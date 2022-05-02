BASEBALL
Fairfield 15, York Catholic 5
The heavy-hitting Knights pounded out 18 hits on Monday in their shellacking of the Irish.
Eric Ball recorded a rare 5-for-5 game the plate for Fairfield (9-2), driving in three runs and scoring twice. Cody Valentine was 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Valentine went deep to lead off the seventh, three innings after teammate Cameron Macinyak cranked a two-run home run.
Jayden Bell, Andrew Koons, Macinyak and Griffen Tabler all finished with two hits apiece in the win. Bell also logged 5.2 innings on the hill, striking out five while allowing five hits.
Fairfield hosts Delone Catholic (10-2) in a YAIAA-4 showdown on Tuesday.
Fairfield 107 204 1 — 15 18 1
York Catholic 003 002 0 — 5 6 5
Bell, J. Myers (6). Walker, Doran (3), Gilbert (7). WP: Bell. LP: Walker. SO-BB: Bell 5-3, J. Myers 2-2, Walker 4-2, Doran 1-0, Gilbert 0-0. 2B: YC-Campbell, Kipple. HR: F-Valentine, Macinyak
Biglerville 14, York Tech 7
The Canners left no doubt on Monday when they broke loose for seven runs in the first inning of their win over the Spartans.
Cameron Hartzel and Nolan Miller paced a 16-hit Biglerville by collecting three hits apiece. Miller laced a triple and finished with a team-best four RBI. Ben Angstadt, Austin Black and Kolton Trimmer swatted two hits each, with Black and Ethan Stuffle both posting two RBI.
Cameron Hartzel fired five strong innings of relief to notch the win. Hartzel fanned seven and did not allow an earned run during his stint for the Canners (2-10).
Biglerville 721 040 0 — 14 16 2
York Tech 203 200 0 — 7 7 3
Sosa, Hartzel. Urey, Rosario (1), Cruz-Cruz (5), Kessler (7). WP: Hartzel. LP: Urey. SO-BB: Sosa 4-5, Hartzel 7-2, Urey 0-0, Rosario 4-3, Cruz-Cruz 0-5, Kessler 0-1. 2B: B-Black, Angstadt, Hartzel, Stuffle; YT-Miller, Shimmel 2. 3B: B-Miller
Littlestown 9, Kennard-Dale 3
The Thunderbolts used a five-run second inning to launch themselves to a win over the Rams.
Colby Hahn started and pitched six innings in the win for Littlestown, allowing three runs on six hits to go along with nine strikeouts and two walks. He also went 3-of-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Bradin Peart also had a trio of hits with a run scored and a run knocked in.
Littlestown 050 013 0 — 9 11 2
Kennard-Dale 000 012 0 — 3 6 0
Hahn, Clabaugh (7) and Jones; Smith, Perzanowski (5) and Leighty. WP: Hahn. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Hahn 9-2, Clabaugh 1-0; Smith 2-2, Perzanowski 5-1. 2B: L-Morgret, Jones; KD-Loucks.
Gettysburg 15, Dover 0
The Warriors needed only two innings to pound out a dozen hits in Monday’s victory over the Eagles.
Bryce Rudisill clobbered a triple as part of a 2-for-3 effort that included three RBI and three runs scored. Cody Furman collected three hits, including a double, and knocked in a pair of runs.
Hunter Gillin, Braden Manning and Carson Kuhns also finished with two RBI apiece for Gettysburg (8-6).
Dover 000 — 0 1 1
Gettysburg 69x — 15 12 0
Crone, Baldwin (2). Gillin. WP: Gillin. LP: Crone. SO-BB: Crone 0-2, Baldwin 1-2, Gillin 1-3. 2B: G-Moseley, Furman. 3B: G-Rudisill
Delone Catholic 16, Hanover 3
A dozen Squires recorded a hit in Monday’s rout of the ‘Hawks, including Myles Shearer who went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI.
