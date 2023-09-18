Harvin Flowers, New Oxford Boys' Soccer: Harvin netted 4 goals and added an assist in 3 victories, helping the Colonials improve to 6-0.

Dylan Herr, Littlestown Football: Dylan posted 91 combined rushing/receiving yards and scored 3 TDs in a win over Hanover.

Ava Peterson, Biglerville Field Hockey: Ava scored 8 goals in a pair of wins for the Canners, posting 4 tallies against both Bermudian and Delone

Jake Bernier, Gettysburg Boys' Soccer: Jake collected 6 combined saves in respective 1-0 shutouts over Shippensburg and James Buchanan

Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs Football: Tyson completed 5 of 8 passes for 174 yards and 3 TDs in a victory over York Catholic

