GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Boyertown Tournament
Delone Catholic 54,
Lansdale Catholic 48
Makenna Mummert and Giana Hoddinott combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Delone pull away from Lansdale Catholic in the title game at Boyertown on Wednesday.
Delone (7-0) was tied with Lansdale at 37-37 through three quarters before going on a 17-11 run over the game’s final eight minutes. Mummert, who led the Squirettes with 20 points, went 4-for-4 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Hoddinott, who scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday, made seven total field goals and was 2-for-2 at the line in the fourth.
Abigael Vingsen added seven points and Emily McCann knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Note: It was incorrectly reported in Wednesday’s edition of the Gettysburg Times that Giana Hoddinott was the sixth player to score 1,000 career points under longtime Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode. Hoddinott was the seventh player to do so, joining among others Bradi Zumbrum, a former all-state selection who graduated in 2019.
Delone Catholic 11 17 9 17 — 54
Lansdale Catholic 14 10 13 11 — 48
Delone Catholic (54): Abigael Vingsen 3 1-2 7, Giana Hoddinott 7 2-2 17, Makenna Mummert 7 5-6 20, Maggie Hughes 0 4-8 4, Emily McCann 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Baughman, E. Hughes, Schwarz. Totals: 17 12-18 54
Lansdale Catholic (48): Littlejohn 1 1-2 3, Johns 2 0-0 4, Bacella 2 0-0 4, Edwards 2 2-2 6, Casey 9 1-2 21, McHugh 4 2-2 10. Totals: 20 6-8 48
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott, Mummert, McCann 2; LC-Casey 2. JV: Delone Catholic 40, Lansdale Catholic 8
Christian School of York Tournament
Christian School of York 50, Fairfield 38
Fairfield was outscored 17-4 in a decisive fourth quarter in the Defenders Christmas Tournament title game on Wednesday.
The Knights (3-4) led by as many as 10 in the second quarter after Breana Valentine splashed three 3-pointers and Maddie Neiderer added a triple. The hosts trimmed the lead down to two by halftime, thanks to Linda Brown who netted eight of her game-high 24 points during a run.
Brown and Tirzah Miller combined for 15 points during the decisive third quarter.
Valentine finished with 17 on Wednesday to give her 32 over the two-day tournament. Neiderer, who made four 3-pointers, also netted 17 in the title game, earning all-tournament honors.
Fairfield 10 14 4 10 — 38
Christian School of York 10 12 17 11 — 50
Fairfield (38): Emma Dennison 1 2-2 4, Breana Valentine 7 0-1 17, Maddie Neiderer 6 1-2 17. Non-scorers: Cromwell, Bollinger, Wastler, Battern, Aker, Fulgham. Totals: 14 3-5 38
Christian School of York (38): Rhine 3 2-4 8, Bell 1 0-1 2, Miller 7 0-0 14, E. Brown 1 0-0 2, L. Brown 9 6-9 24. Totals: 21 8-14 50
3-pointers: F-Neiderer 4, Valentine 3
Hanover Tournament
Biglerville 40, Mount Calvary 39
Brylee Rodgers put the Canners ahead to stay in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s consolation game at Hanover.
Rodgers, who filled up the stat sheet with a game-high 29 points, made a field goal and six free throws in the fourth quarter for Biglerville (3-4). She also netted 12 points in the third, accounting for all of the Canners’ scoring after halftime.
With 52 points in the two-day tourney, Rodgers was named to the all-tournament team.
Mount Calvary 8 12 10 9 — 39
Biglerville 9 11 12 8 — 40
Mount Calvary (39): Hyerum 1 0-6 2, Hatfield 4 0-2 8, Fagen 0 1-2 1, Ansel 9 3-7 22, Thomas 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 4-17 39
Biglerville (40): Brylee Rodgers 9 10-14 29, Haylee Smith 0 2-2 2, Joscelynn Anglin 0 2-2 2, Claire Roberts 1 0-1 3, Abigail Reckard 1 0-2 2, Kierney Weigle 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer, Dunlap, Peterson. Totals: 12 14-24 40
3-pointers: MC-Ansel; B-Roberts
York Suburban Tournament
Bermudian Springs 80, Donegal 27
The Eagles were a late addition to the York Suburban Tournament, but once they arrived they didn’t miss a beat.
Bermudian racked up 80 points against Donegal as a last-minute substitute in the field at York Suburban. The Eagles, who were slated to play in the Eastern York Tournament which was canceled, poured in 46 second-half points on Wednesday to improve to 5-2. They will face Manheim Central (4-1), a 51-37 winner over Suburban, in Thursday’s title game.
Bailey Oehmig chalked up 13 first-half points, including 11 in the second quarter for the winners. Hannah Chenault got hot after the intermission, draining four field goals to finish a team-high 17 points.
Lillian Peters added another 14 points while Victoria Bross and Lucy Peters posted eight apiece in the victory.
Bermudian Springs 14 20 18 28 — 80
Donegal 6 7 11 3 — 27
Bermudian Springs (80): Hannah Metzger 3 0-0 6, Amelia Peters 0 1-4 1, Lucy Peters 4 0-0 8, Lillian LaBure 2 1-3 5, Lilly Peters 7 0-0 14, Bailey Oehmig 6 3-4 15, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 8, Hannah Chenault 6 0-0 17, Ella Benzel 2 0-0 5, Lillian Carlson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 33 6-13 80
Donegal (27): White 1 0-0 2, Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Bantum 0 1-2 1, Floyd 3 0-0 8, Burton 3 2-4 8, Mackison 2 0-0 6. Totals: 10 3-6 27
3-pointers; BS-Bross 2, Chenault 3, Benzel; D-Mackison 2
Annville-Cleona Tournament
Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 25
The Thunderbolts dropped a 42-25 decision in the championship game of the Annville-Cleona Tournament on Wednesday. No further details were provided.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
East Pennsboro Tournament
Littlestown 67, East Pennsboro 61
The Bolts rebounded from Tuesday’s loss by claiming a 67-61 win over the host Panthers in a consolation game on Wednesday. No further details were provided.
