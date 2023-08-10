FINS

NEW PLATE COOL AS HELLBENDER — A special license plate is available now, recognizing the Eastern Hellbender, Pennsylvania’s official state amphibian. It follows the popular river otter plate. Fifteen of the $41 plate fee goes to the Wild Resource Conservation Fund to support management of the Commonwealth’s flora and fauna. For a personalized plate, the cost is an additional $128. To get the hellbender plate, completing PennDOT form MV-911 is necessary. You can find it at www.dmv.pa.gov, under Vehicle Services, Registration Plates, and Special Fund.

Hunters continue to react to a piece of legislation in the state House that would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. It is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel.

“I am in favor of using the same antler restrictions as the youth, disabled, and active duty military are. Sure, everyone would love to harvest a big buck as I would love to, but there have been years where I only saw bucks I could not harvest because of the current restrictions in place,” Henry Greger writes about House Bill 493. “It is becoming more and more difficult for me to keep going afield hoping to see a legal buck. I love to eat venison not antlers. I’m really hoping the bill passes.” Henry lives and hunts in Scott Township, Allegheny County.

