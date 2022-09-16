On his 18th birthday, New Oxford senior Riley Killen scored two touchdowns to help the Colonials to a 36-18 road victory over Dover in the YAIAA-2 opener for both teams on Friday night.
Killen carried the ball eight times for 69 yards and two trips to the paint, while also gaining 28 yards on his only reception of the evening.
“I knew I had to have a big game after getting injured last week and not doing much,” the birthday boy said. “I just want to contribute to the team and help us go 1-0 every week.”
New Oxford (3-1, 1-0) held a 14-12 lead, though it had barely ran any offensive plays when Killen showed off his versatility following an Eagle touchdown.
The Ox took over on its own 28 with just under eight minutes to go until halftime and was in the end zone seven plays later with Killen handling the ball five times for 59 yards on the foray.
He took it to paydirt on an option pitch to the right from Jett Moore, though Killen had to scoop it off the turf after he mishandled it. Once he secured the ball after a bounce on the ground, he weaved his way to the end zone and dove across the goal line as the Ox led 22-12 with 4:04 to go until intermission.
Dover (2-2, 0-1) was marching back down the field when Carson Heeney made a diving interception of Aric Campbell’s pass that went through an Eagle receiver’s hands.
This gave the Colonials possession at their own 22 with 2:25 to play until the break.
A play later and the visitors increased their lead when Brittyn Eakins took a hand off and went off tackle to the left, scurrying down the sideline for the 78-yard score and a 29-12 lead.
Eakins, the leading returning rusher in the Times Area, topped the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as he finished with 114 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
“Brittyn and I both play defense, though he plays more than I do on that side. So whenever he needs a break, I go in and try to keep the ball moving down the field,” Killen said. “We give our opponent two different looks.”
Head coach Jason Warner added: “We wanted to mix Brittyn and Riley and we got something in the run game out of Jett and our young guy, Clayton Nieves, too.”
Dover had another chance to score before the half when it had the ball at the Ox 5-yard line on second-and-goal with under a minute to go. However, Eakins sacked Campbell, pushing the Eagles back to the 12. A seven-yard pickup on third down gave Dover one play before the end of the half, but an incomplete pass kept the hosts off the board and the visitors holding a 17-point advantage heading for intermission.
Neither team was able to dent the board in the third quarter, though the Eagles hung six on it on the first play of the fourth quarter when Gavin Mullins fought his way in from two yards out on the ground.
A New Oxford fumble at midfield gave the Eagles some life, but they went backwards and had to punt, giving the ball back to the Ox with just under nine minutes to go.
New Oxford put together a 14-play drive that ate six minutes off the clock and ended when Killen scored on a 12-yard run with 2:53 to go that put the game to bed.
Dover managed to put together a drive, but it ended when Holden Crabbs intercepted Campbell in the Ox end zone with under 30 ticks left.
Campbell had a quality night throwing the ball as he connected on 28-of-39 passes for 281 yards with two scores and two picks. Thomas Smyser was his favorite target, pulling down 12 balls for 125 yards and a score.
The Ox scored the first points of the game following a snap over the head of the Eagle punter that gave the visitor possession on the 4-yard line. Eakins plowed in from three yards away and it was 7-0 with 9:30 to go in the first quarter.
“You’ve got to be opportunistic when you have the chance to be and that’s what we preached all week to the guys,” Warner said. “South Western did that last week and it helped them to beat us.”
Dover had a response and went 82 yards in 13 plays, picking up five first downs along the way and scored when Campbell connected with Smyser on a quick slant for a 9-yard touchdown pass. A blocked extra point kept the Colonials in front, 7-6.
The Colonials quickly answered when Moore hit Heeney on a go route for a 70-yard score down the right sideline. The throw was right on the money and Heeney broke a tackle soon after bringing it in. He then coasted to the end zone.
“When we’re firing on offense and don’t have dumb penalties, the sky is the limit for us,” Warner said. “We gotta keep working on the small details, though.”
Moore completed 7-of-9 for 142 yards and a score, while Heeney was the top receiver with three catches for 102 yards.
The Colonials return to action when they welcome York Suburban (2-2, 0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
New Oxford 14 15 0 7 - 36
Dover 6 6 0 6 - 18
First Quarter
NO-Brittyn Eakins 3 run (Brady Miller kick) 9:30
D-Thomas Smyser 9 pass from Aric Campbell (kick blocked) 2:57
NO-Carson Heeney 70 pass from Jett Moore (Miller kick) 1:42
Second Quarter
D-Phillip Ford 9 pass from Campbell (pass failed) 7:57
NO-Riley Killen 19 run (Cameron Herring run) 4:04
NO-Eakins 78 run (Miller kick) 2:08
Fourth Quarter
D-Gavin Mullins 2 run (pass failed) 11:55
NO-Killen 12 run (Miller kick) 2:53
Team Statistics
NO D
First downs 13 23
Rushes-yards 29-223 30-42
Passing 7-9-0 28-39-2
Passing yards 142 281
Total yards 365 323
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Punts 1-27.0 1-30.0
Penalties 8-72 5-41
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO-Eakins 11-114, Killen 8-69, Moore 5-29, Clayton Nieves 5-11; D-Mullins 18-59, Lucas Runk 6-27, Campbell 5-(-13), Team 1-(-23).
Passing: NO-Moore 7-9-142-0; D- Campbell 28-39-281-2.
Receiving: NO-Heeney 3-102, Evan Schriver 3-12, Killen 1-28; D-Smyser 12-125, Mullins 5-41, Zacherey Townsend 4-49, Brayden Zirkle 4-30, Ford 2-20, Landon Shue 1-16.
