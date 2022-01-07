GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 42,
Kennard-Dale 19
The red-hot Colonials used an 18-8 run in the second quarter to take control of Friday’s road game against the Rams.
New Oxford (5-5) won its fourth straight game behind 13 points by Ella Billman and 11 from Timberley Linebaugh. Kelbie Linebaugh, Sydney Flesch and Saki Ano tossed in four points apiece for the Ox, which shot 9-for-11 from the line.
New Oxford 6 18 6 12 — 42
Kennard-Dale 4 8 2 5 — 19
New Oxford (42): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 0-2 4, Sydney Flesch 2 0-0 4, Saki Ano 2 0-0 4, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 5 3-3 13, Timberley Linebaugh 2 6-6 11, Kylie Wampler 1 0-0 2, Kam Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Myers, Green, Stevens. Totals: 16 9-11 42
Kennard-Dale (19): Vipperman 0 1-4 1, Morns 2 3-5 7, Heber 3 0-0 7, Jones 1 0-0 2, Portello 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 4-9 19
3-pointers: NO-T. Linebaugh; KD-Heber
York Catholic 58,
Biglerville 36
The Irish snapped a four-game losing streak by clamping down on the visiting Canners on Friday.
York Catholic (3-4) had four players score at least nine points apiece, led by Amanda Reed with 12.
Emily Woolson fueled the attack for the Canners (5-6) with a game-high 19 points, which included a 9-for-13 effort at the stripe. Brylee Rodgers added seven points and Claire Roberts had six.
Biglerville 7 10 15 4 — 36
York Catholic 17 17 12 12 — 58
Biglerville (36): Brylee Rodgers 2 3-4 7, Emily Woolson 4 9-13 19, Joscelynn Anglin 0 2-2 2, Claire Roberts 3 0-1 6, Kierney Weigle 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Miller, Dunlap, Peterson, Brewer. Totals: 10 14-22 36
York Catholic (58): Shue 4 0-0 9, Campanella 2 0-0 6, Tully 2 0-0 5, Kile 4 2-2 10, Bullen 1 3-4 5, O’Brien 2 4-4 9, Reed 6 0-2 12. Totals: 22 9-12 58
3-pointers: B-Woolson 2; YC-Shue, Campanella 2, Tully, O’Brien
York Tech 53, Littlestown 42
Rhyln Rouse scored 31 points on Friday to become the first player in York Tech girls’ basketball program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Rouse hit 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 10-for-16 from the foul line. She poured in 21 of her 31 points in the second half as the Spartans pulled away from the Bolts.
Kylah Green had a strong fourth quarter to tally 17 points for Littlestown. Green struck for 11 points in the final frame, the same number of points scored by teammate Celi Portillo on the night.
Littlestown 11 11 4 16 — 42
York Tech 14 9 17 13 — 53
Littlestown (42): Young 1 0-0 2, Portillo 5 1-2 11, Miller 2 2-3 7, Peart 2 1-2 5, Green 6 7-7 17. Non-scorers: Lanahan, Staub, Shipley, Cherry. Totals: 15 11-14 42
York Tech (53): Ritter 1 2-2 4, Bernard 3 1-1 8, Burton 1 0-0 2, Zienkiewicz 0 2-5 2, Rouse 10 10-16 31, Mosley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 15-24 53
3-pointers: L-Miller; YT-Bernard, Rouse
Central York 50,
South Western 28
Maci Shaffer and Maddy Lehker netted eight points apiece for the Mustangs in their loss to the Panthers on Friday.
Central York 18 7 12 13 — 50
South Western 9 4 9 6 — 28
Central York (50): Bacha 4 2-4 12, Chimenti 4 0-0 10, Long 2 0-1 5, Crouthamel 1 1-2 4, Rawls 2 5-8 9, Bond 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 8-15 50
South Western (28): Ava Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kayla Leppo 0 0-5 0, Lexi Plesic 2 0-0 5, Maci Shaffer 3 2-2 8, Maddy Lehker 4 0-2 8, Grace Thomas 2 0-2 5. Non-scorers: Brooks, Olson, Green, Smith. Totals: 12 2-11 28
3-pointers: CY-Bacha 2, Chimenti 2, Long, Crouthamel
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 61, Hanover 36
Ethan Beachy was zeroed in from long range on Friday, hitting five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points in an Eagle victory.
