Denny Garman, Hanover
First Team
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs; Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs; Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs; Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic; Abigael Vingsen, Delone Catholic; Jaycie Miller, Hanover
Second Team
Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville; Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic; Breana Valentine, Fairfield; Araceli Portillo, Littlestown; Drew Kile, York Catholic
Honorable Mention
Maggie Hughes, Delone Catholic; Emily McCann, Delone Catholic; Maddie Neiderer, Fairfield; Meredith Smith, York Catholic; Paige O’Brien, York Catholic
