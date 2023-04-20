TRACK & FIELD
Nothing could have kept Lily Carlson grounded on Thursday. . . not even the grueling 300-meter hurdles.
Carlson was only minutes removed from winning the 300 event during Thursday’s meet against York Tech when she made her way to the pole vault runway. There, the Bermudian Springs sophomore soared to heights never reached by a high school girl in Adams County history.
By the time she called it a day, Carlson had cleared 12-3, smashing the previous school and Adams County records in the pole vault.
“It was disbelief, to be honest,” said Carlson via telephone. “It was pretty exciting because I’ve been wanting to jump over 12 feet for a while. It feels good to get it.”
Thursday’s incredible performance capped a memorable week for Carlson, who cleared 11-7 on Tuesday against Biglerville. That effort separated Carlson from former Bermudian great Georgia Williams and ex-Delone Catholic standout Grace Riedel, who shared the previous Adams County mark of 11-6 with her.
On Thursday, Carlson raised the bar – literally.
After opening at 10-0 she moved to 10-6 and then 11-0 without a miss. She needed a second attempt at 11-8 before deciding to shoot for 12-0, which would stand as a personal record. Carlson said she hit 12 feet during a training session at VaultWorx last fall, but was waiting to book that height in a competition.
She scooted by 12-0, 12-1 and eventually 12-3 before finally running into a string of misses that ended her remarkable day.
“It’s kind of fun being out there setting records and having my name out there,” she said. “The goal is to go out and do your best.”
Carlson’s record-breaking performance comes as no surprise after she dazzled in her postseason debut last year, winning a District 3 Class 2A title with a height of 11-0. She matched that mark a week later at the PIAA Championships to earn bronze. The winning height of 12-3 was posted by Ella Dougher of Western Wayne, who has since graduated.
“State gold medal or bust,” joked Berm coach Chris King via telephone. “She could do it, after watching what she did today; that was awesome. Lily has been doing remarkable things.”
Carlson trains at VaultWorx, a facility in Camp Hill that has been producing high-level vaulters for more than decade. She practices there twice weekly for an hour-and-a-half to two hours per session, and feels the extra work is paying off.
“My run-up into the box is better, plant and getting into the jump. . . every part of my jump has gotten a lot better,” she said.
Carlson added that she was able to sort out a few things from last week that helped on Tuesday and Thursday. As for the feeling of soaring more than 12 feet through the air before safely landing in the pit, Carlson said “It kind of feels like you’re flying. You get up to the top and realize you cleared it – it’s honestly the best feeling.”
With the postseason looming and the current District 3 record of 11-7, set in 2016 by Megan Silva of Trinity well within reach, it’s an exciting time for Carlson, who looks within herself for motivation.
“The biggest thing is setting PR’s and getting my own records,” she said. “It’s mostly about beating myself rather than others.”
In addition to Carlson’s wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault on Thursday, the Eales saw Alison Watts prevail in the 400, triple jump and high jump to topple the Spartans.
A big push in the field led by wins from Emma Patton in javelin (101-3) and long jump (14-10) aided the Eagles. Elaine Cook took the discus and Shelby Tuckey won the shot put as well.
For the boys, Bryce Harner won the 400 in 52.4 and cleared 5-4 to take the high jump. Aaron Weigle’s throw of 47-5 was easily the best of the day in the shot put, and Cole Stuart won the 800 in 2:11.
York Tech boys 103,
Bermudian Springs 46
Bermudian Springs girls 90,
York Tech 59
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech; 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 16.1, 3. Kehr (BS) 17.6; 100: 1. Edgar (YT) 11.4, 3. Harner (BS) 11.7; 1600: 1. Driscoll (YT) 4:48.1, 3. Stuart (BS) 5:12; 400 relay: 1. York Tech; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 52.4; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 43.0; 800: 1. Stuart (BS) 2:11, 3. Grimes (BS) 2:13; 200: 1. Edgar (YT) 23.55, 2. Harner (BS) 23.6; 3200: 1. Bradley (YT) 11:55, 3. Phillips (BS) 12:02; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech; Javelin: 1. Steel (YT) 134-1, 2. Alvarez (BS) 126-1, 3. Young (BS) 118-0; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 47-5; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 149-10.5, 3. Alvarez (BS); Triple jump: 1. Steel (YT) 40-5; Long jump: 1. Baldwin (YT) 18-2.25, 2. Gautsch (BS) 17-10.75; High jump: 1. Harner (BS) 5-4, 2. Lua (BS) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Baldwin (YT) 12-1, 