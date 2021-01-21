Delone Catholic and Trinity have met in the District 3 Class 3A championship game in each of the past two seasons, with each school claiming gold once.
Due to the Squirettes moving up to 4A this season, there will be no rubber match.
So, Delone will hold bragging rights over its rival at least until they meet again next year in the regular season following its 58-41 victory in girls’ basketball action Thursday night at Sonny Shepherd Gymnasium in McSherrystown.
“That’s an excellent win against a very good team,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “With us moving to 4A, we need as many wins as we can get to try to have as a high of a seed as possible in districts.”
Junior Giana Hoddinott, who set her career high at 25 points in last year’s regular season matchup with the Shamrocks, topped it on Thursday when she poured in 27. She shot 10-of-18 from the field, connected on a pair of trifectas and canned all five of her free throw attempts.
“This is a big rivalry game for us, these guys and York Catholic,” Hoddinott said. “We really wanted to jump on them early and we were able to do that.”
Delone certainly was, as the Squirettes raced out to a 19-6 lead late in the first quarter following Hoddinott’s pair of charity tosses with 1:35 remaining in the frame.
Trinity (1-1) closed the deficit to 19-10 after the opening stanza.
The Shamrocks continued to cut into the lead and trailed 27-23 following Jocelyn Dorsey’s hoop with 3:14 to play until the break.
Hoddinott’s bucket, then a triple, bumped the advantage to 32-23 before the hosts carried a 32-25 lead into halftime.
“We had a couple of lulls in the second quarter that allowed them to get back in the game,” Eckenrode said. “But we played really well tonight.”
Delone (6-0) built its advantage to 48-29 with a fantastic first six minutes of the third quarter, but the ‘Rocks trimmed the lead to 48-35 heading for the fourth quarter after senior Ava Stevenson hit from downtown twice in the last two minutes of the frame.
Those were the only two buckets of the night for Stevenson, an Old Dominion University recruit, as she finished with seven points.
Trinity, which struggled with Delone’s full court press and turned it over 27 times in the game, got no closer than 52-41 in the fourth quarter.
Lauren Trumpy, a 6-foot-3 junior who holds offers from the University of Hawaii, Radford University, Lafayette College and Merrimack College, was limited to five points and six rebounds.
Squirette junior Maggie Hughes drew the defensive assignment on Trumpy for most of the night and received praise from Eckenrode for her efforts.
“That was Maggie’s best game of the season. She had been struggling, so it was good to see,” Eckenrode said. “Our goal was to pressure the ball to keep them from throwing lobs inside. But when they did, Maggie did a good job of making their big girl work.”
Hughes put in a season-high 13 points and pulled down a game-high seven boards.
Hoddinott and Hughes were joined in double digits by Makenna Mummert, who chipped in with 11 points.
Dorsey was the high-scorer for the visitors with 12.
The victory was the 498th of Eckenrode’s long and storied career. He’ll look to inch closer to the 500-win plateau when the Squirettes play at New Oxford on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A boys’ matchup between the same two schools is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Trinity 10 15 10 6 — 41
Delone 19 13 16 10 — 58
Trinity (41): Ava Stevenson 2 1-2 7, Jaylin McHugh-Moore 0 2-2 2, Anna Spila 1 0-0 2, Elaina Beckett 1 0-0 3, Mandy Roman 2 1-2 6, Jocelyn Dorsey 5 2-4 12, Lauren Trumpy 2 1-2 5, Adrianna Stricek 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Torchia, Kleff. Totals: 14 9-14 41.
Delone Catholic (58): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Abby Jacoby 1 0-0 2, Giana Hoddinott 10 5-5 27, Meredith Wilson 1 1-2 3, Makenna Mummert 3 5-6 11, Maggie Hughes 4 4-4 13. Non-scorers: Kaitlyn Schwarz, Emily McCann, Brielle Baughman. Totals: 20 15-17 58.
3-pointers: T-Stevenson 2, Beckett, Roman; DC-Hoddinott 2, Hughes.
JV: Trinity 35, Delone 34
