It wasn’t pretty.
It wasn’t clean, either.
But the end result was what the Delone Catholic football team was hoping for Friday night.
Despite playing sloppy — nine penalties and two turnovers — the Squires made enough plays in the second half to escape a game Biglerville side, 34-7, at J.T. Flaherty Field.
“You have to give credit to Biglerville,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said. “They made it difficult on us.”
Zortman and the Delone faithful probably weren’t expecting those words to come out of the coach’s mouth before the contest. That was likely even more the case after the Squires needed just two plays to take the lead under a minute into action.
With a chance to grab firm control of the contest, however, the Squires did the opposite. On their second drive, the hosts drove down the field looking to make it a two-score contest, but a costly fumble gave the Canners a chance.
Going on an 11-play drive, the visitors methodically marched down the field, converting on two fourth downs before Joe Ney hit Aiden Hoffman for a 19-yard score that brought Biglerville (3-4, 1-3 YAIAA-3) even with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I think us scoring so quick was the worst thing that could have happened,” Zortman said.
Biglerville coach Brett Smyers was certainly pleased with his team’s answer.
“We responded,” Smyers said. “It was a great drive…probably one of the best drives we had all year.”
That score silenced the Delone fans who were looking for a much easier night seven days after a thrilling victory over rival York Catholic. Not even a 17-yard touchdown run by Brady Dettinburn that put the Squires up 14-7 a few moments later made things much better.
“We kind of lost our focus,” Zortman said. “We put the ball on the ground and from that point forward we weren’t clean and we weren’t sharp.”
Delone (4-3, 4-0 YAIAA-3) played better in the second half, scoring three touchdowns while creating three turnovers on interceptions, one of which was returned 55 yards by Ryder Noel to put the Squires ahead 27-7 midway through the third quarter.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but we’re coming off of two big weeks against Littlestown and York Catholic,” Zortman said. “We had a pep rally today and Homecoming this weekend so a lot of the signs were pointing to exactly what we got.”
Perhaps the best news for Zortman and his squad was that his core of skill players were all healthy. Dettinburn, Zimmerman and Noel shared the workload in the backfield as that trio combined for 197 yards on the ground.
“I’ve been waiting all year to get them all together,” Zortman said. “It’s nice to have that speed in the backfield.”
Typically a 34-7 setback is nothing to write home about, but Smyers saw enough to believe his squad is heading in the right direction.
“It may not look like it on the scoreboard, but I think we definitely showed improvement tonight,” Smyers said. “And that’s awesome to see. You can really tell that we’re improving. But we had five turnovers which doesn’t help, but if we play the way we’re capable of playing I think we can compete with anyone.”
Biglerville 7 0 0 0 — 7
Delone Catholic 7 7 13 7 — 34
First Quarter
D-Gage Zimmerman 30 run (Nolan Kruse kick) 11:23
B-Aiden Hoffman 19 pass from Joey Ney (Levi Roberts kick) :31
Second Quarter
D-Brady Dettinburn 17 run (Kruse kick) 9:26
Third Quarter
D-Zimmerman 48 run (kick failed) 8:03
D-Ryder Noel 55 interception return (Kruse kick) 7:41
Fourth Quarter
D-Zimmerman 22 pass from Denver Ostrum (Kruse kick) 9:43
Team Statistics
Big DC
First Downs 12 18
Rushing 45-137 28-204
Passing 4-10-4 8-9-0
Passing Yards 58 114
Total Yards 195 318
Fumble-lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-50 9-78
Punts-yards 4-27.8 2-31.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Big-Juan Morales 3-0, Seth Lady 21-68, Joey Ney 2-35, Caden Althoff 12-31, Landen Taylor 2-4, Noah Fulton 5-(-1). DC-Brady Dettinburn 8-50, Gage Zimmerman 6-76, Ryder Noel 8-71, Denver Ostrum 2-(-3), Brayden Clabaugh 1-1, Dominic Giraffa 2-4, Levi Hohenstein 1-5.
Passing: Big-Ney 4-10-4-58. DC -Ostrum 8-8-0-114 .
Receiving: Big-Aiden Hoffman 3-50, Tavian McAuliffe 1-8. DC-Noel 3-43, Landon Smith 2-24, Zimmerman 1-22, Dettinburn 1-10, Bryce Lybrand 1-15.
