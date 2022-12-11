About to embark on its longest break between games of the season, Gettysburg College did so on a positive note when it squeaked past visiting Salisbury University, 67-64, in men’s college basketball action Saturday afternoon at Bream Gym.
The Bullets led by eight with 6:30 to play, following a free throw by Jordan Stafford, but points were hard to come by for the Orange & Blue the rest of the way.
Over the next six minutes, Gettysburg connected on 1-of-5 from the field and 1-of-5 from the charity stripe, posting just four points against three turnovers and the lead stood at 65-62 following a Seagull timeout.
Salisbury’s Andrew Silver worked his way into the lane, but his shot was off the mark and rebounded by Rassoul Abakar. That board led to a run-out layup by Carl Schaller to put the game out of reach with seven ticks remaining.
“Heads-up play there by Carl,” Gettysburg head coach B.J. Dunne said. “If we get a rebound and can go, we want them to go. It worked out well for us.”
The rough play at the offensive end down the stretch was emblematic of most of the second half for the hosts, as it was a lot of fits and starts after an excellent first half.
“We just didn’t get enough shots and we had too many turnovers (11) in the second half,” Dunne said. “We shot okay (41 percent) after halftime, but too many wasted possessions.”
The Bullets flew from the gate to start the game, racing out to a 13-4 advantage following Schaller’s layup at the 15:53 mark of the opening half.
Salisbury (5-5) found its footing and drew the deficit to 16-14 on a Brendan Davis hoop with 11:10 to go until intermission. Davis’ bucket at 10:05 drew the Seagulls even at 19, apiece.
Gettysburg (4-4) then responded with a 14-0 tear over the next 3 1/2 minutes and led, 33-19, after Antonello Baggi bagged a pair of freebies.
The largest lead of the half for the Bullets came following Schaller’s trifecta with 3:23 showing on the clock, but some cold shooting the rest of the way allowed the visitors to slice into their deficit and make it 42-29 at the break.
Another powerful start in the second half allowed the Bullets to establish their largest lead of the contest when Ryan McKeon scored with 16:10 to go to make it 49-32, but that’s when the Gettysburg offense began to bog down.
Salisbury was able to whittle the lead to 59-53 on Sean Carr’s bucket with 8:13 to go.
The Bullets held Salisbury’s top two scorers, Greg Bloodsworth and Brandon Craig to a combined 20 points after the duo had entered the contest averaging a shade over 37 ppg.
“Our goal was to make someone other than those two beat us and it worked,” Dunne said. “They were forced to run things through other guys and we did a good job of making it hard on those two to get anything going.”
Meanwhile on its own offensive end, Gettysburg continued its upward trend. The Bullets had averaged just 55.5 ppg. through their first eight contests, but after posting 85 points in a win over Washington College a week prior, Saturday’s performance continued to bump their season average upwards.
“Our offense has been better in the last two games,” Dunne said. “We’re young and our guys are improving. They’re showing a lot of growth.”
He continued, “Our team is finally at full strength, after being without four of our first eight guys at different times. We hadn’t been completely healthy all year and it’s nice to finally be healthy. This was a good win today.”
McKeon led the way for the winners with 14 points to go with eight boards and four rejections, while Baggi tossed in 13, Schaller chipped in with 11 and Abakar scored 11 points, yanked down 12 boards and pilfered the rock four times.
Carr paced the Seagulls with 14 points, followed by a dozen each from Davis and Bloodsworth.
The Bullets won’t step on the hardwood again until Dec. 29 when they play back-to-back days in a showcase event in Daytona Beach, Fla. First up is a meeting with Mt. Union, the sixth-ranked team in the nation, then a tussle with Dunne’s alma mater, Bates College, the following day.
“We’re looking forward to getting away from the cold for a few days, but it’s a business trip for us,” Dunne said. “It’ll be a pair of tough games, but we’re going there to try to win two games.”
Gettysburg returns to its home court on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when Haverford College makes a visit for an 8 p.m. start. The Bullet women host their Haverford counterparts at 6 p.m.
