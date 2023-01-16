BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 37, Biglerville 31
The Squires pitched a shutout in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and hold off the visiting Canners on Monday.
Biglerville (3-11) built a 17-15 halftime lead behind nine points from Lukas Smelser and five by Cam Tyson. Smelser finished with a team-high 15 points.
Delone (11-2), which has won seven of its last eight games, outscored Biglerville 9-0 in the third quarter. The Squires went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth to seal the win.
Cam Keller collected a dozen points and Bryson Kopp added 11 for Delone.
Biglerville 7 10 0 14 — 31
Delone Catholic 13 2 9 13 — 37
Biglerville (31): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 3, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 3, Lukas Smelser 6 3-5 15, Nolan Miller 2 0-0 5, Cam Tyson 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Althoff, Palmer-McGraw, Steinour. Totals: 12 3-5 31
Delone Catholic (37): Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 3, Cam Keller 4 4-4 12, Gage Zimmerman 2 2-2 7, Bryson Kopp 4 2-2 11, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 3, Aidan Bealmear 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Grenchik, O’Brien, Dettinburn, Smith, Goedecker. Totals: 12 9-10 37
3-pointers: B-Cervantes, Shaffer, Miller, Tyson; DC-Wittmer, Zimmerman, Kopp
York Catholic 67, Fairfield 33
The Irish drained eight 3-pointers in Monday’s win over the Knights.
Jake Dallas paced the winners, who erupted for 25 in the second stanza, with 16 points.
Andrew Koons netted 14 points and Wyatt Kuhn tallied 13 for Fairfield, with both players hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
York Catholic 13 25 16 13 — 67
Fairfield 13 5 5 10 — 33
York Catholic (67): Walker 5 0-2 12, McKim 4 1-4 11, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Forjan 3 0-0 8, McFadden 3 0-0 6, Dallas 5 5-6 16, King 1 0-0 3, Grandas 1 0-0 2, Oathout 3 1-3 7. Totals: 26 7-15 67
Fairfield (33): Jayden Bell 2 0-0 5, Andrew Koons 6 0-0 14, Wyatt Kuhn 5 1-4 13, Drew Williams 0 0-2 0, Jackson Seymore 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 2-8 33
3-pointers: YC-Walker 2, McKim 2, Forjan 2, Dallas; F-Bell, Koons 2, Kuhn 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 55, Biglerville 15
Megan Jacoby poured in 17 first-half points as the Squirettes steamed past the host Canners on Monday.
Jacoby made three 3-pointers as part of her 17-point effort. Jocelyn Robinson scored 10 points and Reece Meckley added nine for Delone, which won its 13th straight game.
Brylee Rodgers had five points for Biglerville (5-10).
Delone Catholic 18 20 3 14 — 55
Biglerville 0 7 5 2 — 15
Delone Catholic (55): Jocelyn Robinson 4 0-0 10, Reece Meckley 4 0-0 9, Ella Hughes 1 2-6 4, Laura Knobloch 2 2-2 6, Megan Jacoby 7 0-0 17, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Brown 0 1-2 1, Camilla Zepeda 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Kale, Keller, Wittmer, Bealmear. Totals: 22 5-10 55
Biglerville (15): Eva Hollabaugh0 0-2 0, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 3, Brylee Rodgers 2 0-0 5, Emily Woolson 1 0-0 2, Claire Roberts 1 1-4 3, Kierney Weigle 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Miller, Dunlap, Kline, Peterson. Totals: 6 1-6 15
3-pointers: DC-Robinson 2, Meckley, Jacoby 3; B-Brewer, Rodgers
York Catholic 50, Fairfield 20
The Irish (11-3) built a 30-point halftime lead and saw 10 players net points in Monday’s win over the Knights.
Fairfield (5-7) saw Breana Valentine hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a team-best 10 points.
York Catholic 21 16 6 7 — 50
Fairfield 5 2 4 9 — 20
York Catholic (50): Shue 7 0-0 14, K. McKeague 2 0-2 4, Piccolo 1 0-0 2, M. McKeague 2 1-2 5, Sa. Perry 1 0-0 2, Kury 1 0-0 3, Smith 3 1-2 7, O’Brien 1 2-2 5, So. Perry 2 0-0 4, Reed 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 4-8 50
Fairfield (20): Cadence Holmberg 1 0-0 2, Lily Fredrikis 2 0-0 5, Maddy Fulgham 0 1-2 1, Breana Valentine 4 1-1 10, Cora Click 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-3 20
3-pointers: YC-Kury, O’Brien; F-Fredrikis, Valentine 2
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
WRESTLING
Dave Conaway Memorial Duals
Homestanding New Oxford went 3-2 on Saturday, scoring wins over YAIAA counterparts Dover and Northeastern, in addition to beating Hatboro Horsham. The Colonials absorbed losses against Shikellamy and Boiling Springs.
