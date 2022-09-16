On his 18th birthday, New Oxford senior Riley Killen scored two touchdowns to help the Colonials to a 36-18 road victory over Dover in the YAIAA-2 opener for both teams on Friday night.

Killen carried the ball eight times for 69 yards and two trips to the paint, while also gaining 28 yards on his only reception of the evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.