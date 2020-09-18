Much of Delone Catholic’s off-season was a time of uncertainty and adjustment. Friday finally brought the Squires the opportunity to get back in their comfort zone.
Delone used its traditional winning recipe — a ball-controlling running game and a solid defense — to bring a sense of familiarity to Flaherty Field, where the Squires opened their campaign Friday with a 38-0 victory over York County Tech in a YAIAA-3 contest.
The Squires’ win came after a spring and summer thrown into flux by the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a camp of just 15 practices and without a scrimmage. But even with a limited number of fans allowed in the stadium, it all came rushing back to the Squires once things got underway.
“As soon as the ball was in the air on that first kickoff, it was just like any other game,” Delone senior Tate Neiderer said. “You just kind of forget anything that’s going on around you and just play football. It was so much fun to be out here tonight.”
Neiderer was a key cog on both offense and defense Friday, rushing for 128 yards and three touchdowns as fullback and helping buoy a learning-on-the-job defensive line from his linebacking spot. His first score came less than three minutes into the game, when he popped a four-yard touchdown run that capped a five-play, 54-yard drive and put the Squires up 7-0.
The possession featured contributions from throughout the Squires’ new-look lineup: sophomore Alex Timmins recovered a game-opening onside kick to give the Squires the ball, senior halfback Cory Heffner, a converted receiver, ripped off a 22-yard run, and senior halfback Michael O’Brien had a 20-yarder.
“We worked really hard, when we got the opportunity to begin work over the summer, to try to get up to speed, but that’s still not the same thing,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said. “Looking at this performance tonight, I’m pleased. We limited penalties, we didn’t turn the ball over, and forced turnovers. I’m pleased with our new guys. We have a lot of inexperienced guys out there, but we have some potential.”
The Delone defense produced three three-and-outs and forced a turnover on Tech’s five first-half possessions, and the offense took advantage of the short-field opportunities. Heffner notched a seven-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and the Squires would go on to score on each of their three second-quarter possessions: Neiderer and Dylan Staub had scoring runs of 17 and 14 yards, respectively, and Justin Emeigh’s 21-yard field goal just before half made it 31-0.
“It was nice to get that start,” Neiderer said. “We only had 15 practices before this, so it was good to get a touchdown right away and get going.”
Neiderer finished his hat trick on the first possession of the third quarter, with a 37-yard run taking him over the century mark on the ground and a one-yard touchdown setting the running clock in motion at 38-0. From there the Squire defense brought it home, finishing the shutout by allowing just 81 yards of total offense and never allowing the Spartans to get beyond the Delone 43-yard line.
With the opener out of the way, Delone now turns its focus to rival Littlestown. Just getting to the point where they can focus on that backyard scrap has been a victory.
“Guys are excited just to be back,” Zortman said. “I can’t tell you how happy they are. It’s just a different attitude. Not that there was ever a bad attitude before, but there’s just an appreciation for being with one another and playing the sport they love.”
Follow on Twitter at @brett_keener
York County Tech 0 0 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 14 17 7 0 — 38
First Quarter
DC—Tate Neiderer 4 run (Justin Emeigh kick), 9:50
DC—Cory Heffner 4 run (Emeigh kick), 1:47
Second Quarter
DC—Neiderer 17 run (Emeigh kick), 6:06
DC—Dylan Staub 14 run (Emeigh kick), 2:41
DC—Emeigh 21 FG, 0:07
Third Quarter
DC—Neiderer 1 run (Emeigh kick), 8:10
Team Statistics
YT DC
First downs 4 17
Rushing 35-81 40-329
Passing 0-1-1 4-11-0
Passing yards 0 71
Total offense 81 400
Penalties-yards 2-15 9-61
Punts-yards 7-19.9 0-0.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YT-Jojo Nieves 9-26, Jamar Johnson 9-0, Matt Arnold 1-3, Travis Wagner 2-5, Christopher Nieves 2-9, Zachary Driver 2-16, Cam’Ron Harpine 1-0, Hunter Sommer 2-1, Zachary Childs 1-(-2), Brayden Whitacre 4-25, KingZion Matai 2-(-2). DC-Tate Neiderer 10-128, Cory Heffner 6-78, Michael O’Brien 4-48, Nate Hart 8-23, Dylan Staub 3-24, Dominic Giraffa 1-4, Artem Reichart 2-9, Brady Dettinburn 2-4, Colby Noel 2-13, Gage Zimmerman 1-3, Ryder Noel 1-(-5).
Passing: YT-J. Johnson 0-0-0-0, Harpine 0-1-1-0. DC-Coltyn Keller 3-8-0-62, Ryder Noel 1-3-0-9, Gage Zimmerman 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: DC-Dylan Zimmerman 2-42, Braeden Spielman 1-9, Dylan Staub 1-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.