New Oxford improved its record to 10-5 overall, and sits in 15th place in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings where the top 16 teams qualify for the postseason. The Colonials conclude their dual-meet schedule on Thursday when they visit Central York.
Jerry Dattoli, Lane Johnson and Micah Smith turn in stellar performances for the Ox, combining to go 15-0. Dattoli racked up four pins and a decision at 126 pounds while Johnson posted four falls in addition to receiving a forfeit at 172. Smith was a force at the top end of the lineup with four pins and a decision to his credit.
Shikellamy 42, New Oxford 32
189-B. Rebuck (S) p. Austin Speros, 2:29; 215-M. Rebuck (S) p. Antwon Bell, 1:03; 285-Micah Smith (NO) p. Spontarelli, 2:26; 107-Tristan Camacho (NO) md. Hallman, 13-4; 114-Reed (S) p. Ethan Aiello, :59; 121-Trent Uhler (NO) md. E. Kisner, 10-0; 127-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Hernandez, 5:43; 133-McGregor (S) p. Hess, 4:42; 139-Keener (S) p. Riley Miller, 3:53; 145-Clayton Miller (NO) p. C. Kisner, 4:36; 152-Col. Wetzel (S) fft; 160-Con. Wetzel (S) p. Derek Price, 2:16; 172-Lane Johnson (NO) p. Shaffer, 4:45
New Oxford 56, Dover 9
215-Bell (NO) d. Ziegler, 7-2; 285-Smith (NO) p. Morris, :56; 107-Hoffman (D) p. Camacho, 3:58; 114-Aiello (NO) fft; 121-Leiphart (D) d. Uhler, 3-1 TB1; 127-Dattoli (NO) p. German, :54; 133-Hess (NO) tf. Hoffman, 5:56 (16-1); 139-R. Miller (NO) p. Abney, 1:39; 145-C. Miller (NO) p. Ziegler, :53; 152-no contest; 160-Price (NO) fft; 172-Johnson (NO) p. Shaffer, :50; 189-Speros (NO) p. Santiago, 1:14
New Oxford 40, Hatboro Horsham 22
285-Smith (NO) d. Alameda-Guzman, 6-3; 107-Camacho (NO) p. Toll, 2:40; 114-Algeier (HH) md. Aiello, 10-0; 121-Staub (HH) d. Uhler, 4-2 SV1; 127-Dattoli (NO) p. Jensen, 1:44; 133-Hess (NO) p. Morrison, 3:07; 139-Newell (HH) d. R. Miller, 10-5; 145-Staub (HH) fft; 152-C. Miller (NO) d. Dayton, 2-1; 160-Price (NO) p. Gockley, 4:28; 172-Johnson (NO) p. Samuel, 1:12; 189-Palmeri (HH) p. Speros, 3:15; 215-Bell (NO) md. Donnelly, 15-4
New Oxford 60, Northeastern 18
107-Camacho (NO) fft; 113-Aiello (NO) fft; 121-Hewitt (NE) p. Uhler, 1:49; 127-Dattoli (NO) p. Orpin, 3:39; 133-Hess (NO) p. Nguyen, 1:19; 139-Kocoronis (NE) fft; 145-R. Miller p. Shank, :29; 152-C. Miller (NO) p. Arrebato, 3:50; 160-Price (NO) fft; 172-Johnson (NO) fft; 189-Speros (NO) p. Castano, 1:16; 215-Staub (NE) p. Bell, 5:53; 285-Smith (NO) p. Lyashchuk, 1:06
Boiling Springs 54, New Oxford 15
114-Scherer (BS) p. Aiello, 1:42; 121-Magnani (BS) md. Uhler, 10-0; 127-Dattoli (NO) d. Longenberger, 11-5; 133-Bounds (BS) tf. Hess, 20-5; 139-Young (BS) fft; 145-Wilson (BS) p. C. Miller, :27; 152-Duggan (BS) fft; 160-Warner (BS) p. Price, 4:17; 172-Johnson (NO) p. White, 5:56; 189-White (BS) p. Speros, 1:17; 215-Neal (BS) p. Bell, 1:08; 285-Smith (NO) p. Dodson, 2:38; 107-Mentzer (BS) md. Camacho, 11-3. * Boiling Springs deducted team point for unsportsmanlike conduct
Husky Duals
Biglerville picked up a win in three matches at the Husky Duals in Mifflin County on Saturday, pinning its way past South Western.
