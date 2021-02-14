Gettysburg’s defense of its district team title will start just a little earlier than expected.
Due to impending inclement weather, District 3 officials moved up the start times for today’s team wrestling championship semifinals and finals. Semifinal rounds will begin at noon for both classes, immediately followed by championship matches.
The Class 3A tournament will be held at Central Dauphin, while Northern Lebanon is hosting the 2A tourney.
“It plays out the way everything else has played out,” said Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines. “We’ve constantly had to make adjustments, and the key to this year is being able to adapt and preserve.”
The Warriors did everything in their power to earn a shot at repeating as D3 champs, running the table in the regular season to the tune of a 23-0 record. They obliterated YAIAA-2 competition, yielding just two dozen match points in those duals, and worked through a challenging non-conference slate that included the likes of Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg (twice), Carlisle and Dallastown.
For their efforts, the Warriors earned the No. 3 seed in Class 3A and a semifinal date with Daniel Boone. The Blazers (11-1) were a bit of an enigma this season as they sat atop the power rankings with only a few wins in their pocket. A furious push to the finish line that included seven duals in seven days allowed the Berks County crew to secure the No. 2 seed.
Daniel Boone was unscathed prior to a 37-30 loss to Wilson — a team it defeated earlier this season – in the finals of the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association Duals on Saturday.
Will the Blazers, who are making only their second team tournament appearance, have enough left in the tank to tangle with a well-rested and battle-tested Warrior club? That answer will soon be known.
“They have a couple of heavy hitters but they don’t have a lot of matches this year and they’re not fully tested,” said Haines. “Some of their better kids we know from past history. We’ve seen them at the middle school level coming up through, so they’re not taking us by surprise. Postseason experience may be lacking, which makes them really dangerous or somewhat overwhelmed.”
Gettysburg backed up last year’s top billing in impressive fashion, dispatching Solanco (57-16), Exeter Twp. (46-19) and Cumberland Valley (43-26) before dealing Dallastown a 33-22 defeat that resulted in the program’s second-ever D3 crown. A dozen starters return from that outfit, giving Haines a truckload of experience up and down his lineup.
Like a 10-ton press, the top of Gettysburg’s lineup is designed to smash things into tiny pieces. Senior Max Gourley (189) and juniors Sam Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285) have been ruthlessly efficient in doing just that. Gourley is 22-1 with 15 pins while Rodriguez (14-2) and Gallagher (20-2) have combined for 21 sticks, with Gallagher taking credit for a baker’s dozen.
The Blazers don’t appear equipped to deal with that firepower up top as AJ Hofer (189) and James Woodcock (215) are a combined 6-9 on the season. At heavy, junior Colin Leahy stands at 9-2.
The cupboard is far from bare, however. Senior Stephen Spitko (126) is 11-0, likewise for junior Gavin Richard (120) and freshman Tucker Hogan (170). Junior JT Hogan (145) is 10-0. Freshman Dean Houser (106) and sophomore Nolan Stephen Brown (138) share the team lead with six falls apiece.
Probing for holes in Gettysburg’s lineup is a fruitless endeavor. . . there simply isn’t one. The Warriors are supremely balanced from top to bottom with no starter having less than 14 checks in the win column.
The lead-in to the hammers up top includes junior Jake Cherry (160) and senior Nathan Ridgley (172), who are a combined 36-8 with 18 falls. The middle includes seniors Ethan Dalton (19-4) and Jared Townsend (19-4), and sophomore Dalton Redden (15-3).
Down low, Reed Miller is off to a 19-4 start and seniors Montana DeLawder (16-7) and Jake Fetrow (15-4) have been on the big stage before.
“We do have experience but it’s the aspect of how you prepare yourself to wrestle a match,” said Haines. “You have to go through your routine and get yourself ready to go.”
Should the Warriors take care of the Blazers in the semifinals, they’ll face either top-seeded Central Dauphin (15-0) or Hempfield (19-1) for all the marbles. The Rams are arguably the gold standard in Class 3A with 11 appearances in the title match, including seven championships. They strung together titles every year from 2008 to 2013, and were runners-up in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“Both rounds, it comes down to which group of kids wrestle to their fullest potential,” said Haines. “Whoever does that comes out with a district championship.”
No spectators will be admitted today due to capacity restrictions, but all matches will be streamed live. Gettysburg’s match with Daniel Boone can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GASDAthletics1.
District 3 Team Wrestling Championships
Today
Noon – Semifinals
Class 3A – At Central Dauphin
4. Hempfield (19-1) vs. 1. Central Dauphin (15-0)
3. Gettysburg (23-0) vs. 2. Daniel Boone (11-1)
Championship to follow
Class 2A – At Northern Lebanon
4. Newport (8-1) vs. 1. Northern Lebanon (14-1)
3. West Perry (16-2) vs. 2. Boiling Springs (11-10
Championships to immediately follow semifinals
Welcome to the discussion.
