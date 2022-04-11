SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 4
Samantha Carbaugh hustled home on a passed ball in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Warriors a marathon win over the Bolts on Monday.
Littlestown (3-2) took a 4-2 lead in the ninth on an RBI single by Bailey Rucker and run-scoring double by Chelsey Stonesifer.
The Warriors (3-3) answered with two of their own, getting an RBI base knock by Danika Kump before Ella Andras plated another run on a groundout.
In the home half of the 10th, Carbaugh led off with a walk, and following a pair of groundouts, crossed the dish for the win.
Maddie Knerr went the distance in the circle for the Warriors, striking out four and walking two while scattering nine hits. Stonesifer also pitched a complete game, finishing with 11 strikeouts and seven walks with five hits allowed.
Carbaugh was 2-for-3 with a double for the Warriors while Rebecca Green and Summer Rathell swatted two hits each for Littlestown.
Littlestown 010 010 002 0 — 4 9 2
Gettysburg 100 100 002 1 — 5 5 3
Stonesifer. Knerr. WP: Knerr. LP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: Stonesifer 11-7, Knerr 4-2. 2B: L-Stonesifer; G-Carbaugh.
Delone Catholic 9, Biglerville 8
The Squirettes held on to win a high-scoring Y-4 affair with the visiting Canners.
Amy Anderson picked up the victory in the circle despite allowing eight runs in a complete game, though just three were earned. Anderson also went 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and a pair of RBI.
Alexis Pickett hit a three-run home run for the Canners, who rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh but couldn’t quite tie it up.
Biglerville 003 003 2 — 8 10 2
Delone Catholic 210 312 x — 9 11 4
Abigail Reckard, Rylie Brewer (6) and Alexis Picket; Amy Anderson and Nicole Brown. WP: Anderson. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Reckard 1-5, Brewer 0-0; Anderson 4-2. 2B: DC-Anderson, Meredith Wilson. 3B: B-Olivia Miller. HR: B-Pickett.
Fairfield 20, Hanover 0 (3 inn.)
The Knights poured it on in a three-inning mercy rule win over the Hawkettes Monday.
Kira Weikert had a three-inning no-hitter in the circle and went 4-for-4 at the dish with a double and three RBI. Catcher Sarah Devilbiss also had a big day, going 3-for-4 with six RBI and a double as well. In total the Knights racked up 17 hits in just three innings.
Fairfield 6(11)3 — 20 17 1
Hanover 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
Kira Weikert and Sarah Devilbill; Noel and Moser. WP: Weikert. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Weikert 5-0; Noel 6-4. 2B: F-Weikert, Devilbiss, Claudia Bricker. 3B: F-Alyssa Wiles.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 7, Hanover 2
Cody Valentine fired 5.1 innings of one-hit ball and Cameron Macinyak belted a home run as the Knights hammered the ‘Hawks on Monday.
Valentine sat down eight Hanover hitters via strikeout while walking just one. In the sixth he gave way to Brady Cree, who whiffed three and blanked the hosts over the final two frames.
Will Myers connected for three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Leadoff man Eric Ball went 2-for-2 with a two-bagger and a pair of runs scored, and Valentine tacked on two hits for the Knights (3-1) as well.
For Hanover (4-3), Chase Roberts doubled.
Fairfield 202 000 3 — 7 10 1
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Valentine, Cree (5). Feeser, Roberts (5). WP: Valentine. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: Valentine 8-1, Cree 3-1, Feeser 3-3, Roberts 1-0. 2B: F-Ball, W. Myers, Oswald Valentine; H-Roberts. HR: F-Macinyak
Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 1
The Rockets had just enough offense and plenty of pitching in a narrow win over the Colonials in YAIAA play on Monday.
Mason Weaver was the tough-luck loser after spinning six innings of three-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and no free passes. Coy Baker provided the pop for the Ox, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
New Oxford 000 001 0 – 1 6 1
Spring Grove 101 000 x – 2 3 0
Weaver. Bailey, Vitale (6). WP: Bailey. LP: Weaver. SO-BB: Weaver 7-0, Bailey 5-2, Vitale 1-2. 2B: NO-Baker; SG-Sporer
Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 0
A combination of walks and errors allowed the Warriors to score nine times over the first two innings of Monday’s shortened win against the Bolts. Of Susquehannock’s 10 runs in the game, only three were earned.
Colby Hahn singled for the lone hit for Littlestown (2-2).
Littlestown 000 00 – 0 1 5
Susquehannock 450 01 – 10 4 0
Henrie, Forsythe (2). Houser. WP: Houser. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: Henrie 1-4, Forsythe 3-0, Houser 8-1. 2B: S-Andrews
Bermudian Springs 10,
Eastern York 3
Not for the first time this year, the Eagles busted out the bats for 10 runs on 13 hits to pick up a comeback victory over the Golden Knights.
