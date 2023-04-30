As I have said before, hiking is often just a matter of putting one foot in front of the other. Being persistent, staying positive, and keep moving are all important lessons to learn while hiking.

The most recent edition of ‘On the Trail’ looked at things learned on the trail that can be transferred to normal life. And for me, one of the biggest lessons is one of self-reliance. On the hike I finished a couple of weeks ago, I trusted my instincts, my abilities, and my common sense, and I got off the trail when things were more than I thought my body could handle.

