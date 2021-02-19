GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 62,
Littlestown 48
Hannah Chenault chalked up 18 points in her return from injury as the Eagles grounded the Bolts on Friday.
Chenault hit three triples on her way to a team-best scoring night, edging teammate Bailey Oehmig and Keri Speelman who tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively. Lillian Peters chalked up nine more points for Berm, which improved to 10-4.
Kellee Staub was zeroed in from distance for Littlestown (2-11), canning four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points. Kylah Green tacked on 15 points, eight coming in the second quarter.
Littlestown 9 14 12 13 — 48
Bermudian Springs 9 21 16 17 — 62
Littlestown (48): Kellee Staub 4 6-6 18, Araceli Portillo 3 0-0 6, Ava Collilns 1 1-4 3, Wendi Snyder 2 0-0 4, Kylah Green 5 5-6 15, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Myers-Sword. Totals: 16 12-16 48
Bermudian Springs (62): Avery Benzel 1 0-0 2, Keri Speelman 5 0-0 13, Lillian Peters 4 1-2 9, Bailey Oehmig 5 4-6 14, Hannah Chenault 6 3-3 18, Amelia Peters 2 1-2 6. Non-scorers: Bealmear, Durbin, Labure, Keller, Feeser, Kline. Totals: 23 9-13 62
3-pointers: L-Staub 4; BS-Speelman 3, Chenault 3, A. Peters
York Tech 54, Biglerville 52
The Spartans used a 16-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to hold off the visiting Canners on Friday.
Tech (6-9) was led by Rhylin Rouse who scored a game-high 25 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Karrington Brown went 4-for-4 at the line in the fourth quarter for Tech, which attempted 27 free throws to Biglerville’s 11.
The Canners (7-6) were led by Brylee Rodgers, who tossed in 20 points, including 10 in the third period. Katie Woolson added 13 points and Emily Woolson finished with eight.
Biglerville 8 18 16 10 — 52
York Tech 18 10 10 16 — 54
Biglerville (52): Brylee Rodgers 9 0-0 20, Morgan Martin 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 3 2-2 8, Katie Woolson 5 2-3 13, Joscelynn Anglin 2 0-0 5, Abigail Reckard 1 2-6 4. Non-scorers: Naylor. Totals: 21 6-11 52
York Tech (54): Brown 1 4-4 7, Bernard 0 4-6 4, Rouse 10 5-13 25, Mosley 5 1-2 11, Artis 2 2-2 7. Totals: 18 16-27 54
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, K. Woolson, Anglin; YT-Brown, Artis
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic 64,
Delone Catholic 55
Matt Rineman scored a team-high 10 points for the Squires who came up just short against York Catholic in a YAIAA-3 matchup.
Asher Rudolph followed closely behind with nine points for Delone Catholic (6-7, 7-9).
Luke Forjan’s 28 points led all scorers for the Irish (9-2, 9-5), who outscored the hosts 26-10 in the final frame.
York Catholic 15 10 13 26 — 64
Delone Catholic 16 10 19 10 — 55
York Catholic (64): Walker 1 1-4 3, C. Boeckel 6 5-8 17, J. Forjan 1 3-6 5, Brennan 1 0-0 2, L. Forjan 9 10-11 28, P. Boeckel 4 1-3 9. Totals: 22 20-32 64.
Delone Catholic (55): Ryan Wildasin 2 0-0 6, Camdyn Keller 2 0-0 5, Coltyn Keller 3 0-3 9, Aaron Wittmer 0 0-2 0, Asher Rudolph 2 5-5 9, Trenton Kopp 3 0-0 6, Jake Shedrdel 0 2-3 2, Ryan Murphy 4 0-0 8, Matt Rineman 4 2-4 10. Non-scorers: B. Kopp. Totals: 20 9-17 55.
3-pointers: DC-Co. Keller 3, Wildasin 2, Ca. Keller.
York Tech 64, Biglerville 56
Drew Parker erupted for 29 points, including a trio of trifectas, but it wasn’t enough as the Canners (2-12, 3-13), who entered the night in the final 3A district playoff spot, fell to Tech (1-11, 1-14) on Friday.
Eli Weigle added three 3-pointers and 15 points of his own for the hosts, while Ben Wicker tallied nine.
Abdias Hernandez led the visitors with 14.
York Tech 16 22 16 10 — 64
Biglerville 10 17 11 18 — 56
York Tech (64): Johnson 2 1-2 5, Parker 2 1-2 5, Hernandez 6 1-4 14, Thomas 6 0-0 12, Torres 1 0-0 2, Banks 6 1-3 13, Stubbs 4 5-6 13. Totals: 27 9-17 64.
Biglerville (56): Ben Wicker 4 1-2 9, Eli Weigle 4 4-5 15, Christian Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Drew Parker 11 4-5 29. Non-scorers: Althoff, Tyler, Smelser, Tyson. Totals: 20 10-14 56.
3-pointers: YT — Henandez. B — Weigle 3, Parker 3.