Beachy knocked down at least one triple in each quarter, including the fourth where the Eagles (4-5) outscored the ‘Hawks by a 23-8 margin.
Tyson Carpenter drained a pair of trifectas to finish with 15 points and Ethan Young added 10 more.
Chase Roberts netted a dozen points and Ethan Killinger had 11 for Hanover (2-8).
Bermudian 14 10 14 23 — 61
Hanover 9 3 16 8 — 36
Bermudian Springs (61): Ethan Beachy 7 4-4 23, Ethan Young 3 4-4 10, Dylan Hubbard 2 1-1 5, Connor Mummert 3 0-0 6, Tyson Carpenter 5 3-4 15, Austin Reinert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Erdman, Watkins, Speelman. Totals: 21 12-13 61
Hanover (36): Breyden Perry 0 2-4 2, Case Lara 1 3-3 5, Jack Huston 1 0-0 2, Gavin Trish 0 0-1 0, Justus Feeser 1 0-0 2, Chase Roberts 4 1-2 12, Ethan Killinger 5 1-1 11, Brady Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Dell, Bell, Karst. Totals: 13 7-11 36
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 5, Carpenter 2; H-Roberts 3
Northeastern 59,
New Oxford 35
The Bobcats lunged to a 23-11 lead after a quarter of play in Friday’s road win over the Ox.
Northeastern (6-4) made good on eight 3-pointers and put four players in double figures.
The Colonials (5-5) were limited to just 12 total points in the second and third quarters combined. Brennan Holmes paced the hosts with a dozen points.
Northeastern 23 9 16 11 — 59
New Oxford 11 4 8 12 — 35
Northeastern (59): Williams 4 2-2 12, Kloster 6 1-3 13, Jennings 2 0-0 4, Walter 1 0-0 2, Mallory 5 2-2 15, Perez 1 0-0 2, Rizzuto 4 0-0 11. Totals: 23 5-7 59
New Oxford (35): Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 1 3-4 5, Aden Strausbaugh 2 0-0 6, Brennan Holmes 5 0-0 12, Graham Rex 2 0-0 5, Adam Pascoe 1 0-2 3, Hunter Crabbs 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calvo-Perez, Fuhrman, Ho. Crabbs. Totals: 13 3-6 35
3-pointers: NE-Williams 2, Mallory 3, Rizzuto 3; NO-Fuhrman 2, Holmes 2, Rex, Pascoe. JV: New Oxford 43, Northeastern 41
York Catholic 65,
Biglerville 32
John Forjan dropped 23 points and the Irish (7-1) limited the Canners to a single bucket in the third quarter of Friday’s win in YAIAA action.
Eli Weigle had a huge first half for Biglerville (1-9), netting 16 of his team-high 19 points. Weigle knocked down three triples, finishing with four shots from beyond the arc.
York Catholic 19 14 19 13 — 65
Biglerville 9 12 2 9 — 32
York Catholic (65): Walker 3 1-2 8, Brady 1 0-0 2, Boeckel 0 1-2 1, J. Forjan 3 3-6 10, McFadden 1 2-2 4, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Dallas 2 4-6 9, L. Forjan 9 5-7 23, Shelley 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 16-25 65
Biglerville (32): Eli Weigle 6 3-4 19, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Lukas Smelser 1 2-2 4, Ryan VanDyke 2 0-0 4, Jack Regentin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Althoff, Salter, Miller, Tyson, Zullinger, Slothour. Totals: 11 6-8 32.
3-pointers: YC-Walker, J. Forjan, Dallas, Shelley; B-Weigle 4
WRESTLING
Littlestown 33,
Delone Catholic 28
The Bolts piled up 30 of their 33 points via three pins and a pair of forfeits in Thursday’s win over the Squires.
Tanner Rock (160), Tommy Carucci (189) and Barrett Zeigler (120) won by fall to help Littlestown improve to 4-2 on the season. Caden Rankin added a 7-1 decision at 132 that helped secure the victory.
