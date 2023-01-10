ROBERTS
Buy Now

Biglerville senior Levi Roberts turns Littlestown's Jeffrey Prawdzik to his back during their 215-pound bout on Tuesday in Biglerville. Roberts won by fall, helping the Canners claim a 45-16 victory.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

After going more than a decade without winning a division title, the Biglerville wrestling team is on the cusp of making it two championships in two years.

Not that the Canners seemed to care on Tuesday night when Littlestown limped into Apple Town. The only thing in mind was to impose their will, and the hosts did that down the stretch.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.