Jake Sherdel was among four Delone players with two hits, joining Tyler Hillson, Ryan Moore and Brady Dettinburn. Sherdel tagged a home run in addition to striking out eight in five innings of work on the mound.
The Squires (11-2) put the game out of reach with nine runs in the sixth.
Delone Catholic 500 029 — 16 18 0
Hanover 002 010 — 3 5 2
Sherdel, Little (6). Feeser, Breighner (5), Bamford, Kelbaugh (6), Harris (6). WP: Sherdel. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: Sherdel 8-3, Little 2-0, Feeser 5-4, Breighner 1-1, Bamford 0-0, Kelbaugh 1-2, Harris 1-0. 2B: DC-Groves, Pierce. HR: DC-Sherdel
Susquehannock 7,
Bermudian Springs
Joe Smith struck out 13 Eagles over six innings and the Warriors erupted for six runs in the sixth to win a YAIAA matchup on Monday. Smith allowed only one base hit, a single by Austin Reinert.
Susquehannock 100 006 0 — 7 9 2
Bermudian Springs 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Smith, Heaps (7). Keller, Cook (6), Ogle (7). WP: Smith. LP: Keller. SO-BB: Smith 13-1, Heaps 1-0, Keller 3-4, Cook 0-0, Ogle 1-0. 2B: S-Miller, Koller, Barrett
South Western 4, Central York 3
The Mustangs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning of Monday’s win over the Panthers.
Carlos Caraballo had a big day for South Western (9-5), driving in a pair of runs while pitching 6.2 on the mound. Caraballo fanned five and scattered four hits.
Domonic Praydis went 2-for-3 and Landen Eyster recorded the final out for the save.
South Western 000 103 0 — 4 6 0
Central York 000 110 1 — 3 4 1
Caraballo, Eyster (7) Clymer, Grady (6). WP: Caraballo. LP: Clymer. SO-BB: Caraballo 5-4, Eyster 0-0, Clymer 7-2, Grady 1-0. 2B: SW-Caraballo. 3B: CY-Marquard
SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 11, Gettysburg 1
The Eagles cranked it up in the latter innings, pushing nine runs across the plate in the final three innings of Monday’s win over the Warriors.
Bermudian (14-2) piled up 21 base hits, led by Hannah Chenault and Maddie Reever who were both 4-for-5. Chenault tripled and Metzger doubled as the duo combined for five RBI.
Tori Murren and Maya Kemper smacked three hits apiece, while Hannah Metzger and Ashlynne Smith finished with two each.
Reever went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run for Bermudian.
Samantha Carbaugh singled and drew three walks for the Warriors (4-10).
Bermudian Springs 101 025 2 — 11 21 4
Gettysburg 000 000 1 — 1 6 5
Reever. Knerr. WP: Reever 4-5, Knerr 3-3. 2B: BS-Metzger. 3B: BS-Chenault, Reever
York Tech 11, Biglerville 9
The Canners mounted a rally, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Spartans on Monday.
Kierney Weigle and Lexy Pickett combined for all six of the Canners’ hits, recording three apiece. Pickett also had a triple and scored three times
Biglerville 102 010 5 — 9 6 4
York Tech 342 011 x — 11 13 5
Reckard, Brewer (5) and Pickett; Steinfelt. WP; Steinfelt. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Brewer 2-3, Reckard 1-5; Steinfelt 7-6. 3B: B-Pickett. HR: YT-Tasto
Delone Catholic 16, Hanover 3
Teagan Funkhouser had a huge day at the plate for the Squirettes, going 4-for 5 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI as Delone raced past the Hawkettes.
Amy Anderson started and got the win in the circle, striking out seven against just two walks. Carolina Arigo also had a strong showing, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Delone Catholic 151 009 — 16 16 5
Hanover 000 021 — 3 2 5
Anderson and Funkhouser; Noel and Moser. WP: Anderson. LP: Moser. SO-BB: Anderson 7-2, Moser 6-3. 2B: DC-Funkhouser 3, Anderson Arigo, Partenza, Kale. 3B: DC-Funkhouser.
