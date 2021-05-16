Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas swept to the $15,000 World of Outlaws sprint car victory in the running of the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night.
At the wheel of the Dennis Roth-owned No. 83, Reutzel would lead all 30 laps of the contest from the pole although both Gio Scelzi and Lance Dewease would make their presence known.
The pair of Reutzel and Scelzi shared the front row for the start of the sprint car main with Reutzel jetting out from the inside pin to take control when action began.
Meanwhile, after starting 10th, Dewease stormed forward to fifth on the first circuit before taking fourth from Anthony Macri on the third lap.
With Reutzel in command, the race entered the backmarkers on the eighth tour and it would run the remaining 22 laps with the leaders working the at times challenging traffic.
By the halfway point, Dewease was challenging Kerry Madsen for third before finally taking the spot with 13 laps to go.
This then set up the front trio of Reutzel, Scelzi and Dewease to fight out the race to the finish.
With 10 laps go to it was clear that Reutzel was beginning to struggle with the lapped cars as he worked the outside and that was the chance that both Scelzi and Dewease were waiting for.
Scelzi got the closest to Reutzel during the closing laps but traffic would prove very tough to tame for all three men, especially for Dewease who found a slow car repeatedly racing just in front and preventing him from hitting his marks in the corners.
But the traffic did end up helping Reutzel during the final few laps when he was able to surmise that the bottom lane had come in after the lappers began getting harder to pass.
This gave the signal to Reutzel to move down on the track and take the bottom lane instead of his favored cushion line, ultimately preserving the lead and win while Scelzi and Dewease continued to labor to clear the slower cars.
“I was going by lapped cars pretty easy up there,” Reutzel said of his top groove success during the early and mid stages before making his decision to drop low late in the event.
“It’s good to be in lapped traffic and judge your speed off of the lapped cars,” he said, noting that when he saw the lapped cars keeping his pace it was then that he decided to drop to the bottom groove.
Reutzel took the win, the fourth overall of his career at the track, by 2.190 seconds over Scelzi.
It was also his second of the year on the Outlaws tour.
Dewease crossed the line in third, also claiming the hard-charger laurels.
Macri and Madsen rounded out the top five.
Sixth through 10th went to Kyle Larson, James McFadden, Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart and TJ Stutts.
Heats went to McFadden, Macri, Reutzel and Larson with Ryan Smith scoring the B Main and Reutzel taking the dash to earn the pole position.
Overall fast time was set by Fresno, California’s Scelzi with a lap of 17.624 seconds.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday, 5/15
World of Outlaws 410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 83-Aaron Reutzel [1][$15,000]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [2][$6,000]; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease [10][$3,500]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri [4][$2,800]; 5. 14-Kerry Madsen [3][$2,500]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson [8][$2,300]; 7. 9-James McFadden [6][$2,200]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$2,100]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [13][$2,050]; 10. 11-TJ Stutts [7][$2,000]; 11. 19M-Brent Marks [11][$1,600]; 12. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$1,400]; 13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [15][$1,200]; 14. 2-David Gravel [14][$1,100]; 15. 48-Danny Dietrich [16][$1,050]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo [9][$1,000]; 17. 51-Freddie Rahmer [17][$1,000]; 18. 6-Ryan Smith [21][$1,000]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [19][$1,000]; 20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [18][$1,000]; 21. 99M-Kyle Moody [27][$]; 22. 24-Jeff Halligan [26][$]; 23. 11K-Kraig Kinser [25][$]; 24. 39-Chase Dietz [20][$1,000]; 25. 27S-Alan Krimes [22][$1,000]; 26. 1W-Brandon Rahmer [23][$1,000]; 27. 75-Tyler Ross [24][$1,000].
DNQ: Devon Borden, Wayne Johnson, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall, Jacob Allen, Brent Shearer, Bradley Howard, Robbie Kendall, Dylan Norris, Ryan Taylor, Tim Shaffer, Steve Buckwalter, Landon Myers
Friday, 5/14
World of Outlaws 410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo [1][$10,000]; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease [2][$5,500]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [8][$3,200]; 4. 9-James McFadden [4][$2,600]; 5. 83-Aaron Reutzel [6][$2,350]; 6. 14-Kerry Madsen [7][$2,150]; 7. 2-David Gravel [3][$2,100]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz [11][$1,950]; 9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [10][$1,900]; 10. 57-Kyle Larson [9][$1,850]; 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [12][$1,400]; 12. 48-Danny Dietrich [13][$1,200]; 13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [5][$1,000]; 14. 49-Brad Sweet [14][$950]; 15. 39M-Anthony Macri [16][$900]; 16. 51-Freddie Rahmer [25][$]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart [22][$900]; 18. 11-TJ Stutts [15][$900]; 19. 72-Tim Shaffer [18][$900]; 20. 11K-Kraig Kinser [21][$900]; 21. 99M-Kyle Moody [23][$900]; 22. 19MX-Landon Myers [17][$900]; 23. 24-Jeff Halligan [20][$900]; 24. 44-Dylan Norris [19][$900]; 25. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [24][$900]; 26. 39-Chase Dietz [26][$].
DNQ: Anthony Fiore, Devon Borden, Wayne Johnson, Matt Campbell, Brock Zearfoss, Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer, Justin Whittall, Jacob Allen, Brent Shearer, Ryan Smith, Bradley Howard, Robbie Kendall
