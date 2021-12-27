As the high school basketball season kicks into full gear with holiday tournaments and the heart of the league schedule just around the bend, it’s time to take a quick pause.
First, we’ll stop to take a look back at the notable action that led us to this point and some of the standout stars of the early going. Then, we’ll hit the accelerator as we glance ahead at what’s to come and narrow in on some of the key things to note as the calendar flips to 2022.
Big week for Berm stars
Entering the 2021-22 season, Bermudian Springs’ star seniors Hannah Chenault and Bailey Oehmig each found themselves on the cusp of the 1,000-point mark for their esteemed careers.
While it was Chenault that had the slight lead in the race to 1,000 over Oehmig, at 928 to 912, it was Oehmig who eclipsed the milestone first. Oehmig scored 18 points in a narrow loss to Eastern York on Dec. 20 to become just the sixth player in school history to reach the mark.
Chenault didn’t have to wait long, however, as just one night later she scored 12 points in a resounding victory over Biglerville to pass the plateau in her own right.
Who’s got next?
Given the size of the area, two 1,000-point scorers in a season is a pretty impressive feat. But the lady hoopers in the area are likely nowhere near done. Delone Catholic senior Giana Hoddinott enters this week’s Boyertown Holiday Tournament needing just 28 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Meanwhile, over at Gettysburg, senior Camryn Felix entered the season needing just 203 points to reach 1,000. Through five games, she’d already scored 55 of those 203. At that rate, she should eclipse the mark sometime in early February.
Taking the leap
Last year, the Littlestown boys’ basketball program made a bit of history when it reached the District 3 Class 4A championship game, led primarily by star Jayden Weishaar. With Weishaar and a host of other starters and depth pieces gone, the bulk of the scoring responsibilities have fallen on junior Jake Bosley and sophomore Chris Meakin. The duo form, perhaps, the most formidable front-court tandem in the area. Bosley has exploded his offensive output and through five games was averaging 21.6 points per game. Meakin, meanwhile, at 6-foot-7, averaged 14.0 points per game in his own right while also often being asked to serve as the primary ball handler for the Thunderbolts.
Across the way a bit, senior Ethan Beachy is off to a torrid start for Bermudian Springs. Beachy, who like Bosley and Meakin had to step up after the Eagles graduated a handful of seniors a year ago, averaged 18.0 points per game over his first four contests and shot 90 percent from the foul line on 20 attempts.
Just win, baby!
Obviously, the Gettysburg girls are big fans of former Oakland Raiders’ owner Al Davis. The Warriors, who have reached the District 3 Class 5A championship game in each of the last three seasons, stand atop the district power rankings with a perfect 4-0 record in the early going.
It hasn’t always been easy, however. Their four victories have come by an average of 4.25 points, including a one-point squeaker over Bishop McDevitt to begin the season. Coach Jeff Bair has praised his team’s defensive effort and execution in late-game scenarios, but you can imagine he’d take a comfortable win mixed in there at some point.
What to make of the Warriors?
The Gettysburg boys began the season in impressive fashion, racing past New Oxford before piping Lancaster Mennonite in the finals of their season-opening tournament. Mennonite now sits at 5-2 and second in the Class 2A power rankings behind Antietam, who it holds a victory over.
The Warriors have since gone 1-2, including a blowout loss to West York. What’s notable, however, is that Gettysburg was severely shorthanded against the Bulldogs. Could second-year head coach Marc McLean have something brewing with a Warriors squad led by versatile scorer Trent-Ramirez Keller?
Life without Jacoby…
Like most other years, the Delone Catholic girls entered the 2021-22 season as both district and state title contenders in Class 4A. The Squirettes returned their entire roster from a year ago and had balance on both offense and defense. That balance was thrown out of whack when starting point guard Abby Jacoby, a Lock Haven commit, tore her ACL in a preseason scrimmage against Red Lion.
With Jacoby out for the year, Delone has had to adjust. So far, the Squirettes are coping well, having started the season 5-0 with five double-digit victories. But Jacoby’s absence means more ball-handling duties for Hoddinott as well as fellow guard Abigael Vingsen, while a bench full of sophomores suddenly becomes a bigger part of Gerry Eckenrode’s rotation.
Hawkettes off to a soaring start
One storyline that no one seemed to have predicted at this point is the fantastic start by the Hanover girls. While the Hawkettes haven’t had the most difficult schedule to start the year, they sit at 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 24 points per game. That’s got them at No. 4 in the Class 4A power rankings.
Senior Jaycie Miller has taken the step from good to great thus far, averaging 20.3 points per game, while freshman Riley Stigler has been a revelation, turning in 8.5 points per game and proving a nice compliment to Miller in the backcourt.
Way too early look ahead
If the playoffs started today, a total of eight Times Area schools would be in, with four each on the boys’ and girls’ side. Gettysburg’s girls currently lead the way in Class 5A, while Delone checks in at second in Class 4A, just ahead of Hanover at No. 4. Bermudian Springs currently sits on the bubble in the 10th and final spot.
On the boys’ side, Fairfield and Delone sit third and fourth, respectively in Class 2A, while Littlestown checks in at No. 6 in 4A and Gettysburg lands at No. 10 in 5A.
In the YAIAA, Gettysburg’s girls are in a tie atop the Y-2 with Eastern York, while Delone and Bermudian are tied atop the Y-3, a half game ahead of Hanover.
On the boys’ side, Littlestown leads the Y-3, half a game in front of York Catholic. Currently, Gettysburg, Delone and Bermudian would qualify for the girls’ league tournament, while Littlestown, New Oxford and Gettysburg would all qualify on the boys’ side, though the latter two are currently in ties for the final spots out of their respective divisions.
All of which is sure to be sorted out in the coming months, which are certain to feature a number of twists and turns before the postseason begins in February.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgties.com
