A class battle was teed-up earlier this week on a popular social media channel, featuring opposing photo images of a conservatively vested Tiger Woods in a black and white outfit on one side, and a frosty-bearded, cigar-chomping John Daly, replete in pants more colorful than an exploded box of Crayolas on the other.
The Tiger Woods photo is labeled with “Hunters using and believing in industry scent control products.”
While the John Daly picture is, “Me killing deer inside of ten yards with a longbow after washing my clothes in Gain laundry detergent and hair in strawberry Suave.”
As a bowhunter, I’ve subscribed to the strategy that carrying no scents into the woods makes good sense and have allowed deer to get within spitting and zipping range.
On the other hand, one of the nicest bucks my father killed was on a rainy opening day of the rifle season years ago, when he was smoking cigarettes.
Even the most meticulous of hunters have hit the woods not fully prepared and had success.
In the other meme, the Daly photo is to represent, “Good ol’ boys with a belly full of buck chili from a 2.5 year old they shot at 200 yards with a .270.”
The Woods image is to stand for, “Elitist hunters that put down others for how they hunt and what they shoot.”
I would never put another hunter down after they take an animal legally.
Know a story of a hunt that turned out great and under John Daly conditions? Or a hunting buddy whose attitude fits into Daly’s or Woods’ wardrobes? Send details to me via email for a future entry.
The Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show is back at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center, today through Sunday, featuring hundreds of original paintings and fine art prints from 25 of the best-known wildlife artists in the state.
The area is a 6,000-acre tract owned by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and created for the protection, propagation, preservation and management of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as educating the public about wildlife conservation efforts.
The show is free and hours are 1 to 6 p.m., today; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The visitors center is located at 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA. For more information call (717) 733-1512 or email middlecreek@pa.gov.
Log In
