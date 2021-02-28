Tim Wagaman followed up his 2020 Most Improved Driver award with an Icebreaker win on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.
Wagaman accepted his award on the front stretch right before buckling in for the 30-lap feature. Saturday’s win was Wagaman’s first since 2014.
Wagaman lined up on the outside of the front row next to pole-sitter, Kyle Moody. Moody took the lead when the green flag dropped to kick-off the 2021 season.
Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer pulled off after the first lap along with Steve Buckwalter.
Moody caught the tail end of the field when the yellow came out on lap 5 for Jordan Mackison who had come to a stop in turn 4.
Glenndon Forsythe went to the pits during the caution, ending his day. He had been running 19th. Before the green flag waved for the restart, Greg Plank came to a stop in turn 1. Plank got a push back to the pits and parked his #11P for the day.
Moody led Wagaman, Matt Campbell, Tim Glatfelter and Chase Dietz to the cone for the restart.
Wagaman got to the outside of Moody going into turn 1 and the two drag raced down the back stretch. Wagaman got by Moody going into turn 3 to take the lead.
While the battle for the lead was underway, both Justin Peck and Tim Shaffer were making their way through the field. Peck was running ninth and battling Macri for eighth after starting 18th in the main event. Shaffer was up to 14th from his 24th starting spot.
The defending Ice Breaker winner, Danny Dietrich pulled off the track while running 19th.
Wagaman entered lapped traffic on lap 11 while Campbell challenged Moody for second.
Another caution came out on lap 12 when Scott Fisher fell off the pace on the back stretch.
This time the field was chasing Wagaman on the restart. Chase Dietz and Jordan Givler got spun around in turns 1 and 2 on the restart bringing out the caution.
Wagaman paced the field ahead of Moody, Campbell, Glatfelter and Alan Krimes for another restart.
Tim had a solid start and got a good jump on Moody. Dylan Cisney restarted sixth and had a rough restart, but the field avoided him for a clean start.
The top three — Wagaman, Moody and Campbell — were pulling away as they caught the tail end of the field once again.
As Wagaman tried to get by the lapped car of Rick Lafferty, Moody was able to close the gap. It also opened the door for Campbell to challenge Moody for second. Campbell got under Moody in turns 1 and 2 and took the second spot on lap 20.
A three-car battle for the lead was well underway when Campbell got sideways at the end of the front stretch nearly taking out Moody and himself. Moody kept his composure and held on to second. Campbell’s misstep sent him back to fourth. K
Moody was within striking distance of Wagaman when the white flag waved but could not find a way by Wagaman.
Wagaman crossed the line .257 seconds ahead of Moody. Glatfelter finished third and Krimes was fourth. Campbell completed the top five.
Heat race winners were Cisney, Krimes and Dylan Norris. Shaffer was the hard charger driving from his 24th starting spot to a 12th-place finish.
On March 6 Lincoln Speedway is back in action with 410 sprint cars and open practice. Racing starts at 2 p.m. with pit gates opening at 11:30 a.m. and grandstand gates opening at noon. The open practice is open to divisions on the 2021 Lincoln Speedway schedule.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5E-Tim Wagaman ($5,000); 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 21-Matt Campbell; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 5-Dylan Cisney; 9. 13-Justin Peck; 10. 75-Tyler Ross; 11. 35-Tyler Esh; 12. 72-Tim Shaffer; 13. 95-Hunter Mackison; 14. 8-Billy Dietrich; 15. 1X-Chad Trout; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 0-Rick Lafferty; 18. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 19. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 20. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 21. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF); 22. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 23. 1080-Jordan Mackison (DNF); 24. 11P-Greg Plank (DNF); 25. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (DNF); 26. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF)
Lap leaders: Moody (1-5), Wagaman (6-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 5-Dylan Cisney; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 0-Rick Lafferty; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 35-Tyler Esh; 4.95-Hunter Mackison; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich; 8. 11P-Greg Plank (DNF); 9. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 21-Matt Campbell; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 13-Justin Peck; 7. 1080-Jordan Mackison; 8. 72-Tim Shaffer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.