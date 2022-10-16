I had started the day at a hostel in Manchester Center, Vermont with homemade blueberry pancakes made by one of my hiker friends. She cooked enough food for the eight of us that were there, and we were properly fueled for the difficult terrain that laid ahead.
We had a tough climb right from the start, as we looked up at Bromley Peak, three miles and 1,420 vertical feet, in the distance. One of the favorite ski resorts in Vermont during the wintertime, the trail up Bromley had a very steep final mile to the summit, and it seemed daunting.
It did not take long for me to get into my hiking stride, and after about a half hour of hiking I left my hiking companions in my wake. This is where I have to say that they were in their early 20s, and I had just turned 58. I had been with them for a week, and I had never gotten to the top of a mountain before them. Something had overtaken my spirit, and I fairly flew up the mountain.
I was experiencing one of those rare moments on the trail where I felt that I was invincible. I believed that whatever the trail threw at me that day, I owned it. And when I got to the top of that peak, it felt surreal.
The words of “Church of the Woods”, by the Okee Dokee Brothers, captures this feeling perfectly. “May you lose yourself in the woods to find yourself again. May you keep on singin’ and dancin’ ‘til the end. May your dark turn to light and your death into birth. May your spirit be wild and may your heaven be on earth.”
That hiking day in Vermont was close to perfect. It was cool and clear, and just a perfect day to hike. And I crushed it. The peak of Bromley was spectacular. Once my friends caught up with me, we spent a lot of time up there!
It was almost 360 degrees of outrageous views. The meadow flowers on the ski run to the top were beautiful, blowing gently in the wind. I loved it. And I felt supremely grateful.
That’s right, I was grateful. I felt gratitude for nature, and gratitude to whoever or however the forests/mountains/nature were formed. The majestic glory of that moment seized me, and I could not speak.
I am rarely as ‘at peace’ as I am when I am in the woods. Warren Doyle, who has hiked the Appalachian Trail an astounding 18 times, has a perspective on this, that is as similar to my view as anything. Doyle runs a trail school called the Appalachian Trail Institute from his home in northeastern Tennessee. He is also a member of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame. He has influenced the attitude and motivation of countless long-distance hikers, and certainly feels a sense of undying gratitude for the opportunities given him by the trail
Doyle has some definitive views on hiking in general, and the Appalachian Trail in particular. One never has to wonder what Doyle is thinking, as he is sensical and straight-forward. But he has moved past trying to change things he cannot change and has come to an understanding that nature, and all of its lessons, are there for anyone. He describes himself as ‘an observer at peace’.
In the modern world of social media, it is increasingly more difficult to be at peace, especially among young people. A walk in the woods can be a salve for that which ails us, and an attitude of gratitude can go a long way towards being at peace. Putting one’s ‘feet to the earth’ can create a calm amidst the storm that is our lives.
Part of this gratitude is manifested in care and stewardship. As I hike and wander and wonder, I notice things. I notice the red eft crawling over the rocks and roots. I stare at the mesmerizing cascade tumbling down over the rocks. I see a view that I imagine no one has ever laid eyes on. I notice the soft breeze as it cools my body. I am aware that I am just a part of the world in which I am trekking, and the only thing special about me is that I am there to enjoy it and be thankful.
While I am tuned in to the beauty all around me, I also notice other not so pleasant things. Humans have polluted the air and water, abused the land, and left quite a bit more than a trace of our existence. The thing is, humans are also the only ones who can begin to fix this. While being an observer at peace can make for a calming existence, it does not do much for healing a hurting and groaning world.
Botanist and Native American author Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass”, spoke at Gettysburg College last month, and eloquently expressed the need for humanity to be serious stewards and caretakers of this earth, our home. She says that “we have been given the duty to live in balance and harmony with each other and all living things.”
Care for our natural world and care for one another are interdependent. How much do you need? It depends on who you ask. The billionaire CEO will have a very different answer than a single mother struggling to raise her young children. And her view might be different than the homeless man who doesn’t know where his next meal or bed will come from.
We do not own the world. We are a part of it and are called upon to be the guardians of it. That includes caring for our planet, our home, and its forests, mountains, oceans, streams, and meadows
Kimmerer’s contention that “leadership is rooted not in power and authority, but in service and wisdom,” can be directly applied to taking care of this earth. It carries a message of hope and feeling that we can indeed do this.
I go out on the trail to seek peace and ponder the wonderment of the natural world. I want my grandchildren to be able to do the same, in the same pristine woods that I hike, in the same cold ponds that I swim, and on the same awe-inspiring mountain tops that I summit. I am indeed thankful for nature, and I want to make sure the generations to come can feel the same gratitude, and get as much out of it as I do.
By feeling grateful, it is basically just thanking the world for its beauty and for being here to be a part of it. And then saying, “now, what can I do for you?”
Whether hiking up and catching a view on a mountaintop in Vermont, staring at the ocean on a beach in New Jersey, or swimming in a stream deep in the woods at the Massachusetts/Connecticut line, nature is inspiring and mystifying.
What, indeed, can we do for her?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.