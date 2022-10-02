When spending 8-10 hours a day hiking, as one will do on a long-distance backpacking hike, the mind starts to wander. Many things go through your mind (memories, songs, regrets) as you try to pass the time while putting one foot in front of the other.
If you are hiking with other people though, random thoughts and song lyrics are not likely to come out. Long-distance hikers will often make up with games to play while the miles pass by. A common game is to come up with hiker challenges.
Can you eat a half-gallon of ice cream in one sitting? This is a real challenge for Appalachian Trail hikers when they stop at the General Store in Pine Grove Furnace. Or, can you hike in four states in one day? That is accomplished by hiking 44 miles from Virginia to Pennsylvania, including West Virginia and Maryland.
These are popular tests, but hikers like to come up with their own challenges, such as taking 100 consecutive steps on rocks without actually touching the dirt. Or catching a ride into town before 25 cars pass. Or finding a campsite where you can watch the sun set in the west and then watch it rise in the east the next morning. It is actually a fun game just to come up with different challenges without even trying to do them.
One game I like to play with those I am hiking with is Would You Rather. A person is given two choices. The other person picks one, and a conversation has begun. Such as, would you rather be able to breathe underwater or fly? Would you rather eat at Subway or Taco Bell?
You get the idea.
This column is going to examine ‘would you rather’ scenarios that relate to hiking. Arguments can be made for either choice, and you can see what you think.
Would you rather hike in brutal heat or freezing cold? That is a tough one – both can be terrible. Hiking in the heat has many downsides. The immeasurable amount of sweat pouring into your eyes and soaking your clothes is not pleasurable. And if your shorts are wet all day, chafing becomes a concern as well. But mostly, brutal heat can cause medical problems such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
On the other hand, freezing cold is no picnic either, especially if it is windy. Chapped lips and face can be miserable. Cold fingers can keep you from doing the simplest of tasks, such as zipping your coat, or unwrapping a candy bar. And if you are camping in a tent at night, a poor sleeping bag can make a might seem endless and unbearable. Of course, frostbite can also be a concern when outdoors in the bitter cold.
Given the two choices, I would rather hike in freezing cold. It is a lot easier to layer your clothes to stay warm while moving, than it is to stay cool in the heat. It has been said that there is no bad weather when hiking, just poor clothing choices! Proper layering can keep you warm in the coldest of weather, and good gloves are worth having. As you warm up, you can discard a layer and keep your temperature just right.
Would you rather come face to face with a rattlesnake or a bear? Bears seem scary. Rattlesnakes seem deadly. Both deserve our respect when seeing them in the wild. A grizzly bear may be aggressive, but a black bear, the common bear in the eastern mountains, usually has no interest in you unless you have food that is easily accessed for the bear.
An important thing to remember is that if you are startled when suddenly coming across a bear or a rattlesnake, the animal is likely startled as well. Give them both room, and they will likely meander away. Expect snakes when hiking in rocky areas, and watch for them. And being aware of areas where bears are commonly seen is important.
I would rather come face to face with a rattlesnake. I can easily hike around it, and it isn’t going to follow me. Besides, they look really cool.
Would you rather hike five flat miles with no views or 15 hilly miles with gorgeous views all day? Both have their good points. A shorter hike will obviously end sooner, and flat terrain will not leave you exhausted. But many people hike to challenge themselves, and to find the best views, you usually have to go up.
This is an easy choice for me. I love the views. I love to look down on a farm or community way down at the bottom on the mountain I am on, and imagine what they are going through in their day down there, while I am hiking up on the trail. I love the challenge of a hard climb, and the sense of accomplishment I feel when I reach the top of a mountain. And at the end of a hilly 15-mile day, I know I will sleep well!
Would you rather hike a steep uphill or a steep downhill? People often complain about the big hills, especially when climbing up. And they can definitely be tough to maneuver. But as I always tell people, going uphill you can get tired, but going downhill you can get hurt. Many things can happen going downhill, such as jammed toes into your hiking boots/shoes, bad falls, loss of balance, loss of control because of gravity and/or weak muscles. All in all, I would rather hike the steep uphill. There, you often get a great view. And when you go down a steep downhill, there is usually a counteracting uphill anyway!
Would you rather wear high-top boots to hike or sneakers? The trend these days is for hikers to wear trail runners. These sturdy shoes generally are lighter than boots, and dry more quickly if they get wet. High-top boots can give more ankle support and generally more support for the whole foot. People ask me all the time what kind of hiking shoes/boots they should get. I give the same answer every time: No one can decide the best shoes for you but you.
Personally, I want high-top hiking boots. I have turned enough ankles in my days to want the extra support that boots provide. And I hardly ever hike in the woods without a pair of gaiters to keep twigs, dirt, pebbles, and ticks out of my boots. Of course, gaiters are good with boots or shoes.
Would you rather sleep in a tent or a hammock? There are a lot of hammocks out there. They are easy to set up, often are lighter than a tent to carry (but not always), and you don’t have to look for the perfect, flat tentsite. But there are some pretty great tents as well. I have to say, I am a tent person.
With my tent, once I get it set up properly (with the right poles!), there are several advantages. First, bugs cannot get in. That is a huge. Second, it is absolutely waterproof, no matter how windy and rainy it is. Third, I can camp above tree line, or in a field, if I want to. I just like to be enclosed, with a feeling of protection when I am camping, and a tent does that for me.
This game of Would You Rather can go on and on. There are many other topics you can consider. Would you rather wear the same hiking clothes every day or carry enough extra clothing for a week? Would you rather set up your camp in the deep woods or by a stream or lake? Would you rather sleep in or go to bed late? Would you rather go on a day hike or a backpacking trip? Would you rather have a campfire or not? Would you rather camp by yourself or with many other people around?
Everyone has their own preferences, and everyone does what works for them. None of these questions has right or wrong answers, and that is the fun of the game.
