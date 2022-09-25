Anthony Macri of Dillsburg captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Macri, who won the division’s first race of the year in April’s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic speedway by becoming the fourth driver to record three consecutive wins in the National Open. The late Maynard Yingst of Linglestown (1983-85), Fred Rahmer of Salfordville (1995-97), and Pat Cannon of Etters (2011-2013) also pulled off the feat.

