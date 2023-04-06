The Pennsylvania Game Commission delivered its annual report to the state House Game and Fisheries Committee recently.
Here are some highlights.
“I am proud of the work done over the past year by our employees, volunteers, and board members,” Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Collectively, we represent a team of individuals dedicated to fulfilling the agency’s mission of managing and protecting wildlife and their habitats while promoting hunting and trapping for current and future generations.
The Commission is responsible for managing 480 species – 414 species of wild birds and 66 species of wild mammals.
Monitoring harvests from deer seasons is a critical part of the deer management program. More than 75 trained employees visited over 400 deer processors last year, collecting data on more than 20,000 harvested deer.
Last year also marked the first year of a four-year research project on wild turkey populations, to study hen turkey movement, survival, nesting, and disease prevalence.
The Commission has also been at the front of the battle to preserve bat populations, after the unprecedented mortality caused by white nose syndrome in bats. The Commission developed a first-of-its-kind test to detect the presence of white nose.
Last year the Commission managed wildlife habitat on almost 1.6 million acres within the state game lands system.
The game lands system was expanded by almost 1,400 acres, through 12 land purchase contracts, including three indentures, and four donations of land.
Most than 30,000 acres of forested habitat were improved for wildlife last year through the agency’s forestry program. This includes nearly 9,300 acres of timber harvested through timber sales, more than 15,000 acres of nontimber sale forest habitat vegetation valuable to wildlife.
Crews conducted prescribed fires in 359 units for a total of 11,852 acres treated.
During fiscal year 2021-22, game wardens issued 4,717 warnings and initiated 5,770 prosecutions in the state court system. The agency was successful in over 97 percent of prosecutions.
New shooting ranges were added, including an archery range on State Game Lands 46 in Lancaster County.
The pheasant hunting program was expanded to over 220,000 pheasants last fall. The birds were released across more than 230 properties in 62 counties.
Pennsylvania is home to about 1,400 elk. Almost 200 hunters each year get a chance to pursue elk that for decades were absent from the state.
As for the deer herd, “Deer Report 2023” by the National Deer Association ranked Pennsylvania fourth nationwide in antlered deer harvest, and third in antlered harvest per-square mile. For antlerless deer, Pennsylvania ranked second in total deer harvest and first in antlerless harvest per-square mile.
To see more about the Game Commission’s annual report, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and click on the link under “About Us” on the homepage.
OPEN HOUSE AT
LINESVILLE SATURDAY
The public is invited to get an inside look at the Linesville State Fish Hatchery in Crawford County, during its annual spring Open House on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On tap at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission facility will be:
View native Pennsylvania fish species in a 10,000-gallon viewing tank
Live amphibian and reptile displays
Walleye spawning demonstration including fish sorting, egg collection, and fertilization
Learn how to tell the age of fish
Fish filleting/cooking demonstrations with sample tasting
Basic fly tying and casting instruction
Lake habitat structure building demonstration by PFBC Habitat staff
Make your own “fish print” t-shirt ($5 supplies fee); and
Interact with PFBC staff and partner agencies while visiting their booths.
Parking and shuttle to the Visitors Center will be provided, and admission is free. The Linesville State Fish Hatchery is located at 13300 Hartstown Road, Linesville, PA 16424.