Ben Ogle led the onslaught with a big day, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. The quartet of Tyson Carpenter, Liam Cook, Austin Reinert and Gabe Klein each added a pair of hits as well.
Cook got the start on the mound, but Nathan Keller came on in relief in the fourth inning and picked up the win, keeping Eastern scoreless over the final four innings.
Eastern York 102 000 0 — 3 9 3
Bermudian Springs 002 350 x — 10 13 2
Fox, Hinkle (5); Liam Cook, Nathan Keller (4). WP: Keller. LP: Fox. SO-BB: Fox 5-0, Hinkle 1-1; Cook 1-2, Keller 4-2. 2B: EY-Lipsius. BS-Ben Ogle, Lucas Zepp.
South Western 8, Northeastern 1
Carlos Caraballo and Austin Long combined for 10 strikeouts and only three hits allowed for the Mustangs on Monday.
Offensively, Will Coulson went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI. Levi Loughry, Long, Smith and Colby Bealing also plated runs for South Western (5-1).
South Western 500 300 0 — 8 5 2
Northeastern 010 000 0 — 1 3 3
Caraballo, Long (5). Toomey, Shindler (1), Baker (5), Velez (6). WP: Caraballo. LP: Toomey. SO-BB: Caraballo 6-4, Long 4-0, Toomey 2-6, Shindler 7-1, Baker 0-0, Velez 4-2. 2B: N-Floyd, Eichelberger, Reeser
BOYS’ TENNIS
Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2
The Nighthawks remained unbeaten in YAIAA-2 play by edging the Eagles on Monday.
Hanover (6-1) took two of three singles matches, getting straight-set wins from Charlie Zitto and Antonio Corona. Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen also came through at first doubles for Hanover.
Lucas Snyder won at No. 3 singles, and the tandem of Isaac Talkington and Nate Brown came through in three sets for Berm (5-3).
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Parker Sanders 6-0, 6-2; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Lucas Snyder 6-0, 6-0; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Brian Corona 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Hunter Madara/Jaxson Bloom 6-4, 6-1; 2. Isaac Talkington/Nate Brown (BS) d. Johnny Miller/Jared Solorzano 1-6, 6-1, 6-1
Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0
The red-hot Warriors rolled the Irish on Monday to post their sixth consecutive victory of the season.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy dropped only five combined games in the two contested singles matches. Jack Delaney and Franz Stengel delivered a win at first doubles and Tristan Smith and Elliot Walker rounded out the sweep for Gettysburg (7-4).
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Nate Gingerich 6-3, 6-1; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Evan Costlow 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gettysburg won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Jack Delaney/Franz Stengel (G) d. Will Hinkson/Chandler Miltsch 6-4, 7-6; 2. Tristan Smith/Elliot Walker (G) d. Ethan Euclide/Evan Jarecki 6-1, 6-1
Littlestown 5, Biglerville 0
Trent Boritz and Carter Owings rallied from a first-set loss to win at No. 1 doubles, helping the Bolts sweep the Canners on Monday.
Cyrus Marshall, Nolan Westfall and Nate Snyder all won in straight sets in singles action.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Sean Sneed 6-2, 6-0; 2. Nolan Westfall (L) d. Troy Schneider 7-5, 6-0; 3. Nate Snyder (B) d. Juan Zarate 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Trent Boritz/Carter Owings (L) d. Joshua Gills/Owen Torres 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Shawn Nelson/Jason Wang (L) d. Andres Pena/Caleol Palmer 6-0, 7-6(3)
West York 3, Delone Catholic 2
The Bulldogs had just enough bite to thwart the Squires on Monday, when they posted a pair of wins in singles action.
Delone posted a point at No. 2 singles where Ben Elsner won in straight sets. Squires Will Seymore and Evan Glass also delivered a win at second doubles for Delone.
Singles: 1. Jaydon Vu (WY) d. Andrew Gervasi 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Randelle Agravante 6-0, 6-2; 3. Jackson Reibler (WY) d. Sebastian Fielding 3-6, 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Justin Joseph/Aidan Sherrick (WY) d. Isaac Sheerer/Adam Lawrence 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Will Seymore/Evan Glass (DC) d. Adan Noel/Jasson Ye 6-4, 6-3
South Western 5, Dover 0
The Mustangs dominated the Eagles, sweeping all five matches and conceding just two games throughout the five matches.
The win moves South Western to 4-1 in YAIAA Division 1 and 8-1 overall.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Ross 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) D. Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; 3. Chase Anderson (SW) D. Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brody Rebert/Landon Salois (SW) d. Warehime/X. Eisenhour 6-0, 6-1; 2. Owen Lucey/Reece Stein (SW) d. C. Eisenhour/Shaw 6-1, 6-0.
