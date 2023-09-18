Biglerville freshman Paytyn Plank and Delone Catholic senior Ella Knox both entered Monday’s YAIAA-2 match undefeated at No. 1 singles.
The highly anticipated match didn’t end up being all that competitive, as Plank rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. She was the only member of the Black & Gold to notch a point, however, as the Squirettes earned the 4-1 win to keep their undefeated team run going.
“I was nervous but excited to play against her,” Plank said of her pre-match feelings. “We’ve played twice before and I won both of them, but I was still a little nervous going in.”
Knox, a state qualifier in doubles last season, was able to earn a split of the first two games in the opening set, but Plank took over from there as she breezed to a 6-1 opening set win.
“I felt a lot of pressure coming into the match and I knew that it was going to be tough,” Knox said. “I haven’t really faced much competition so far this year and she’s the best player that I’ve faced.”
Knox continued, “I made some mistakes and I’ve got things to work on before we play again, if we do.”
The duo could potentially face off two more times this season, in the YAIAA tournament and in the District 3 Class 2A Championships.
Plank jumped out to a 3-0 edge in the second set before Knox held serve to get a game, but then Plank went right back on the warpath and steamed to another 6-1 win to take the match.
“Paytyn played an excellent match today,” Delone head coach Denise Dunn said. “She’s an excellent player and she’s got a lot of potential.”
Biglerville (1-7, 0-6) has four matches to go before the postseason begins for Plank.
“Paytyn is obviously young, but I think that she’ll go as far as she’s capable of in the postseason,” Biglerville head coach Matt Hartman said. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens if she runs into a player that’s better than her, if she can make the adjustments needed to overcome it. Today was a big win for her against an excellent opponent.”
Despite being a freshman, Plank has been thrust into a leadership role for a Canner team that lost five players to graduation from last season. She has taken to it very well according to Hartman.
“Paytyn is constantly working to improve and her hard work helps us to improve as a team. It helps the girls to get better when they hit with her,” Hartman said. “She’s dedicated to her craft and she’s very coachable. She’ll win a set 6-1 and she still listens and tries to do even better in the next set. She tries to put everything together in every match.”
While the Canners’ team season has less than two weeks left in it, the Squirettes are at the other end of the spectrum.
Delone (9-0, 7-0) is in pursuit of its second straight division crown and sixth in the past nine years. The Squirettes are also attempting to qualify for the district team tournament for the second consecutive year and sixth time in the past nine years.
“I think we have a stronger team than we had last year,” Dunn said. “Conrad Weiser was a tough draw for us in the first round (last year) and we lost. We’ve got to get match-ready for districts and we play Central York (Tuesday). That should be a good challenge for us.”
Knox added, “We’ve been working on improving ourselves and we want to get past the first round of districts this year.”
The Squirettes rolled to straight set victories in the other four matches contested on Monday.
At No. 2 singles, freshman Baileigh Stetter got by Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-0. Brielle Baughman eased by Kiersten Englebert at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1.
On the doubles’ side, Gabby Erdman and Ashley Heacock dispatched Alyssa Vaughan and Lani Wherley 6-0, 6-0, and Emily Flynn and Michalina Miller did the same to Evelyn Blanco and Nicolette Morris at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Ella Knox 6-1, 6-1; 2. Baileigh Stetter (DC) d. Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Kiersten Englebert 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Erdman/Ashley Heacock (DC) d. Alyssa Vaughan/Lani Wherley 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emily Flynn/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Evelyn Blanco/Nicolette Morris 6-0, 6-0.
