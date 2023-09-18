PLANK

PAYTYN PLANK Biglerville Tennis

Biglerville freshman Paytyn Plank and Delone Catholic senior Ella Knox both entered Monday’s YAIAA-2 match undefeated at No. 1 singles.

The highly anticipated match didn’t end up being all that competitive, as Plank rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. She was the only member of the Black & Gold to notch a point, however, as the Squirettes earned the 4-1 win to keep their undefeated team run going.

