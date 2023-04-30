As I have said before, hiking is often just a matter of putting one foot in front of the other. Being persistent, staying positive, and keep moving are all important lessons to learn while hiking.
The most recent edition of ‘On the Trail’ looked at things learned on the trail that can be transferred to normal life. And for me, one of the biggest lessons is one of self-reliance. On the hike I finished a couple of weeks ago, I trusted my instincts, my abilities, and my common sense, and I got off the trail when things were more than I thought my body could handle.
Another lesson is that on the trail, one develops a family of fellow hikers. This moving community bonds easily, supports and understands each other, and feels like they have been friends for years. Human interaction is part of our being. An interesting thing about this band of brothers and sisters is that you usually don’t even know anyone’s name! At least, you don’t know their real name.
But people do have names, and they are important. It’s just that on the trail, everyone has trail names. These names are nicknames that are bestowed upon someone by another person, that somehow defines them. These trail names are easy to remember, and often have very interesting backstories.
On the trail, I am known as Phys Ed, as I spent my career teaching and coaching. I met some really interesting people on my recent trek, with some really interesting trail names and stories.
My first day, I met Atticus. He has a six-year old daughter at home, but has taken time off from family and career to hike the trail. He was on his way to Front Royal, where he was going to take 10 days off to celebrate his daughter’s birthday before resuming his trek. He is from Reston, VA.
Then I met TMI. He was quite a character! His trail name was given by his daughter because he is always telling people way more information than they would want to hear. He is a first-grade teacher, and was doing a southbound section hike, one of many he regularly does.
Lost and Found lives in the Asheville area, and does a lot of search and rescue work down there. He is retired and he hikes a lot of section hikes. He also teaches backpacking courses, and we had a lot in common. He went on ahead one day when I stopped for the night. The next day I happened to pick up, while stopped for a break, a map of the section we were doing that Lost and Found had dropped on the trail. I never saw him again to return it. But that is what he does – Lost and Found.
One amazing hiker I met was Savage. This Asian guy, with long black hair, is in fact a savage hiker. When I saw him, he was just finishing a 22-mile day. It took him just 8 hours. I found out last week that he reached the halfway point in just 50 days. He has averaged 22 miles a day since leaving Georgia in February. Many thru-hikers hike 20-plus miles in a day, but to average that for 50 days is indeed savage!
I met a very interesting guy from Russia, whose trail name is Navigator. He is young and exceptionally fit, and I walked with him for about 20 minutes. After that short time, I told him he didn’t have to feel like he had to wait for me. So, he said goodbye and he bolted away. He is really a good hiker.
On my final night on trail, I met three guys, and we had some great conversation. One was Grey Eagle, who is a grandfather who does a lot of sections in the area. He was on his way to Carlisle, from Daleville, VA, which is a 350-mile section. It will be interesting to see how that works out, since he is my age exactly.
The other two I met on that final night were a great pair. One’s name is Dozer, as in bulldozer. He went off to officer training school to be a pilot, but he did not pass his physical because of color-blindness. When he was going through that was when the space shuttle blew up, so that all slowed down and he never got his career in flying as an astronaut. He did have a career in aviation however, designing engines for jet planes. He started on February 13.
Dozer’s hiking partner was Doordash. He grew up in Pennsylvania and now lives in Puerto Rico. He started his hike in January, and is known for calling in a restaurant order to be delivered to a trailhead. He is just taking his time and taking it all in. He and Dozer have been hiking together for about a month, and they get along and have the same hiking pace.
One of the very few people of color who have thru-hiked the trail is Skywalker. I met the tall, lanky, young man at a hostel in Waynesboro, and he had just finished his thru-hike. He did not have a typical experience. While he did not hike through the winter, he did get the whole trail done in one year. He started in Waynesboro last April and hiked to Harper’s Ferry. He then went to Vermont and hiked back south to Harper’s. Then from Vermont to Katahdin in Maine.
And the day I met him, he had just finished from Springer to Waynesboro. He was finishing with a group he had met on the way, and they were a real family. He was completely chilled out, absorbing and embracing his completion of the trail. It is a great feeling. He was fun, and I wish I had gotten the chance to hike with him.
The guy who picked me up and shuttled me off the trail was Rumble. He was a big guy, who just bops along to his music, drumming on the steering wheel, and then just holds forth on his views on God and life. He hasn’t thru-hiked, but loves the AT and was a very interesting fellow.
Rumble’s colleague, Listener, gave me a ride to pick up my rental car. He was an older guy, with a weathered face and long beard. He had somehow landed himself at the hostel, and just enjoyed driving people around. He talked the whole time in the car. He did more talking than listening, but was very entertaining. So, while Rumble and Listener were not hikers, they were very interesting and important people to the hiking community.
I have always said that the best part of long-distance hiking is the people you meet. The views are amazing, the challenges continual, and the lessons learned are important. But the sense of community and camaraderie are unmatched. That is perhaps the best thing about life on the trail, and life in anyone’s world. It is what keeps us going, and willing to keep putting one foot in front of the other.
