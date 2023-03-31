BASEBALL
Susquehannock 9, Biglerville 2
The Warriors broke free with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from the Canners on Friday.
Eight different players recorded hits for Susquehannock, which led 4-2 before the last-inning eruption.
Biglerville plated single runs in the fourth and fifth frames, finishing with seven hits on the day. Aiden Hoffman, Gavin Althoff, Kolton Trimmer, Nolan Miller, Gavin Taylor, Noah Trimmer and Tavian McAuliffe had a single apiece in the loss.
Canner hurler Jared Hollabaugh worked six effective innings, fanning five while giving up five hits and two earned runs.
Susquehannock 210 001 5 — 9 10 3
Biglerville 000 110 0 — 2 7 3
Unglesbee, Hernandez (7). Jared Hollabaugh, Bo Forney (7), Austin Black (7). WP: Unglesbee. LP: Hollabaugh. SO-BB: Unglesbee 2-0, Hernandez 1-2, Hollabaugh 5-3, Forney 0-1, Black 0-0. 2B: S-Koller, Cartagena, Heaps, Pecunes
Dover 4, Fairfield 3
Ryan Baldwin delivered a walk-off single in the home half of the eighth inning to lift the Eagles over the Knights on Friday.
Dover scored a run in the seventh to tie the game before Baldwin came through with the winner in the eighth.
A trio of Dover pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and limited Fairfield to just three hits. Jayden Bell, Gavin Cramer and Drew Williams all singled in the loss. Bell also worked six inning on the mound, punching out six.
Fairfield 002 100 00 — 3 3 1
Dover 010 010 11 — 4 10 5
Jayden Bell, Brady Cree (7). Bankowski, Crone (5), Murdock (8). WP: Murdock. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Bell 6-2, Cree 0-2, Bankowski 8-3, Crone 6-3, Murdock 2-1. 2B: D-Rohrbaugh, Crone, Murdock
Warwick 13, Gettysburg 3
Three Warwick pitchers combined on a three-hitter in Friday’s six-inning victory over Gettysburg in non-league play. The loss was the first of the season for the local Warriors (4-1).
Cody Lutz and Chase Martin homered for the hosts, who scored five times in the third to improve to 1-2.
Braden Manning, Tegan Kuhns and Zach Williams singled for Gettysburg, and Cody Furman picked up an RBI.
Gettysburg 000 012 — 3 3 2
Warwick 105 133 — 13 10 5
John Darnell, Ajonte Bullock (3), Wes Coolbaugh (4), Wyatt Sokol (6). Easler, Zipko (5), Hample (6). WP: Easler. LP: Darnell. SO-BB: Darnell 3-2, Bullock 2-4, Coolbaugh 1-1, Sokol 1-0, Easler 2-4, Zipko 0-0, Hample 2-2. 2B: W-Adomnik 2, Lutz. HR: W-Lutz, Martin
Lancaster Catholic 9, Littlestown 1
Noah Zimmerman fired five inning of one-hit ball and the Crusaders pushed seven runs across the dish in the third inning to take Friday’s non-league matchup with the Bolts.
Zimmerman struck out 10 while walking one, the only hit he allowed a single by Kyle Thayer. A pair of LC relievers worked hitless frames to close out the win.
Littlestown 001 000 0 — 1 1 2
Lancaster Catholic 107 001 x — 9 5 0
Josiah Reiter, Walter Steele (3). Zimmerman, Wingenroth (6), Gates (7). WP: Zimmerman. LP: Reiter. SO-BB: Reiter 2-4, Steele 0-2, Zimmerman 10-1, Wingenroth 1-1, Gates 2-0. 2B: LC-George
SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 20, Hanover 10
The Eagles were issued two dozen walks in Friday’s five-inning victory over the Hawkettes.
Bermudian (2-3) plated nine runs in the first inning and led 19-5 at the end of three frames. Ayva Himes worked all five innings from the pitching circle, striking out five.
Cassidy Conover went 4-for-4 and Hannah Church had three hits for Hanover (1-4).
Hanover 113 32 — 10 15 1
Bermudian Springs 937 01 — 20 4 0
WP: Himes. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 2-24, Himes 5-4. 2B: H-Church, Hatfield
South Western 18, Gettysburg 5
The Mustangs smashed 10 extra-base hits, including four home runs, in their five-inning victory over the Warriors Friday.
Jada Koontz went 4-for-4 with two homers and five RBI. Kinsley Proepper clubbed a grand slam, and Olivia Baleman also cleared the fences. Ten different players recorded hits for South Western, including Riley Crowl, Kelly Green and Aubrey Kidd who posted two doubles apiece.
For Gettysburg, Kate Keller went 2-for-3 while Veronica Paul and Adalyn Smarsh smacked two-baggers.
Gettysburg 000 50 — 5 8 3
South Western 004 68 — 18 20 0
Danika Kump, Megan Musselman (3). Thoman, Koontz (4). WP: Thoman. LP: Kump. SO-BB: Kump 0-0, Musselman 0-1, Thoman 7-1, Koontz 2-0. 2B: G-Veronica Paul, Adalyn Smarsh; SW-Crowl 2, Green 2, Kidd 2. HR: Proepper, Koontz 2, Baleman
BOYS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 4, Northern 1
The Colonials improved to 4-3 overall following Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Polar Bears.
The Ox enjoyed a sweep in singles play where Luke Malinowski, Ethan Aiello and Edwin Garcia were all straight-set winners.
In doubles action, Blaine Parris and Karl Warren notched a 6-3, 6-3 decision at No. 1.
Singles: 1. Luke Malinowski (NO) d. Fiscus 7-6(1), 6-0; 2. Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Rudy 6-3, 6-2; 3. Edwin Garcia (NO) d. Kessinger 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Blaine Parris/Karl Warren (NO) d. Graby/Toole 6-3, 6-3; 2. Engle/Trovy (Nor) d. Elijah Rohler/Tom Davis 7-5, 6-1
