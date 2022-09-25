Anthony Macri of Dillsburg captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Macri, who won the division’s first race of the year in April’s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic speedway by becoming the fourth driver to record three consecutive wins in the National Open. The late Maynard Yingst of Linglestown (1983-85), Fred Rahmer of Salfordville (1995-97), and Pat Cannon of Etters (2011-2013) also pulled off the feat.
The win aboard the Macri Concrete/J&S Classics No. 39M was worth $26,000, a tribute to one of Nace’s most popular car numbers he campaigned in central Pennsylvania sprint car racing.
Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif., was the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier with a lap of 16.341. Scelzi scored his first career win at the track in May.
Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove, who won two of the eight 410 sprint car races this year, clinched his first career Lelands.com 410 sprint car track championship worth $5,000.
Logan Spahr of Lewisberry won his second race of the year in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car feature.
Ken Duke of Selinsgrove wrapped up his first career Apache Tree Service 305 sprint car track championship.
The two-day National Open weekend, a first at the track since 1992, concluded the speedway’s 76th anniversary season.
Polesitter Danny Dietrich out-dueled second-place starter Anthony Macri for the early lead at the start of the sprint car main event. For the first laps, Macri tormented Dietrich for the front spot but struggled to find a way around him. On the seventh circuit, Macri powered underneath Dietrich in turn two to take command of the field while third-place starter Brian Brown and fourth-place starter Freddie Rahmer raced in the top five.
At the lap 15 mark, Dietrich reeled in Macri again and on lap 17 pulled a slider in turn two. Dietrich was able to take the lead back for a few seconds until Macri raced back underneath him to reclaim the front spot out of turn two.
The race was red-flagged on lap 20 for a scheduled fuel stop. Under the red flag, Brown’s car developed a flat tire and he was forced to restart on the rear of the field.
When the race resumed, Macri led Dietrich, 10th-place starter Brent Marks, sixth-place starter Daryn Pittman, and Rahmer. The closest battle on the track in the second half of the race was the battle for third between Marks and Pittman.
In the final laps of the race, Dietrich was reeling in Macri, erasing the deficit with each passing lap. At the checkered flag, Macri was victorious by just 1.6 seconds over Dietrich, Pittman, Marks, and Rahmer.
Front row starter Kruz Kepner pulled into the early lead at the start of the 305 sprint car feature and was chased by third-place starter Austin Reed.
Reed took over the front spot on lap three with an outside pass in turn four. He set the pace through lap seven, when sixth-place starter Logan Spahr made the winning pass using the inside lane off turn four.
Kepner attempted to reel in the leader to no avail. Spahr took the checkered flag by two seconds over Kepner, Zach Rhodes, Reed, and Doug Dodson.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (40 laps): 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 48 Danny Dietrich 3) 27 Daryn Pittman 4) 19 Brent Marks 5) 51 Freddie Rahmer 6) 23 Devon Borden 7) 5W Lucas Wolfe 8) 18 Gio Scelzi 9) 71 Cory Eliason 10) 11 TJ Stutts 11) 12 Blane Heimbach 12) 21 Brian Brown 13) M1 Mark Smith 14) 75 Tyler Ross 15) 19R Matt Campbell 16) 5G Briggs Danner 17) 33 Michael Walter 18) 25 Tyler Bear 19) 6 Ryan Smith 20) 33 Gerard McIntyre 21) 17B Steve Buckwalter 22) 35 Jason Shultz 23) 20 Ryan Taylor 24) 0 Rick Lafferty 25) 67 Justin Whittall
Heat winners: Dietrich, Brown, Rahmer
PASS 305 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1) 5 Logan Spahr 2) 19 Kruz Kepner 3) 31 Zach Rhodes 4) 34 Austin Reed 5) 20 Doug Dodson 6) 25 Dustin Young 7) 7 Drew Young 8) 10 Jake Waters 9) 67 Ken Duke 10) 39X Scott Frack 11) 95 Garrett Bard 12) 97 Kenny Heffner 13) 29R Seth Schnoke 14) 61 John Scarborough 15) 06K Erick Knepp 16) 2 Erin Statler 17) 1M Paul Moyer 18) 98 Croix Beasom 19) 10 Nathan Piere 20) 21 Andrew Yoder 21) 17R Frank Rusnock 22) 21M Cassandra Minium 23) 9R Mariah Romig 24) 28R Jason Roush 25) 17 Owen Dimm
Heat winners: Reed, Spahr, Young
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY: Lance Dewease ran his string of sprint car wins to three in a row at Williams Grove Speedway last Friday night, scoring the Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race worth $6,000.
