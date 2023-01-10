After going more than a decade without winning a division title, the Biglerville wrestling team is on the cusp of making it two championships in two years.
Not that the Canners seemed to care on Tuesday night when Littlestown limped into Apple Town. The only thing in mind was to impose their will, and the hosts did that down the stretch.
Biglerville scored bonus points seven times on Tuesday – including four pins – to drill the Thunderbolts, 45-16. The win moved the defending YAIAA-3 champs to 2-1 in the division and allowed them to keep stride with Bermudian Springs, which also has just one Y-3 setback. Should the old rivals run the table in their respective remaining division slates, as expected, they’ll share the title.
Canner senior Levi Roberts, who helped put his team in the driver’s seat with a fall at 215, said title implications weren’t even on the radar.
“It’s like any other match, don’t treat it like anything else,” he said. “Just take care of business.”
Business was good for the Canners (9-4 overall) after spotting the Bolts (5-7) a 9-0 lead out of the chute. Joey Ney used seven takedowns for a 16-5 major decision at 145 before freshman Aidan Hoffman beat Brady Dillon, 7-2, on the strength of a takedown and a switch.
Senior Seth Lady slid up to 160 and out-pointed Tanner Yingling, 9-4, to give the hosts their first lead of the night. Kyler Johnson pushed the advantage to 16-9 after using a bundle for a take down and then slipping in a half for a fall in 1:08.
The Bolts pulled back to within 16-13 on the strength of a hard-earned 16-5 major decision by sophomore Tanner Rock at 189. Rock (19-2), who entered with 15 pins, used a couple of ankle picks and an arm bar to distance himself from a game Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia.
Rock’s win narrowed the gap, but Littlestown wasn’t able to stack up in terms of horsepower over the stretch run.
“We just can’t keep a full lineup of guys,” said Bolt head coach Andrew Polashuk. “Injuries, weights, decent plans, eligibility. . . everything. When you have one guy at each weight and someone doesn’t do their part, that really makes a difference. But give it to Biglerville, their guys showed up and beat us.”
Roberts, jumping up to 215, led Jeffrey Prawdzik 4-1 into the third period. There, the veteran Canner looked to an old friend – his trusty arm bar – to turn up the heat.
Roberts ran a bar for three nearfall points and went back to the table for a second helping, only to jump over to the other side. Keeping the bar, Roberts scooped Prawdzik’s head and squeezed for a fall that triggered a Canner land rush.
“It’s whatever is there, you can’t rush anything,” said Roberts. “I like my bar but as soon as I come around, it’s what the opponent has to offer you.”
Roberts said the team is applying adjustments over the past week, having won five of their last six matches in a four-day span.
“More pressure on top, for sure,” he said. “Some of the little things, just tweaking little stuff. And just staying after them is a big thing; you can’t stay stagnant.”
A forfeit at 285 preceded Kye Nelson’s 15-0 technical fall. Nelson was an equal opportunist with three takedowns and three sets of nearfall to put it out of reach at 37-13. Caden Kessel and Brody Gardner booked first-period falls for Biglerville, and Bolt senior Barrett Zeigler closed the night with a 7-2 decision as he makes his way back from injury.
“We are really pushing to get the guys to realize it’s a team effort at these duals,” said Bville head coach Ken Haines. “If we can put bonus points up or keep the other team from scoring bonus points it definitely makes a huge difference on the scoreboard. In matches that we feel are going to be close it’s ultra-important.”
The Bolts won the marquee matchup of the night when junior Cameron Mingee (18-1), a returning state qualifier, blanked Devan Ponce (15-4) at 139. Mingee was in deep twice in a scoreless first frame. He reversed Ponce in the second and rode the remaining 1:17.
It was more of the same in the third period as Mingee stuck like glue, riding out a 2-0 decision.
“We were tough on top and I think that’s the hardest part of wrestling, to hold someone down against their will,” said Polashuk. “So, it’s always good when you get on top and pound someone. We looked good on our feet and felt like we controlled the match. I felt Cam was on a different level, but I know Ponce is an animal and that it would be a good match.”
“We have to continue to make some small adjustments,” said Haines. “That’s a match that can go either way. I know they’re going to makeadjustments too, and that’s a match I’m sure we’ll see in the postseason.”
On the division docket, Biglerville has Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Hanover remaining while Littlestown has dates with the Squires and Nighthawks.
Biglerville 45, Littlestown 16
133-Caden Rankin (L) fft; 139-Cameron Mingee (L) d. Devan Ponce, 2-0; 145-Joey Ney (B) md. Connor Dillon, 16-5; 152-Aidan Hoffman (B) d. Brady Dillon, 7-2; 160-Seth Lady (B) d. Tanner Yingling, 9-4; 172-Kyler Johnson (B) p. Zac Sellers, 1:08; 189-Tanner Rock (L) md. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, 15-6; 215-Levi Roberts (B) p. Jeffrey Prawdzik, 5:31; 285-Mason Mentzer (B) fft; 107-Kye Nelson (B) tf. Peyton Mathers, 5:45 (15-0); 114-Caden Kessel (B) p. Riley Reed, 1:19; 121-Brody Gardner (B) p. Braylen Branham, :23; 127-Barrett Zeigler (L) d. Tritton Taylor, 7-2
