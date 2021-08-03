Hagerstown 7, Cashtown 6
Jarrett Biesecker hit a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Hagerstown a walk-off win over Cashtown in Game 5 of their South Penn League semifinal series on Tuesday. Biesecker’s clutch knock pushed the Braves into the SPL finals, where it will face top-seeded Shippensburg beginning on Thursday.
Cashtown trailed 3-1 into the third inning before busting loose for five runs. Chase King ignited the rally with a single, and Tyler Reinert was then hit by pitch. DJ Cool moved both runners over via sacrifice. A single by Ethan Ketterman plated King, and Reinert would later tie the game on a passed ball.
Walks to Mike Tempel and Simeon Davis, sandwiched around an error on a ball hit by Robert Rohrbaugh, gave the Pirates the lead but there weren’t finished. Following an out, Zach Ketterman worked a free pass with the sacks packed to make it 5-3, and an error on a ball put in play by King pushed the lead to 6-3.
Hagerstown pulled to within a run thanks to Peyton Mason’s two-run triple in the fourth.
Josh Topper came on in the fifth for Marshall Mott and posted a pair of scoreless frames to put Cashtown within three outs of yet another finals appearance. The Braves had other ideas.
Mason walked before Corey Walters reached on a bunt single. Riley Jackson drew a free pass to load the bases before Topper fanned No. 9 hitter Nick Jacoby. That brought up Biesecker, the leadoff man, who tagged a 1-0 pitch into center to plate Mason and Walters and send the hosts into the championship series.
Brock Smith and Will Grove combined to pitch four innings of one-hit relief for Hagerstown, which was the No. 2 seed.
King and Cool had two hits each and Collins tripled for Cashtown, which was the four-time defending league champ.
Cashtown 105 000 0 — 6 6 3
Hagerstown 120 200 2 — 7 10 3
Marshall Mott, Josh Topper (5). Mitch Wilson, Brock Smith (3), Will Grove (6). WP: Grove. LP: Topper. SO-BB: Mott 1-4, Topper 2-3, Wilson 4-4, Smith 4-4, Grove 0-0. 3B: C-JC Collins; H-Peyton Mason