The Canners (11-6) dropped a 45-21 decision to YAIAA-1 leader Spring Grove before rallying past the Mustangs. Trailing 15-6, Biglerville roared back behind pins from Devan Ponce (139), Joey Ney (145), Seth Lady (152) and Kyler Johnson (160).
Leading 30-18 at 189, Levi Roberts helped nail things down for the Canners with a third-period fall of top Steed Robbie Sterner. Roberts used a takedown in the third period to go up 7-6 before registering the pin.
Brody Gardner also gave the Canners a six-pointer with a stick at 114. Gardner went 3-0 on Saturday with three pins.
Lady and Roberts were both 3-0 as well.
Spring Grove 45, Biglerville 21
107-Telencio (SG) d. Kye Nelson, 8-2; 114-Brody Gardner (B) p. Grim, 4:54; 121-Baum (SG) p. Caden Kessel, 1:00; 127-Eyster (SG) fft; 133-Scheivert (SG) fft; 139-Snyder (SG) md. Devan Ponce, 14-3; 145-Baker (SG) d. Joey Ney, 5-4; 152-Seth Lady (B) d. Smyser, 12-9; 160-Kyler Johnson (B) p. Grubb, 1:22; 172-Amspacher (SG) tf. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, 3:57 (16-1); 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Foster, 3:02; 215-Conover (SG) p. Mason Mentzer, 1:13; 285-Hershey (SG) p. Jaden Jackson, :38
Biglerville 48, South Western 24
114-Gardner (B) p. Bonczewski, 5:55; 121-Jacoby (SW) d. Kessel, 10-3; 127-Dull (SW) fft; 133-Pierce (SW) fft; 139-Ponce (B) p. Keating, :37; 145-Ney (B) p. Borrell, 2:30; 152-Lady (B) p. Meyers, 3:13; 160-Johnson (B) p. Wysocki, 3:50; 172-Conaboy (SW) p. Buitimea-Garcia, 4-2; 189-Roberts (B) p. Sterner, 5:49; 215-Mentzer (B) p. Foreman, 4:49 285-Jackson (B) fft; 107-Handy (SW) p. Nelson, 1:55
Tyrone 36, Biglerville 24
121-Rumberger (T) p. Kessel, 2:21; 127-Fleck (T) fft; 133-no contest; 139-Ponce (B) p. Wallace, 2:31; 145-Walk (T) d. Ney, 7-2; 152-Lady (B) d. Wood, 4-2; 160-Weaver (T) md. Johnson, 9-1; 172-Scott (T) p. Buitimea-Garcia, 1:09; 189-Roberts (B) d. Myers, 10-6; 215-McKinney (T) p. Mentzer, 4:03; 285-Ewing (T) tf. Jackson, 3:21 (16-1); 107-Nelson (B) fft; 114-Gardner (B) p. Weber, :39
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 39,
Holy Redeemer 36
Reece Meckley netted 13 points as the Squirettes stretched their winning streak to a dozen games with a win on Saturday.
Meckley drained three 3-pointers including two in a pivotal 18-point third quarter for Delone (13-1). Kaitlyn Schwarz scored nine points and Megan Jacoby added seven in the win.
Holy Redeemer 10 8 11 7 – 36
Delone Catholic 4 12 18 5 – 39
Holy Redeemer (36): Cegelka 1 0-0 2, Albrecht 1 0-0 2, Boylon 1 0-0 2, Kroptavich 1 0-0 3, Racicky 2 0-0 4, Corridoni 0 1-2 1, Aston 1 0-0 2, DelBalsa 7 1-4 16, Karnes 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 4-8 36
Delone Catholic (39): Reece Meckley 5 0-0 13, Ella Hughes 0 3-4 3, Laura Knobloch 0 1-2 1, Megan Jacoby 3 0-0 7, Brielle Baughman 3 0-1 6, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 5-7 9. Non-scorers: Robinson. Totals: 13 9-14 39
3-pointers: HR-Kroptavich, DelBalsa; DC-Meckley 3, Jacoby
