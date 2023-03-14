Bermudian Springs senior Kate Elliott didn’t start swimming for the Eagles until she was junior, but she wasn’t without experience in the pool.
Elliott grew up in Poquoson, Virginia, a small town near Newport News. She moved north with her family following her sophomore year in high school.
Since the Eagles do not field a swim team, Elliott participates in meets when Northern is swimming, giving her a place to post times that allow her to qualify for the postseason.
She posted good enough times to be in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke in the District 3 Class 2A Championships, though she does miss not having a team to compete in relays with.
“I wish I had a team I could be part of and relays that I could participate in,” Elliot said via email. “Though it is much easier to travel and less stressful only having two individual events to swim, rather than an extra two relays on top of it all.”
For most of the year, Elliott trains at the York YMCA, but has been training with Northern’s team in preparation for the PIAA Championships, which begin on Wednesday and continue with competition through Saturday.
She will be competing in both of those races this week at Bucknell University, having earned a bronze medal in each event during the district meet. Elliott is seeded 27th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.61 and 28th in the 200 IM with a 2:17.62.
“I can’t thank the people of Northern enough, they’ve welcomed me with open arms ever since I moved here. I continue to be extremely grateful for their generosity and kindness towards me as an independent swimmer,” she said. “The York YMCA is a 35-40 minute drive from where I live, so driving there and back takes up a lot of time. Having a 15-minute drive to Northern for practice has been very refreshing and allows me to catch up on extra school work and studying.”
Upon coming to Bermudian Springs, Elliott had to adjust to swimming competitively in Pennsylvania.
“States in Pennsylvania versus Virginia was definitely a big change, as Pennsylvania is much more competitive. There are more swimmers and faster times, and I am very excited that I have the opportunity to compete at Bucknell this year,” Elliott said. “I enjoy traveling and competing against new people at meets like this, despite the anxiety that accompanies the actual competition. I’m proud that my training over this past year has paid off.”
Following graduation this spring, Elliott will attend Penn State University in the fall, majoring in engineering. Though she doesn’t plan to compete for the Nittany Lions’ NCAA team, she does intend to swim for their club program.
“I absolutely love swimming, but I don’t want my life to be devoured by it because of the intensity of a Division 1 team as well as being an engineering major,” she said. “I am very excited to swim for their club and get the opportunity to have a team that I never truly had in high school. I am hoping through the club team that I will still get to live out my passion for swimming while not being overwhelmed with academics and athletics.”
The Times Area also has one boy who made the cut, that being Gettysburg senior Sam Nelson who qualified for the 500 free in Class 3A.
Nelson posted a personal best of 4:43.83 in the event during the District 3 meet, which was six seconds better than his previous personal best.
“I’ve been working hard all season and I’ve been able to improve my pacing and overall technique thanks to all the time and hard work that our coaches put in at every practice,” Nelson said via email. “I am very thankful for having amazing coaches who have been very helpful to everyone on the team for the whole season.”
Nelson finished fourth at the district meet and he’ll swim on Saturday at the state meet, where he is seeded 23rd. The Warrior is eyeing the school record as his top goal.
“Hopefully, I can get the school record, which is about four seconds faster than my current time,” he said. “Even if I don’t get the record, I am still very happy to have the opportunity to swim against such a high level of competition.”
Nelson plans to continue his swimming career in college when he begins attending Gettysburg College in the fall.