The victory was his 109th at the oval and his sixth of the season there. It also earned him the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series title.
In the 358 sprint main, Steve Owings notched his first ever oval win by jetting away off of the front row for the victory.
Danny Dietrich started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint main with Dewease to his outside.
Dietrich beat Dewease off of the bottom to gain control when the race began before switching to the cushion on the third lap.
The leader entered the rear of the field on the seventh lap, which allowed Dewease to close in for control and by lap 13 the pair of leaders was nose to tail.
However a strategic series of laps by Dietrich as circuits 15, 16 and 17 was scored preserved him the lead as he chose each move masterfully to keep Dewease at bay while working his way around the backmarkers.
Going for his fourth win of the season at Williams Grove, Dietrich had broken free of Dewease and seemed headed to the win when his left rear tire disintegrated on lap 23.
This gave control to Dewease as Dietrich rejoined the field in seventh, ahead of all the cars that he had put one lap down.
Also gunning for the 2022 track title, Dietrich hit the hammer when green reappeared and went low on point leader Freddie Rahmer to pass him by in turn one before going three-wide with Dylan Norris and Justin Whittall in the second corner.
Dietrich emerged on the backchute with fourth spot but Norris made contact with Whittall sending Whittall’s No. 67 hard into the outside wall, forcing a red flag.
The new green found Dietrich again on a roll, blasting by Rahmer and TJ Stutts to gain third before running down Lucas Wolfe for second at the finish before falling just short of the spot.
Dewease took the win by 1.544 seconds over Wolfe.
Stutts was fourth and Rahmer finished fifth.
Sixth through 10th went to Norris, Brent Shearer, Bryn Gohn, Rick Lafferty and Robbie Kendall.
Heats went to Dewease, Dietrich and Stutts with Dietrich winning the dash to earn the pole for the main event.
Dewease seat quick time with a lap of 16.665 seconds.
Owings blasted around the cushion of the track to win the 20-lap 358 sprint main.
He entered the rear of the field with a straightaway lead on the eighth lap and Camerson Smith racing second in the field.
The only caution flag of the race unfurled with three laps to go for a stopped Zach Newlin, placing third starter Doug Hammaker on Owings’ tail for the restart.
Hammaker blasted under Owings in the first turn when action resumed and drew even with the leader but Owings cushion prowess saw him zip by into firm command for the final three circuits.
Cameron Smith rebounded for second followed by Hammaker, Wyatt Hinkle and Jay Galloway.
Sixth through 10th went to Chad Criswell, Derek Locke, Kody Hartlaub, Nash Ely and Tyler Brehm.
Heats went to Owings, Galloway, Hammaker and Smith. Cody Fletcher won the consolation race.
With his run, Locke earned the 358 sprint track title which is his third in a row at the oval.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Lucas Wolfe, 3. Danny Dietrich, 4. TJ Stutts, 5. Freddie Rahmer, 6. Dylan Norris, 7. Brent Shearer, 8. Bryn Gohn, 9. Rick Lafferty, 10. Robbie Kendall, 11. Riley Emig, 12. Chad Trout, 13. Tim Buckwalter, 14. Niki Young, 15. Justin Whittall, 16. Gordon Senft III., 17. Troy Fraker, 18. Chase Dietz
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. Steve Owings, 2. Cameron Smith, 3. Doug Hammaker, 4. Wyatt Hinkle, 5. Jay Galloway, 6. Chad Criswell, 7. Derek Locke, 8. Kody Hartlaub, 9. Nash Ely, 10. Tyler Brehm, 11. Scott Fisher, 12. Matt Findley, 13. Cody Fletcher, 14. Frankie Herr, 15. Devin Adams, 16. Brett Wanner, 17. Steve Wilbur, 18. Tyler Ulrich, 19. Hank Donovan Jr., 20. Jake Eldreth, 21. Dave Hollar,22. Tyler Rutherford, 23. Zach Newlin, 24. Chris Frank. DNQ: Kyle Ganoe, Jayden Wolf, Adin Daniels, George Streaker Jr., Shane Yost, Tyler Templin, Nat Tuckey, Denny Gross, Preston Lattomus, Hayden Miller, Logan Rumsey
