Those big birds you may have spied soaring over Orrtanna are a bit up the food chain from your everyday turkey buzzards.
The scurvy roadside scavengers often get a bad rap. I remember a wild turkey season not too many years ago, when a warden pinched a few hunters who has mistaken red-crowned buzzards for gobblers.
More recently, Gettysburg Times worker Deb Hahn has shared All-American experiences she and hubby Butch have been enjoying this spring.
They have a farm on Scott School Rod and been noticing big birds perched on the barn roof.
“At first we thought they were turkey buzzards,” Deb says. “But the color of the birds was different than what we had been used to seeing.”
From time to time, they heard screeching around the woods behind the farm pond.
Then, Deb noticed a bit of white on one of the birds perched in a tree.
“Definitely a bald eagle,” she says. “It sat there for the longest time, so still. And then it took off, swooped down to the pond and snatched a fish! Even from a distance, I could hear the swoosh of his wings. As he took off with fish across the field, I was amazed of the width of his wingspan.”
Smart predators hang where the food hangs. So, the eagle has been a frequent visitor to the pond since.
Lots of us have been fortunate to size-up our national symbol since its triumphant return from the brink. But to see it take a fish is a true privilege few will ever get.
WELCOME BACK,
OUTLAW
Poaching is a sad reality of life in Adams County.
Some scofflaws will never learn. Outlaws are at it carrying out family traditions.
We know this because the long-arm of the Game Law has caught up with game thieves multiple times.
The message is that the crime does catch up to them.
Cross state lines, run to the state of Bluegrass, feel the pinch when they nab your azz.
Zachary L. Scheffel, 41, formerly of Milroy, Mifflin County, fled to Kentucky to duck facing Game Law charges and was carted back to Pennsylvania and turned over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
This dude took idiocy to a new low.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into allegations Sheffel made death threats against the game warden who arrested him.
He is now camping at Mifflin County Prison, jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail on 72 counts, including a pair of felonies, of violating Game Laws, as well as a charge of making, repairing or selling offensive weapons.
After fleeing to Kentucky, Scheffel had told others he planned to return to Pennsylvania May 13 to kill “any law enforcement he comes in contact with, specifically the State Game Warden in Mifflin County” who charged him, as well as the judge and two other individuals involved in the cases.
In September, Scheffel was charged by State Game Warden Amanda Isett after executing a search warrant, including two felony charges for the unlawful killing or taking of deer. According to the Game Commission, Scheffel, whose hunting and trapping privileges had been revoked, for previous Game Law violations, was found in unlawful possession of a number of dead game animals, furbearers and wildlife parts, including two racks from whitetails bucks, numerous other deer parts, as well as raccoons, opossums, chipmunks, and a muskrat.
Scheffel also faces two felony counts of unlawfully killing or taking of big game, two counts of unlawful acts concerning licenses (not sure what that means), a whopping 33 counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, two counts of unlawful devices and methods, 18 counts of exercising the privileges granted by a permit without first getting the required permit, 15 counts of unlawful acts concerning the taking of furbearers, and a misdemeanor count of making, repairing or selling offensive weapons.
Scheffel’s return to Pennsylvania is believed to be the first time a fugitive facing Game Law charges from the Commonwealth was extradited from another state.
Thanks, Kentucky.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“As darkness falls, some elk go into party mode.” The Thankful Outdoorsman
