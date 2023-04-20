CARLSON
Bermudian Springs’ Lily Carlson smiles after clearing the bar during a pole vault attempt in Thursday’s meet against York Tech. Carlson won the event with a height of 12-3, setting new school and Adams County records. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

TRACK & FIELD

Nothing could have kept Lily Carlson grounded on Thursday. . . not even the grueling 300-meter hurdles.