Fairfield 15, York Catholic 0
Alyssa Wiles and Ellie Snyder combined for a four-inning no-hitter as the Knights topped the Irish.
Wiles started, but Snyder came on in the second inning and struck out six against no walks in three innings pitched. The Fairfield lineup, meanwhile, walked 14 times. Wiles went 2-for-3 with five RBI and two runs scored.
York Catholic 000 0 — 0 0 1
Fairfield 080 7 — 15 8 1
Wiles, Snyder (2) and Devilbiss; Quaid and Pautz. WP: Snyder. LP: Pautz. SO-BB: Wiles 2-1, Snyder 6-0; Quaid 14-0.
Littlestown 8, Kennard-Dale 1
Chelsey Stonesifer twirled a 13-strikeout gem in a complete game win and Megan Gorsuch hammered a two-run home run as the Bolts toppled the Rams.
Gorsuch’s shot was part of a four-run fifth inning that all but put the game out of reach for Littlestown. She finished the day 2-of-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Teammate Carly Chaney chipped in with three hits, a double and a run scored in the win.
Littlestown 210 140 0 — 8 15 0
Kennard-Dale 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Stonesifer and Henderson. WP: Henderson. SO-BB: Stonesifer 13-2. 2B: L-Chaney, Thayer. HR: L-Gorsuch.
South Western 13, York Suburban 0
Emalee Reed struck out 11 batters and fired five innings of one-hit ball in Monday’s win over the Trojans.
Ryleigh Sprague went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the Mustangs (12-2), who sit atop the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
York Suburban 000 00 — 0 1 3
South Western 283 0x — 13 12 0
Neumann. Reed. WP: Reed. LP: Neumann. SO-BB: Neumann 2-3, Reed 11-0. 2B: SW-Proepper, Reed, Crowl, Kidd. 3B: SW-Green. HR: SW-Sprague
BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
A pair of Times Area tandems remain in contention for a title at the YAIAA Class 2A Doubles Tournament.
Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the second round over the Biglerville pairing of Owen Torres and Josh Gills following a bye. The Eagles led Brian Corona and Nolan Chronister of Hanover 5-1 in their first set of the secod round before the Nighthawk pairing was forced to retire.
Next up for Sanders and Brown is the top-seeded team of Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto of Hanover in today’s semifinals, which begin at 2 p.m. today at New Oxford.
On the other side of the bracket, Delone Catholic’s Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner had smooth sailing in their matches. The Squires took out Cyrus Marshall and Nolan Westfall of Littlestown 6-2, 6-0 before recording a 6-0, 6-1 win in the following match.
The Delone pairing, which is seeded second, meets Susquehannock’s Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck in the semifinals.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Monday
Class 3A
First Round
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess/Bryce Bladen (Get) d. Stambaugh/Keene (RL) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Bean/Gao (CY) d. Dylan Fissel/Wade Deckman (NO) 6-0, 6-1; Panchwagh/Way (Dal) d. S. Raub/J. Raub (SG) 6-0, 6-0; Michael Biba/Tristan Smith (Get) d. Igwe/Oliver (NE) 6-4, 6-4
Reece Stein/Landon Matthews (SW) d. Stauffer/Rizzuto (NE) 6-1, 6-1; Nicholson/Patel (Dal) d. Landon Salois/Owen Lucey (SW) 6-0, 6-0; Ho. Dallam/Ha. Dallam (NE) d. Adam Farme/Luke Malinowski (NO) 6-1, 6-3; Chase Anderson/Brody Rebert (SW) d. Ross/Sanchez (Dov) 6-1, 6-2
