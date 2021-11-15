Last weekend’s Journeymen Fall Classic featured a host of former Times Area wrestlers who are now plying their trade for their respective collegiate programs. The two-day event, held at Spooky Nook in Manheim, featured nearly two dozen schools in a round-robin format on Sunday, among them Millersville University, Bloomsburg and Virginia Military Institute.
Competing for Millersville was redshirt freshman Tim Uhler, who starred at New Oxford High School where he won 135 matches as a Colonial. Uhler, competing at 141 pounds, went 2-1 with a decision over his opponent from Bloomsburg and a pin of a Sacred Heart foe.
Uhler’s teammate, Josh Tuckey of Biglerville, also went 2-1 for the Marauders at 141 pounds. Tuckey, a redshirt sophomore, posted decisions of 7-1 and 8-3 over competitors from Sacred Heart and Long Island, respectively, while dropping an 8-2 decision to a wrestler from the College of New Jersey.
Tuckey went 6-10 competing unattached during his redshirt season last year.
Former Gettysburg High School hammer Max Gourley took the mat at 184 for Virginia Military Institute and produced some familiar results. Gourley pinned opponents from Sacred Heart and Lock Haven. He finished 2-1 on the day, his lone setback a 4-2 decision against Caden Wright of Lehigh.
Gourley’s VMI teammate Blake Showers, who made the SoCon All-Freshmen Team last year after posting eight wins with seven by bonus points, did not compete. Showers is 3-1 on the season at 157 with all three victories by fall.
Bloomsburg University was represented by a host of Pennsylvania products, including former Bermudian Springs star Trenton Harder. The former Eagle picked up a 9-5 win in a bout against a wrestler from Long Island, while dropping decisions against Army and Lehigh, respectively.
FAST START FOR SPARTAN DUO: York College sophomore Jared Bair has roared out of the gate with a pair of strong showings for the Spartans. Bair, from New Oxford, won the 149-pound weight class in the Bill Racich Rumble last weekend at Ursinus College. Bair went 5-0 with four falls en route to the title.
The previous weekend Bair went 5-2 in the Ned McGinley Invitational at King’s College, picking up two falls and a pair of decisions in addition to a default.
Bair’s teammate, freshman Jared Townsend of Gettysburg, was a bonus-point machine at King’s, where he scored four pins and a major decision competing at 174 pounds.
STICKWORK: The NCAA field hockey landscape was littered with former Times Area players who made their mark this fall. A pair of former Canner field hockey players concluded successful collegiate seasons recently. Elizabethtown senior Grace Hardy was named to the All-Landmark Conference Second Team after leading the Blue Jays in goals with 13. Hardy ranked fifth in the conference in goals and total points (30) to earn her second career Landmark selection.
The forward notched four game-winning goals and three times scored twice in a game for E-town.
Biglerville grad Hailey Steele made 18 starts for Wilson College, which won its first 18 games of the season. Steele, a defender, helped the Phoenix capture the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship, and with it a bid to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Wilson (18-1) dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 17 SUNY New Paltz in the playoffs, ending its remarkable season.
Arcadia University senior Carly Flickinger earned an All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom honorable mention nod after chalking up four goals and five assists this season. Flickinger, a former New Oxford standout, started all 20 games for the Knights. Flickinger made 20 starts in 2019 and 23 in 2018, netting eight goals and a pair of assists over those two seasons, respectively.
Alvernia University freshman Hannah Wolfe posted a winning record in goal this season, when she made 11 starts. Wolfe went 7-4 with 42 saves, posting a 1.64 goals against average. The Bermudian Springs product recorded three shutouts for the Golden Wolves.
Kutztown University senior Olivia Blasone tallied a goal and seven assists this season, helping the Golden Bears reach the PSAC quarterfinals. Blasone, a Bermudian graduate, also had a goal and two assists in 2019.
