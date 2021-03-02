DISTRICT 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lancaster Catholic 78,

Biglerville 40

The Canners went on a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to grab a 23-21 lead before the host Crusaders closed out the half on an 18-0 burst in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A playoff game.

It was all Lancaster Catholic (16-4) from there as the top seed rolled to a 78-40 victory.

Ross Conway led 11 Crusaders in the scoring column with a team-best 21 points.

Biglerville (3-16) received another huge offensive performance from senior Drew Parker, who filled up the hoop with a game-high 25 points. Parker, the Times Area’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game prior to Tuesday’s contest, hit 11 field goals and 3 of 4 attempts at the foul line.

Parker tallied 364 points during his senior season.

Eli Weigle added six points for the Canners.

Biglerville 16 7 9 8 — 40

Lancaster Catholic 21 18 24 15 — 78

Biglerville (40): Ben Wicker 1 2-2 4, Eli Weigle 1 3-4 6, Drew Parker 11 3-4 25, Nolan Miller 0 2-2 2, Cam Tyson 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Shaffer, Cervantes, Althoff, Salter, Green, Smelser, VanDyke. Totals: 14 10-12 40

Lancaster Catholic (78): Engle 1 0-0 5, Roman 5 1-2 11, Smith 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 0-0 2, Aikens 1 0-0 2, Conway 9 0-1 21, Koltunovich 4 0-0 8, Cannon 2 1-2 5, Rhoads 2 0-0 4, Atkinson 3 3-4 9, Weyforth 1 3-4 5. Totals: 32 11-16 78

3-pointers: B-Weigle, Tyson; LC-Conway 3

District 3

Basketball Championships

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Records provided by District 3

BOYS

Class 6A

Today — First Round

9. Manheim Township (11-3) at 8. Red Lion (16-2)

12. Cedar Cliff (11-3) at 5. Cumberland Valley (14-4)

10. Hempfield (12-4) at 7. Lebanon (17-3)

11. Central York (12-6) at 6. Warwick (13-3)

Friday — Quarterfinals

Manheim Twp.-Red Lion winner vs. 1. Reading (20-2) at Berks Catholic

Cedar Cliff-Cumberland Valley winner at 4. Muhlenberg (14-3)

Hempfield-Lebanon winner at 2. Wilson (18-1)

C. York-Warwick winner at 3. Central Dauphin (15-1)

Class 5A

Tuesday — Quarterfinals

Northern 66, Susquehannock 48

York Suburban 66, Mechanicsburg 54

Hershey 48, Palmyra 44

12. West York (11-5) at 5. Cocalico (13-4); West York has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID exposure. Cocalico advances via forfeit

Lower Dauphin 55, South Western 26

Manheim Cent. 50, Conrad Weiser 45

Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 44

Lamp-Strasburg 57, Northeastern 38

Thursday — Quarterfinals

8. York Suburban (14-4) at 1. Northern (18-0)

5. Cocalico (14-4) at 4. Hershey (13-4)

10. Manheim Central (13-5) at 2. Lower Dauphin (16-3)

6. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-3) at 3. Shippensburg (15-2)

Class 4A

Tuesday — First Round

Trinity 47, Schuylkill Valley 42

Bishop McDevitt 63, Bermudian 57

Thursday — Quarterfinals

8. Trinity (10-6) at 1. Wyomissing (11-3)

5. Oley Valley (12-4) at 4. Littlestown (14-2)

7. Bishop McDevitt (11-8) at 2. Middletown (12-4)

6. Kennard-Dale (13-5) vs. 3. Susquehanna Twp. (11-5) at CD East

Class 3A

Tuesday — Quarterfinals

Lancaster Catholic 78, Biglerville 40

Camp Hill 81, Tulpehocken 65

Columbia 63, Pequea Valley 49

6. Brandywine Heights (5-12) at 3. York Catholic (10-7). Brandywine Heights has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID exposure. York Catholic advances via forfeit

Thursday — Semifinals

4. Camp Hill (9-10) at 1. Lancaster Catholic (16-4)

3. York Catholic (11-7) at 2. Columbia (15-4)

Class 2A

Thursday — Semifinals

4. Antietam (11-5) at 1. Greenwood (15-0)

3. Millersburg (14-5) at 2. Lancaster Mennonite (13-6)

Class 1A

Tuesday — First Round

West Shore Christian 46, Lancaster County Christian 36

Lititz Christian 40, Covenant Christian 39

Thursday — Quarterfinals

8. West Shore Christian (9-6) at 1. Mount Calvary (18-0)

5. LaAcademia Partnership Charter (8-7) at 4. Linville Hill (12-4)

10. Lititz Christian (11-8) at 2. Conestoga Christian (19-3)

Lancaster Country Day (10-6) at 3. High Point Baptist (14-5)

GIRLS

Class 6A

Tuesday — First Round

Cedar Cliff 50, Warwick 35

Governor Mifflin 49, Dallastown 28

Red Lion 60, Cedar Crest 30

Harrisburg 47, Hempfield 43

Thursday — Quarterfinals

8. Cedar Cliff (11-7) at 1. Cumberland Valley (17-1)

5. Governor Mifflin (16-5) at 4. Ephrata (12-4)

7. Red Lion (14-5) at 2. Central Dauphin (12-4)

11. Harrisburg (8-6) at 3. Central York (15-3)

Class 5A

Today — First Round

16. Hershey (8-10) at 1. Mechanicsburg (15-3)

9. York Suburban (14-4) at 8. Greencastle (13-3)

13. Fleetwood (10-6) at 4. Cocalico (15-3)

12. Manheim Central (11-6) at 5. Gettysburg (16-2)

15. Northern (11-8) at 2. Spring Grove (16-2)

10. Twin Valley (16-7) at 7. Shippensburg (14-3)

14. Palmyra (8-7) at 3. Elizabethtown (12-3)

11. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-5) at 6. Lower Dauphin (13-4)

Class 4A

Today — First Round

9. Wyomissing (12-6) at 8. Bermudian Springs (12-6)

10. Schuylkill Valley (11-8) at 7. ELCO (12-7)

Friday — Quarterfinals

Wyomissing-Bermudian winner at 1. Delone Catholic (16-1)

5. Big Spring (14-3) at 4. Berks Catholic (18-3)

Schuylkill Valley-ELCO winner at 2. Eastern York (16-1)

6. Bishop McDevitt (14-4) at 3. Lancaster Catholic (11-3)

Class 3A

Today — Quarterfinals

8. Oley Valley (10-8) at 1. Trinity (16-1)

5. Lancaster Mennonite (12-6) at 4. Susquenita (16-3)

7. Biglerville (7-9) at 2. Upper Dauphin (15-3)

6. Brandywine Heights (10-9) at 3. York Catholic (11-6)

Class 2A

Friday — Semifinals

4. Lancaster Country Day (7-9) at 1. Linden Hall (7-3)

3. Halifax (13-3) at 2. Columbia (13-4)

Class 1A

Today — First Round

9. Covenant Christian (2-16) at 8. Lancaster County Christian (5-7)

10. Dayspring Christian (2-17) at 7. Lititz Christian (6-5), 7:30

Friday — Quarterfinals

Covenant Christian-Lancaster County Christian winner at 1. Harrisburg Christian (15-0)

5. Greenwood (7-7) at 4. Mount Calvary (13-5)

Dayspring Christian-Lititz Christian winner at 2. Veritas Academy (14-4)

New Covenant Christian (10-7) at 3. High Point Baptist (10-3)

