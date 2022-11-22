Following an excellent first quarter that saw Gettysburg College take an 8-point lead, things fell apart for the Bullets in the second quarter. But they got the train back on the tracks after halftime and downed visiting Johns Hopkins University, 63-48, in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Tuesday night at Bream Gym.
Gettysburg (2-1, 1-0) was in front 17-9 after the opening stanza, but went ice cold in the second quarter, scoring just two points on a hoop by Caitlyn Priore with 1:41 left until the break.
Hopkins (3-2, 1-1) carried a 21-19 lead into intermission.
“We’re still young and we’re still figuring things out, so we’re gonna have some inconsistency,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “Our defense was good in the second quarter and that kept us in the game.”
Macie Feldman’s layup at the 4:57 mark of the third quarter put the Bullets in the biggest hole they were in all night, down 36-31.
Gettysburg ran off the next seven points to grab a 38-36 lead, but the Blue Jays potted the final four of the frame and went to the final stanza ahead, 40-38.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Gettysburg freshman Alayna Arnolie tossed in 11 third quarter points on her way to a game-high 15 for the night. She also pulled down seven boards and dished out three assists.
“I tried to get my confidence back by playing defense and rebounding,” Arnolie said. “When I scored a couple times, it came back to me.”
Davis added, “We ran a play for Alanya to start the second half to try to get her going and she got fouled on it. She has the ability to score quickly and she did a good job of crashing the boards in the second half.”
Freshman AB Holsinger tied the game with a short jumper in the lane off a dump-off assist from Priore 35 seconds into the fourth quarter, then Arnolie put the Bullets ahead on their ensuing possession.
A free throw by Priore and a triple by Kylie Holcomb ignited an 18-2 run by the hosts to put the game away.
“We played much better as a team in the second half and we responded well after we had a tough second quarter,” Davis said. “We’ve got a resilient group and I’m continually impressed with this team.”
Sophomore Shinya Lee came off the bench and gave Davis 33 quality minutes as she scored 12 points, grabbed 10 boards and swatted seven shots. The seven blocks are the most in a game by a Bullet since Sara Kinsley denied seven shots in 2011.
“My big thing has always been rebounding and blocking shots,” Lee said. “My mom always told me that when you don’t score, make sure they don’t score, either. I always try to remember that.”
Davis said, “Shinya has come a long way as a player. She can really change shots and bother teams in the paint with her length and athleticism.”
The Bullets were plus-8 on the glass (39-31), forced 17 turnovers and held the Jays to 3-of-15 shooting in the fourth quarter as they pulled away. For the night, Hopkins shot 38 percent from the field.
“We came together at halftime, as a team, and talked about doing the small things better,” Arnolie said. “Those add up and if you do them well, it helps you to play better.”
The victory gives the Bullets a leg up on the Jays, as the two squads were picked to finish 1-2 in the preseason coaches’ poll. Gettysburg was just ahead in the poll, 96-95. The teams will hook up again on Feb. 9 in Baltimore.
Gettysburg returns to action with a road tilt at McDaniel College on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bullets’ next home contest is next Thursday, Dec. 1 when Dickinson College visits for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
