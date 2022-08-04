FINS
Buy Now

Pink envelopes carrying antlerless deer licenses are hitting home mailboxes this week. Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Adams County, received an allotment of 31,000 permits, available by mail. As of Tuesday, a little less than 21,000 were still available. (Photo by the author)

 Photo by the author

A class battle was teed-up earlier this week on a popular social media channel, featuring opposing photo images of a conservatively vested Tiger Woods in a black and white outfit on one side, and a frosty-bearded, cigar-chomping John Daly, replete in pants more colorful than an exploded box of Crayolas on the other.

The Tiger Woods photo is labeled with “Hunters using and believing in industry scent control products.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.