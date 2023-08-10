Hunters continue to react to a piece of legislation in the state House that would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. It is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel.
“I am in favor of using the same antler restrictions as the youth, disabled, and active duty military are. Sure, everyone would love to harvest a big buck as I would love to, but there have been years where I only saw bucks I could not harvest because of the current restrictions in place,” Henry Greger writes about House Bill 493. “It is becoming more and more difficult for me to keep going afield hoping to see a legal buck. I love to eat venison not antlers. I’m really hoping the bill passes.” Henry lives and hunts in Scott Township, Allegheny County.
The bill is currently with the Rules Committee and so may not see much movement soon.
Do you support changing current antler restrictions for senior hunters?
Monday, Aug. 14 begins the third round of antlerless deer license sales. I got my second one this week. At mid-week, Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A (Adams County) had about 19,900 of its 40,000 allocation still available.
In Round 3, hunters who already have purchased two antlerless deer licenses may pick up a third for any WMU where licenses remain. Sales of both third-round antlerless licenses and Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits will begin at 8 a.m. at all locations where licenses are sold, including online.
DMAP is available on some state game lands for the first time in the 2023-24 hunting seasons. Through DMAP, hunters can get permits that allow them to harvest antlerless deer – one per tag – on the specific property for which the permit was issued.
Hunters can track the remaining number of licenses in each WMU in real time online at the Antlerless Deer License Quota page at HuntFishPA. A link to this page also can be accessed by clicking on the red box titled “Antlerless Deer Quota” near the top of the home page at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Those attempting to buy antlerless licenses and DMAP permits online at the start of the third round can enter a virtual waiting room beginning at 7 a.m., when online sales for Round 2 end. Customers in the waiting room are placed in line to buy licenses promptly at 8 a.m., so they will be served ahead of those customers who are just coming onto the system as sales are getting underway. However, customers in the waiting room are placed in line randomly, so there’s no advantage in entering the waiting room first. A customer who enters the waiting room later than you still might be placed in line ahead of you.
Considering DMAP, forest management conducted on state game lands is intended to create the best variety of habitat for wildlife, a desirable distribution of tree age classes, including early successional forest. Overbrowsing attributable to deer is limiting the success of those efforts.
The Game Commission has tried to overcome deer browsing using fencing, but that’s expensive. Over the past two years, deer fence installation costs increased by about 50 percent, to about $579 an acre.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which manages state parks and forests, and Allegheny National Forest both use DMAP. They are two of the state’s three largest public landowners, with the Game Commission being the other.
Game Lands enrolled were chosen using a thorough, targeted process that included developing individual land management plans for each. Even then, lands enrolled include only those where every other option to promote successful forest habitat regeneration – from opening roads to increasing deer hunter access to creating deer hunter focus areas to fencing – were first exhausted.
Game lands offering DMAP this season are in the Northwest, Northcentral, and Northeast Regions.
The 2023 Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania (COPA) Rendezvous and David L. Grove Memorial Clay Classic is set for Sept. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Orvis Hill Country, 519 Gladhill Road, Fairfield.
Registration will be 8:30-9:30 a.m.; clay shoot, 9:30 a.m. to noon; family events, 10 a.m. to noon; lunch, noon to 2 p.m.
There will also be raffles, prizes and giveaways.
Tickets are $135 per shooter per shoot and includes 100 targets, picnic buffet lunch and swag bag, and does not include gun rental, cart rental or ammo.
Proceeds benefit the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Junior Warden Camp in memory of Adams County Wildlife Conservation Officer Dave Grove. He was murdered in a shootout with a poacher Nov. 11, 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.