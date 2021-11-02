GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Championships
Delone Catholic 3, Boiling Springs 1
The Squirettes split a pair of close sets in the middle but won going away in the opening and closing encounters as they powered past the Bubblers in District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal action on Tuesday. Delone’s 25-12, 26-24, 23-25, 15-15 home victory results in a trip to rival York Catholic on Thursday for a semifinal tilt. The Squirettes (15-4) and Irish (15-3) split their two regular-season meetings in YAIAA play.
Makenna Mummert was a hammer up front for No. 3 Delone on Tuesday, when she nailed a team-best 12 kills. A balanced Squirette attack saw Maggie Hughes hit eight kills, Meredith Wilson post seven more and the tandem of Holly Neiderer and Denae Bello finish with six apiece.
Campbell Chronister was effective at the service line, piling up six aces. Chronister also dealt 38 assists in the victory.
Olivia Snyder led the winners on defense with a team-high 19 digs. Neiderer hit double digits with 10 digs while Mummert came up with seven more.