2. Carrolus (BS) 10-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 16.3, 2. Staub (BS) 17.4; 100: 1. Johnson (YT) 13.4, 2. Staub (BS) 13.6, 3. Jolly (YT) 13.8; 1600: 1. Murphy (YT) 5:47.8, 2. Priscoll (YT) 5:50, 3. Lowri (BS) 5:51.5; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian (Staub, Carlson, Watts, Patton) 52; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:03.6, 2. Guiher (BS) 1:05.7, 3. Simpson (YT) 1:11.4; 300 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 49.9, 2. Staub (BS) 55.9, 3. Byers (YT) 1:03.2; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:35, 2. Liva (BS) 2:38, 3. Valtiera (BS) 2:50.5; 200: 1. Watts (BS) 27.65, 2. Johnson (YT) 28.4, 3. Guiher (BS) 30.4; 3200: 1. Driscoll (YT) 14:03, 2. Kuhn (BS) 15:05, 3. Campbell (YT) 15:39; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech; Javelin: 1. Patton (BS) 101-3, 2. Stuart (BS) 91-7, 3. Rouse (YT) 76-8; Shot put: 1. Tuckey (BS) 31-0, 2. Rouse (YT) 28-9, 3. Cooke (BS) 28-3.5; Discus: 1. Cook (BS) 94-4, 2. Keckler (BS) 84-1.5, 3. Keller (BS) 79-1; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 36-6.25, 2. Price (YT) 13-9.75, 3. Amerienn (YT) 29-6.25; Long jump: 1. Patton (BS) 14-10, 2. Price (YT) 13-9.75, 3. Chubb (BS) 13-4.25; High jump: 1. Watts (BS) 5-0, 2. Keller (BS) 4-4, 3. Stuart (BS) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 12-3, 2. Kennedy (YT) 7-6, 3. Chubb (BS) 7-0
Littlestown boys 82,
Biglerville 55
Biglerville girls 68,
Littlestown 57
The Bolts and Canners split a YAIAA meet on Thursday, with Ltown’s boys prevailing by a comfortable margin while the Canner girls pulled out an 11-point victory.
Dylan Herr and Zyan Herr won two individual events apiece in the boys’ meet for the Bolts, with Dylan taking the 110 hurdles (17.2) and 300 hurdles (44.0) and Zyan capturing both the 100 (11.1) and 200 (23.2) dashes.
Wyatt Stonesifer gave his squad a boost with victories in the shot put and discus, and Cameron Kump took the 800 with a time of 2:29.3, edging Biglerville’s Nic Acevedo who ran a 2:29.4.
For Biglerville, Tyler Wolf put in some miles in winning the 1600 and 3200 runs, as well as running the lead leg of the 3200 relay. Luke Showers topped the field in the javelin and Landon Anglin won the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Abbie Ponce won the 100 hurdles and teammate Tania Catonga-Esquivias claimed the 300 hurdles for the Canners. Haylee Smith was a double-winner, with triumphs in the javelin and discus, and Katie White made it a first-place sweep in the throws for the Canners with a winning toss of 29-0 in the shot put.
Bolt sprinter Miranda King captured the 100 in 13.0 and 200 with a time of 28.5, and Hannah Hitchner led a Ltown sweep in the 400.
In the field, Bolts Brooke Martin (triple jump), Bene Parker (long jump) and Isabella MacCall (high jump) all posted wins.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Biglerville (Wolf, Nelson, Millan-Reyes, Acevedo) 11:02.24; 110 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 17.2, 2. King (B) 21.1; 100: 1. Z. Herr (L) 11.1, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.4, 3. Althoff (B) 11.5; 1600: 1. Wolf (B) 5:11.9, 2. Lochary (L) 5:20.2, 3. Kump (L) 5:46.8; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Lookingbill, D. Herr, Z. Herr, Clabaugh) 44.8; 400: 1. Bittle (L) 56.8, 2. Cervantes (B) 58.7, 3. Bitzel (L) 1:00.9; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.0, 2. Anglin (B) 51.1, 3. King (B) 52.1; 800: 1. Kump (L) 2:29.3, 2. Acevedo (B) 2:29.4, 3. Nelson (B) 2:41.9; 200: 1. Z. Herr (L) 23.3, 2. Althoff (B) 23.6, 3. Lookingbill (L) 23.9; 3200: 1. Wolf (B) 12:25.2, 2. Lochary (L) 12:41.0, 3. Woltz (B) 13:38.3; 1600 relay: 1. Litlestown (D. Herr, Z. Herr, Bittle, Lookingbill) 3:41.1; Javelin: 1. Showers (B) 124-10, 2. Stonesifer (L) 115-9, 3. Zullinger (B) 112-0; Shot put: 1. Stonesifer (L) 38-4, 2. Zullinger (B) 35-2, 3. Showers (B) 32-5; Discus: 1. Stonesifer (L) 106-2, 2. Miller (L) 100-11, 3. Welch (L) 91-7; Triple jump: 1. Spillan (L) 35-11, 2. Anglin (B) 35-4.5, 3. Miller (L) 30-10; Long jump: 1. Anglin (B) 16-7.5, 2. Spillan (L) 16-7, 3. Miller (L) 16-2; High jump: 1. Zullinger (B) 5-6, 2. Clabaugh (L) 5-2; Pole vault: N/A
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Biglerville (Salazar-Ruelas, Kline, Pena, Mauss) 13:22.44; 100 hurdles: 1. Ponce (B) 19.6, 2. Catonga (B) 19.7, 3. Shaffer (B) 22.3; 100: 1. King (L) 13.0, 2. Nunemaker (L) 13.3, 3. Martin (L) 13.4; 1600: 1. Kline (B) 7:47.1; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Parker, Martin, Nunemaker, King) 1:18.1; 400: 1. Hitchner (L) 1:18.1, 2. Steele (L) 1:27.1, 3. Dillon (L) 1:27.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Catonga (B) 57.6, 2. Ponce (B) 1:00.2, 3. Dinges (B) 1:01.4; 800: 1. Salzar-Ruelas (B) 3:25.7; 200: 1. King (L) 28.5, 2. Nunemaker (L) 29.0, 3. Kane (B) 29.3; 3200: 1. Mauss (B) 15:46.7; 1600 relay: 1. Biglerville (Catonga, Ponce, Kline, Shaffer) 5:31.2; Javelin: 1. Smith (B) 103-0, 2. Roberts (B) 93-11, 3. White (B) 92-10; Shot put: 1. White (B) 29-0, 2. Smith (B) 28-5.5, 3. Feeser (L) 24-3.5; Discus: 1. Smith (B) 83-6.5, 2. Feeser (L) 77-3.5, 3. King (B) 76-9; Triple jump: 1. Martin (L) 30-0, 2. Dillon (L) 29-4, 3. Roberts (B) 28-5.5; Long jump: 1. Parker (L) 15-5, 2. Martin (L) 14-10, 3. Dillon (L) 13-9.5; High jump: 1. MacCall (L) 4-7; Pole vault: N/A
