Nine times.
Nine times, Bermudian Springs had tried and failed to beat powerhouse Delone Catholic in girls’ basketball over the last four years. There were close calls and a number of late leads, but ultimately, no victories.
That is, until Thursday night.
On this night — in front of an animated crowd at York Tech in the YAIAA Tournament championship game — it was Bermudian’s time to shine, claiming a 56-47 win and its first county championship in program history.
“Man, it feels so good,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said afterward.
The Eagles (21-4) began the game with energy and purpose, sprinting out to an 8-3 mid-way through the first quarter with all points coming from sisters Lily and Amelia Peters. But as is customary, the Squirettes (23-1) didn’t panic and trailed just 12-11 after the opening frame,
Delone took the lead early in the second quarter on a pair of free throws from Makenna Mummert, who had 15 points in the contest, but the Eagles were undeterred. A Hannah Chenault trifecta, the first of her four on the night, put Bermudian ahead 21-14 with 2:50 left in the half and forced a Squirettes’ timeout.
Once again, Delone regrouped to finish off the quarter and trailed just 26-23 at the half despite leading scorer Giana Hoddinott netting just three points.
“Giana’s a fantastic basketball player and all I could tell my girls is ‘don’t let Giana win the game for them,’” Askins said of his team’s defensive approach against the Mount St. Mary’s signee.
Out of the break, it was Mummert again who tied the game at 29-29 with a pair of foul shots early in the third quarter. The Squirettes, fueled by Hoddinott, then kept the pedal down. After a Chenault triple to put the Eagles up 35-32, Delone ripped off a 6-0 run to go up 38-35 with 2:34 and force Askins to take a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Hoddinott stayed hot, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to give Delone a 44-39 lead through three quarters
After scoring just three points in the opening half, Hoddinott, who averages 20 points per game, put up a dozen in the third quarter to lead the surge.
“They always make a run on us in the third,” Askins said. “It’s a tradition. They’re going on a run.”
In the previous nine meetings between the teams, the third-quarter run would’ve proven to be the demise of the Eagles, but things were different this time around.
With the Squirettes holding steadfast at 45-41 with just over four minutes remaining, Chenault hit a deep pull-up triple with a hand in her face to cut the lead to one.
“Usually they press on defense on me and it’s hard and sometimes it gets to my head. So it meant a lot to hit those threes,” Chenault said of her big shooting night.
Lily Peters then got behind the Delone defense in transition to put the Eagles back ahead, 46-45 with 3:45 left on the clock. Abigael Vingsen briefly gave the lead back to Squirettes, but back-to-back buckets from Amelia and Lily Peters again gave Bermudian the lead, this time at 50-47 with just over two minutes left to play.
Lily Peters, the oft overlooked third member of the Eagles’ scoring triumvirate that features she, Chenault and Bailey Oehmig, led all scorers on the night with 22 points.
“I’ve said it before, Lily Peters is the most underrated player in the league,” Askins said of his star senior. “She can rebound. I can utilize her to bring the ball up court. She’s so useful in everything that we do. You know, people are going to take away Bailey. People are going to take away Hannah. It’s harder for a big to take away Lily Peters.”
The Squirettes had their chances late, but couldn’t get them to go down. First, it was Hoddinott that saw a 3-pointer catch iron. Then, after two Lily Peters free throws, Mummert had her shot from beyond the arc blocked.
Down the stretch, the Eagles went 6-of-7 from the line to close out the victory and send themselves into the upcoming District 3 tournament. Berm enters with consecutive wins over the top two seeds in the Class 4A tournament, having downed Eastern York in the YAIAA semifinals.
“It feels surreal,” Lily Peters said of the win afterward. “I’m just so glad I got to do it with such a great group of girls. We came here tonight, we knew exactly what we wanted to do, and we came out here and we played our hearts out.”
Bermudian will now look to reset itself ahead of Tuesday’s opening-round matchup with Wyomissing in the district tournament. Delone, meanwhile, received a bye as the top seed and will face either James Buchanan or Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals on Feb. 25.
“My priorities are states, districts and counties,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said of his team’s outlook going forward. “If you’re going to lose a game, this is the one to lose. Now, you don’t want to lose it, but hopefully it’s a wake-up call.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Bermudian Springs 12 14 13 17 — 56
Delone Catholic 11 12 21 3 — 47
Bermudian Springs(56): Amelia Peters 3 2-2 9, Lily Peters 7 8-10 22, Bailey Oehmig 2 2-2 7, Hannah Chenault 7 0-1 18. Non-scorers: Metzger, LaBure, Bross. Totals: 19 12-15 56.
Delone Catholic (47): Abigael Vingsen 2 0-0 5, Giana Hoddnott 5 2-3 15, Brielle Baughman 3 1-2 8, Makenna Mummert 4 7-10 15, Maggie Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Schwarz 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: McCann, E. Hughes. Totals: 16 10-15 47.
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 4, A. Peters, Oehmig; DC-Hoddinott 3, Vingsen, Baughman
