TRAIL

Amazing views, such as this one in Vermont, can only be seen by climbing up an often rugged trail. Going down may be more difficult. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

When spending 8-10 hours a day hiking, as one will do on a long-distance backpacking hike, the mind starts to wander. Many things go through your mind (memories, songs, regrets) as you try to pass the time while putting one foot in front of the other.

If you are hiking with other people though, random thoughts and song lyrics are not likely to come out. Long-distance hikers will often make up with games to play while the miles pass by. A common game is to come up with hiker challenges.

