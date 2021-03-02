DISTRICT 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lancaster Catholic 78,
Biglerville 40
The Canners went on a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to grab a 23-21 lead before the host Crusaders closed out the half on an 18-0 burst in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A playoff game.
It was all Lancaster Catholic (16-4) from there as the top seed rolled to a 78-40 victory.
Ross Conway led 11 Crusaders in the scoring column with a team-best 21 points.
Biglerville (3-16) received another huge offensive performance from senior Drew Parker, who filled up the hoop with a game-high 25 points. Parker, the Times Area’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game prior to Tuesday’s contest, hit 11 field goals and 3 of 4 attempts at the foul line.
Parker tallied 364 points during his senior season.
Eli Weigle added six points for the Canners.
Biglerville 16 7 9 8 — 40
Lancaster Catholic 21 18 24 15 — 78
Biglerville (40): Ben Wicker 1 2-2 4, Eli Weigle 1 3-4 6, Drew Parker 11 3-4 25, Nolan Miller 0 2-2 2, Cam Tyson 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Shaffer, Cervantes, Althoff, Salter, Green, Smelser, VanDyke. Totals: 14 10-12 40
Lancaster Catholic (78): Engle 1 0-0 5, Roman 5 1-2 11, Smith 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 0-0 2, Aikens 1 0-0 2, Conway 9 0-1 21, Koltunovich 4 0-0 8, Cannon 2 1-2 5, Rhoads 2 0-0 4, Atkinson 3 3-4 9, Weyforth 1 3-4 5. Totals: 32 11-16 78
3-pointers: B-Weigle, Tyson; LC-Conway 3
District 3
Basketball Championships
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Records provided by District 3
BOYS
Class 6A
Today — First Round
9. Manheim Township (11-3) at 8. Red Lion (16-2)
12. Cedar Cliff (11-3) at 5. Cumberland Valley (14-4)
10. Hempfield (12-4) at 7. Lebanon (17-3)
11. Central York (12-6) at 6. Warwick (13-3)
Friday — Quarterfinals
Manheim Twp.-Red Lion winner vs. 1. Reading (20-2) at Berks Catholic
Cedar Cliff-Cumberland Valley winner at 4. Muhlenberg (14-3)
Hempfield-Lebanon winner at 2. Wilson (18-1)
C. York-Warwick winner at 3. Central Dauphin (15-1)
Class 5A
Tuesday — Quarterfinals
Northern 66, Susquehannock 48
York Suburban 66, Mechanicsburg 54
Hershey 48, Palmyra 44
12. West York (11-5) at 5. Cocalico (13-4); West York has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID exposure. Cocalico advances via forfeit
Lower Dauphin 55, South Western 26
Manheim Cent. 50, Conrad Weiser 45
Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 44
Lamp-Strasburg 57, Northeastern 38
Thursday — Quarterfinals
8. York Suburban (14-4) at 1. Northern (18-0)
5. Cocalico (14-4) at 4. Hershey (13-4)
10. Manheim Central (13-5) at 2. Lower Dauphin (16-3)
6. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-3) at 3. Shippensburg (15-2)
Class 4A
Tuesday — First Round
Trinity 47, Schuylkill Valley 42
Bishop McDevitt 63, Bermudian 57
Thursday — Quarterfinals
8. Trinity (10-6) at 1. Wyomissing (11-3)
5. Oley Valley (12-4) at 4. Littlestown (14-2)
7. Bishop McDevitt (11-8) at 2. Middletown (12-4)
6. Kennard-Dale (13-5) vs. 3. Susquehanna Twp. (11-5) at CD East
Class 3A
Tuesday — Quarterfinals
Lancaster Catholic 78, Biglerville 40
Camp Hill 81, Tulpehocken 65
Columbia 63, Pequea Valley 49
6. Brandywine Heights (5-12) at 3. York Catholic (10-7). Brandywine Heights has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID exposure. York Catholic advances via forfeit
Thursday — Semifinals
4. Camp Hill (9-10) at 1. Lancaster Catholic (16-4)
3. York Catholic (11-7) at 2. Columbia (15-4)
Class 2A
Thursday — Semifinals
4. Antietam (11-5) at 1. Greenwood (15-0)
3. Millersburg (14-5) at 2. Lancaster Mennonite (13-6)
Class 1A
Tuesday — First Round
West Shore Christian 46, Lancaster County Christian 36
Lititz Christian 40, Covenant Christian 39
Thursday — Quarterfinals
8. West Shore Christian (9-6) at 1. Mount Calvary (18-0)
5. LaAcademia Partnership Charter (8-7) at 4. Linville Hill (12-4)
10. Lititz Christian (11-8) at 2. Conestoga Christian (19-3)
Lancaster Country Day (10-6) at 3. High Point Baptist (14-5)
GIRLS
Class 6A
Tuesday — First Round
Cedar Cliff 50, Warwick 35
Governor Mifflin 49, Dallastown 28
Red Lion 60, Cedar Crest 30
Harrisburg 47, Hempfield 43
Thursday — Quarterfinals
8. Cedar Cliff (11-7) at 1. Cumberland Valley (17-1)
5. Governor Mifflin (16-5) at 4. Ephrata (12-4)
7. Red Lion (14-5) at 2. Central Dauphin (12-4)
11. Harrisburg (8-6) at 3. Central York (15-3)
Class 5A
Today — First Round
16. Hershey (8-10) at 1. Mechanicsburg (15-3)
9. York Suburban (14-4) at 8. Greencastle (13-3)
13. Fleetwood (10-6) at 4. Cocalico (15-3)
12. Manheim Central (11-6) at 5. Gettysburg (16-2)
15. Northern (11-8) at 2. Spring Grove (16-2)
10. Twin Valley (16-7) at 7. Shippensburg (14-3)
14. Palmyra (8-7) at 3. Elizabethtown (12-3)
11. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-5) at 6. Lower Dauphin (13-4)
Class 4A
Today — First Round
9. Wyomissing (12-6) at 8. Bermudian Springs (12-6)
10. Schuylkill Valley (11-8) at 7. ELCO (12-7)
Friday — Quarterfinals
Wyomissing-Bermudian winner at 1. Delone Catholic (16-1)
5. Big Spring (14-3) at 4. Berks Catholic (18-3)
Schuylkill Valley-ELCO winner at 2. Eastern York (16-1)
6. Bishop McDevitt (14-4) at 3. Lancaster Catholic (11-3)
Class 3A
Today — Quarterfinals
8. Oley Valley (10-8) at 1. Trinity (16-1)
5. Lancaster Mennonite (12-6) at 4. Susquenita (16-3)
7. Biglerville (7-9) at 2. Upper Dauphin (15-3)
6. Brandywine Heights (10-9) at 3. York Catholic (11-6)
Class 2A
Friday — Semifinals
4. Lancaster Country Day (7-9) at 1. Linden Hall (7-3)
3. Halifax (13-3) at 2. Columbia (13-4)
Class 1A
Today — First Round
9. Covenant Christian (2-16) at 8. Lancaster County Christian (5-7)
10. Dayspring Christian (2-17) at 7. Lititz Christian (6-5), 7:30
Friday — Quarterfinals
Covenant Christian-Lancaster County Christian winner at 1. Harrisburg Christian (15-0)
5. Greenwood (7-7) at 4. Mount Calvary (13-5)
Dayspring Christian-Lititz Christian winner at 2. Veritas Academy (14-4)
New Covenant Christian (10-7) at 3. High Point Baptist (10-3)