Second Round
1. Arbittier/Koons (Dal) d. Oberholtzer-Hess/Bladen (Get) 6-0, 6-0; 8. Haupt/McClure (CY) d. Bean/Gao (CY) 6-2, 6-1; 4. Alex Guy/Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Panchwagh/Way (Dal) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 5. Chronister/Horn (Dal) d. Biba/Smith (Get) 6-0, 6-1
6. Hall/Miller (YS) d. Stein/Matthews (SW) 6-3, 6-4; 3. Wu/N. Patel (Dal) d. Nicholson/A. Patel (Dal) 6-4, 6-3; 7. Conley/Eckard (NE) d. Dallam/Dallam (NE) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Wheeler/Nadeau (RL) d. Anderson/Rebert (SW) 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Arbittier/Koons (Dal) d. Haupt/McClure (CY) 6-0, 6-0; Guy/Neiderer (SW) d. Chronister/Horn (Dal) 6-4, 6-3; Wu/Patel (Dal) d. Hall/Miller (YS) 6-2, 6-2; Wheeler/Nadeau (RL) d. Conley/Eckard (NE) 62, 6-1
Class 2A
First Round
Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Sebastian Fielding/Isaac Sheerer (DC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Adam Lawrence/Will Seymore (DC) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Owen Torres/Josh Gills (Big) d. Owen Dozier/Tyler Cornett (Han) 6-2, 6-4; Sean Sneed/Troy Schneider (Big) d. Hinkson/Miltsch (YC) 6-2, 6-0
Gingerich/Costlow (YC) d. Noel/Agravante (WY) 6-3, 6-4; Rogari/Amara (Sus) d. Trent Boritz/Shawn Nelson (Lit) 6-3, 6-0; Nate Snyder/Carter Owings (Lit) d. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (Han) 6-4, 6-1; Cyrus Marshall/Nolan Westfall (Lit) d. Aiden Chen/Johnny Miller (Han) 6-2, 6-0
Second Round
1. Antonio Corona/Charlie Zitto (Han) d. Madara/Brown (BS) 6-1, 6-2; 8. Joseph/Sherrick (WY) d. Bloom/Talkington (BS) 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); 4. Parker Sanders/Eli Snyder (BS) d. Torres/Gill (Big) 6-0, 6-0; 5. Brian Corona/Nolan Chronister (Han) d. Sneed/Schneider (Big) 6-0, 6-3; 6. Vu/Reiber (WY) d. Ginerich/Costlow (YC) 6-3, 6-3; 3. Brusse/Reck (Sus) d. Rogari/Amara (Sus) 6-0, 6-0; 7. Baughman/Harrington (Sus) d. Snyder/Owings (Lit) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Andrew Gervasi/Ben Elsner (DC) d. Marshall/Westfall (Lit) 6-2, 6-0
Quarterfinals
A. Corona/Zitto (Han) d. Joseph/Sherrick (WY) 6-2, 6-0; Sanders/Snyder (BS) d. B. Corona/Chronister (Han) 5-1 retired; Brusse/Reck (Sus) d. Vu/Reiber (WY) 6-4, 6-3; Gervasi/Elsner (DC) d. Baughman/Harrington (Sus) 6-0, 6-1
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg 11, Mechanicsburg 8
The Warriors got five goals from sophomore Maddie Hassinger and junior goaltender Sophia Hartman made five saves as Gettysburg came up with an 11-8 victory over the Wildcats.
Senior Maddy Gaydon had a game-high six draw controls and seven ground balls for the Warriors.
Susquehannock 19, New Oxford 12
The Warriors jumped out to a 13-5 lead at the break and never looked back, led by an impressive 10-goal performance from Addison Roeder.
Daelyn Hardnack made 15 saves to give the Colonials a chance, while Ally Mathis chipped in with four goals. Hailey Linebaugh also had a strong showing, scoring a hat trick and adding three assists.
Susquehannock 13 6 — 19
New Oxford 5 7 — 12
Goals: S-Roeder 10, Murushko 5. Stiffler 2, Kackik, Dyded. NO-Mathis 4, H. Linebaugh 3, B. Cohee 2, Winpigler 2, Wampler. Assists: S-Murushko 2, Roder. NO-Linebaugh 3, Winpigler, Mathis. Shots: S-34; NO-17. Saves: S-O’Neil 5; NO-Hardnack 15.