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 9, CD East 4
The Warriors put four runs on the board in the fifth inning to take control of Thursday’s contest against the Panthers.
Samantha Carbaugh spearheaded a 14-hit Warrior attack by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Ava Hochard was 2-for-3 with a double and Kate Keller lined a two-bagger as well.
Abby Boblits stroked three singles while Veronica Paul was 2-for-3 with a triple and Aubry Forsythe had a pair of RBI.
Emily Haines worked 5.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out three while allowing only two earned runs.
CD East 111 010 0 – 4 9 1
Gettysburg 002 142 x – 9 14 2
Danika Kump, Emily Haines (2). Warner. WP: Haines. LP: Warner. SO-BB: Warner 3-2, Kump 0-3, Haines 3-1. 2B: CDE-Wertz, Pitts; G-Samantha Carbaugh 2, Ava Hochard, Kate Keller. 3B: G-Veronica Paul
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 26, Dover 7
Four different Colonials had a hat trick or better in Thursday’s blowout win over the Eagles. Ally Mathis and Sydney Winpigler led the charge for the Ox with a combined 15 goals and eight assists. Mathis rifled home eight goals and Winpigler seven, with both players adding four helpers.
Cameryn Cohee struck four times and Madi Henry had a hat trick as well. Madison Cohee and Kyleigh Aleshire joined the frenzy with two markers apiece.
New Oxford (5-4), which has won four straight games, held a 40-17 advantage in shots on goal and received nine saves by Daelyn Hardnack.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
James Buchanan 1
The surging Eagles pushed their winning streak to six matches after thumping the Rockets on Thursday. Bermudian (9-4) was one spot out of the District 3 Class 2A cutline entering Thursday’s action, with a match at Delone (4-6) on Friday left to close out the regular season.
Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault powered to straight-set triumphs in singles play to secure the victory. Berm’s Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews tacked on a win at first doubles as well.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Helman 6-1, 6-0; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Grove 6-3, 6-0; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. D. Miller 6-3, 7-6(10)
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Stoner/Grove 6-0, 6-4; 2. N. Miller/Wilt (JB) d. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington 6-4, 6-4
Littlestown 4,
Spring Grove 1
The Bolts (6-7) picked up their second win in as many days when they grounded the Rockets on Thursday.
Cyrus Marshall and Isaac Marshall cruised to straight-set singles wins at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.
In doubles action it was Ltown’s Carter Owings and Dylan Smith rolling at No. 1 and the tandem of Jason Wang and Darren Wang winning 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. J. Raub 6-0, 6-1; 2. S. Raub (SG) d. Shawn Nelson 6-1, 6-2; 3. Isaac Marshall (L) d. West 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Carter Owings/Dylan Smith (L) d. Wichmann/Mertz 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jason Wang/Darren Wang (L) d. Dunmeyer/not provided 6-4, 6-3
Hanover 5, Dover 0
The Nighthawks picked up their 10th win of the season on Thursday when they blanked the Eagles in YAIAA play. Hanover (10-2) dropped only four games in pitching the shutout.
Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny rolled in singles play for Hanover, which was seventh in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings with one match remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams qualify for the postseason tournament.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Smith 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Shaw 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Glatfelter 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Eisenhower/Joy 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Reed/Leeper 6-0, 6-0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3,
Susquehannock 0
The Colonials hammered their way to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 victory over the Warriors on Thursday, stretching their winning streak to three matches.
The Ox (5-5) saw Jackson Wolfe smash eight kills while Rylan Hahn and Noah Haines chalked up six apiece. Haines also delivered 16 assists and 14 digs.
Evan Strausbaugh dished 13 assists and Wolfe added 13 digs for the winners.
