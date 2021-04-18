On a cool, windy afternoon last Friday at Warrior Stadium, the best track and field athletes in the county gathered as Gettysburg hosted the annual Adams County Classic Track and Field Invitational. As reported in Saturday’s Gettysburg Times, the Warriors came out on top in both the girls’ and the boys’ competition.
Multiple individual winners for the girls were Anne Bair, Winter Oaster, and Alivia Colgan of Gettysburg, and Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs. Results of the top five place winners and the story on the girls’ competition can be found in Saturday’s Times.
For the boys, the big stories before the meet were Gettysburg’s Noah Sanders, who has led all area sprinters in three events, the Gettysburg distance crew, the Littlestown horizontal jumps, and the throwers at Biglerville and Gettysburg. The athletes in those events did not disappoint.
Sanders, who has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at nearby Mt. St. Mary’s University, hammered the fields in the 400 and 200-meter dashes. In the 400, Sanders, starting in lane three, had made up the stagger on the field by the time the runners reached the back stretch. He extended his lead from there, winning in a scorching 49.78 seconds, an excellent time with the fierce wind on the backstretch. He won the race by more than six seconds over teammate Gunner Wilson. Then the senior, in his blazing gold shoes, came back to take the 200 meters in 22.65.
“I was trying to stay focused,” Sanders said. “I am really trying to buckle down on the 400 this season. That race is my everything. The 100 is actually my dream event as a true test of speed. But now I realize that I actually have speed endurance and that is what I do best. The more I pace myself, the faster I run. I know I can go sub-49. It’s coming. I am not the most consistent runner, but maybe sometime closer to districts or states it will drop. Coach Camel (sprint coach) has had me working on my knee drive, and I think it is really paying off.”
Sanders ended his remarkable day anchoring the 4 x 400 for the Warriors. Getting the baton in fourth place, 40 meters behind leading Delone Catholic, Sanders took off and caught Squire anchor runner Trenton Kopp before the final turn. He passed Kopp on the homestretch, but faded a bit as Kopp gave his all and passed Sanders back to take the win for the Squires in 3:46.13, a half-second ahead of Gettysburg.
“Our assistant coaches are doing a great job, trying to teach every day,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair. “We just don’t know what the end result is going to be, and we need to keep moving forward. If we keep training, some really good things could happen. We can win a lot of events, but a question is our depth factor. We got some great efforts today for some seconds and thirds.”
Drew Cole, the Warriors’ distance leader for the past two years, ran farther on Friday than any other athlete in the meet. Cole anchored the winning 4 x 800 relay, won the 1600, won the 800, and then placed second to teammate Sam Douds in the 3200. That is four miles of racing, and it was big part of Gettysburg’s winning formula. The senior Douds has really come into his own as a distance runner. He ran a huge personal best 10:10 in the 3200 at the invitational at Coatesville, then battled the wind and Cole to win the 3200 on Friday in 10:18.34, 19 second ahead of Cole.
Cole, who likes to run in the lead, did just that in both the 1600 and 800. With the wind clearly affecting all the runners, he built his lead steadily in the 1600 to take the win in 4:48.49, over six seconds faster than New Oxford’s Vance Hagarman (4:54.98). Significantly however, and to Coach Bair’s point, Gavin Cole and Colin Arnold took third and fifth in the race. In the 800, Cole bested Hagarman again, running 2:07.84 for the win.
Dante Elliott and Jayden Weishaar had great basketball careers at Littlestown, and are now in their final season of track and field. The jumping duo are true competitors and true teammates, pushing each other to further distances. Elliott got the best of Weishaar, and the rest of the field, in both the long and triple jump, and also won the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
“Not only is practice fun, every time one jumps better than the other one, we attack each other,” Weishaar said. “If he does something and I don’t, then I come back and we get it even. It was rough jumping into the wind all day. We know we can do better, so we have more to come.”
Elliott soared 20-feet in the long jump, just two inches ahead of second-place Weishaar. In the triple jump, where Elliott jumped an area-leading and Littlestown school record monster jump of 45-5 earlier last week, he jumped 40-8 ¾ into the wind to win. Weishaar was third.
“It has been a rough transition from basketball to track, with lingering injuries,” Elliott said. “I didn’t even know how I was going to do in the first meet, or even if I was going to jump, with my knee, but Jayden helped me push through it. We did so much in the off-season, with Covid and everything, working out a couple of times a day, watching diet, and just everything. I knew I was going for a big year this year, trying to break the school record, and maybe have a chance to win a state championship.”
Biglerville has arguably the best throwing group in Adams County, but the improving Gettysburg squad gave the Canners a run for their money. Kalen Sharrah popped his best shot put ever (44-5 ¼) to win the event for the Canners. Second place was first-year thrower teammate Jack Regentin (40-3 ¾), less than an inch ahead of Gettysburg’s Hunter Williams.
In the discus, Sharrah won again, throwing 130-3. This time Williams grabbed second (122-7), ahead of third place Regentin (117-10), both tossing personal best throws. But in the javelin, Williams threw a personal record (144-8), and fellow Warrior Max Gourley grabbed second with a 138-9, also a PR. The points in the throws were a big part of Biglerville’s fourth-place team finish.
Other notable efforts were Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis in the pole vault, New Oxford’s Nate Clyde in the hurdles, and Delone’s Ryan Murphy in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Pecaitis, just a freshman, topped the field with PR vault of 11-3, six inches higher than Bermudian’s Kobe Althoff. Pole vaulting seems to run in the Pecaitis family, as brother Joe cleared 13-9 as a senior in 2018.
Clyde, who has the makings of a fine hurdler with his quickness and agility, glided over the high hurdles to win the 110-meter race by five meters in an area-best 15.72. In the 300-meter hurdle race, Clyde had built a huge lead into the final stretch, with Delone’s Murphy clinging to second place. Alas, Clyde smacked the seventh of the eight barriers and, while remarkably staying on his feet, slowed down considerably. By the time he reached the final hurdle and was just building up his speed again, Murphy powered by him to take the victory in 42.77. Clyde was second in 42.83. Both were personal records.
Murphy looked very good in the 100 meters, winning in a mild upset with a winning time of 11.52, holding off a charging William Shoemaker of Littlestown (11.55).
Adams County Classic
Warrior Stadium, Gettysburg
Boys: 1.Gettysburg 173, 2.New Oxford 108, 3.Littlestown 72, 4.Biglerville 65, 5.Bermudian 64, 6.Delone 60
Girls: 1.Gettysburg 186.5, 2.Bermudian 125, 3.New Oxford 99.5, 4.Delone 85, 5.Littlestown 33, 6.Biglerville 19