Jonathan Lawyer (172) and Isaac Roth (152) posted sticks for the Squires (2-5), who also picked up wins from Sam Scovitch (285), Artem Reichart (138) and Justin Emeigh (145).
160-Tanner Rock (L) p. Devin Reese, 3:04; 172-Jonathan Lawyer (DC) p. Harrison Harbin, 3:17; 189-Tommy Carucci (L) p. Won Stewart, 1:31; 215-Mitchel Feeser (L) fft; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) d. Cooper Scarborough, 4-0; 106-no contest; 113-John Groves (DC) fft; 120-Barrett Zeigler (L) p. Evan Glass, :49; 126-Cameron Mingee (L) fft; 132-Caden Rankin (L) d. Connor Bauerline, 7-1; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) d. Tanner Yingling, 6-3; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) md. Dylan Herr, 10-2; 152-Isaac Roth (DC) p. Alex Shirdon, 3:33
Gettysburg 78,
Kennard-Dale 0
The Warriors posted their third 78-0 drubbing of the season on Thursday when they ran roughshod over the Rams.
Winning by fall for Gettysburg (9-0) was Logan Newell (152), Tyler Withers (189), Wyatt Sokol (126), Dalton Redden (138) and Jaxon Townsend (145).
152-Logan Newell (G) p. Ben Cessna, :23; 160-Jacoby Cherry (G) fft; 172-Mason Rebert (G) fft; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Avery Cummings, 2:59; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) fft; 106-Zoey Haines (G) fft; 113-Ethan Burgess (G) fft; 120-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) p. Jaedyn Caughman, 1:37; 132-Christian Paul (G) fft; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Julian Strawderman, 1:22; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Dominick Youngblood, :32
Biglerville 66, Fairfield 0
Brody Gardner and Kyler Johnson posted first-period falls for the Canners in the only contested bouts of Thursday’s match against the Knights.
Biglerville improved to 8-2 with the win.
106-Brody Gardner (B) p. Bethany Starliper, :43; 113-Caden Kessel (B) fft; 120-no contest; 126-no contest; 132-Sean Sneed (B) fft; 138-Joey Ney (B) fft; 145-Kyler Johnson (B) p. Emma Flohr, 1:20; 152-Gage Bishop (B) fft; 160-Tyler Taylor (B) fft; 172-Daniel Sanchez (B) fft; 189-Levi Roberts (B) fft; 215-Mason Keiper (B) fft; 285-Jacob Mead (B) fft
York Tech 30, Hanover 27
The Spartans used three consecutive falls to ditch the Nighthawks in a YAIAA-3 match on Thursday.
Hanover (2-5) trailed 27-6 before Joseph Wilkinson and Allan Mitra posted pins at 160 and 172. Aizak Shoap made it 27-21 with a narrow decision before Ethan Markel sealed the win for Tech with a 5-0 decision at 215.
Daniel Corbin (120) and Evan Fiorelli (285) added pins for Hanover.
106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-Daniel Corbin (H) p. Buer, :20; 126-Youngblood (YT) fft; 132-Butler (YT) d. Aidan Kenworthy, 6-2; 138-Childs (YT) p. William Gomez, 2:53; 145-Whitacre (YT) p. Uriel Martinez-Cruz, 3:58; 152-VanValen (YT) p. Sage Hartlaub, 1:59; 160-Joseph Wilkinson (H) p. Kwasnjuk, 3:18; 172-Allan Mitra (H) p. Coraballo, 5:14; 189-Aizak Shoap (H) d. Glover, 8-7; 215-Markel (YT) d. Ben Phelps, 5-0; 285-Evan Fiorelli (H) p. Opoku, :29
So. Western 35, Red Lion 34
*South Western wins
on criteria
The Mustangs edged the Lions by tiebreaker on Thursday after winning seven individual bouts to Red Lion’s six.
Gavin Leitzel provided a 14-12 decision at 152 early on, and Wyatt Hale edged Owen Smith, 7-4, in the final bout to level the match.
Robbie Sterner (172), RJ Utz (215) and Ayden Wysocki (285) delivered pins for the Mustangs in the victory.
145-Deisley (RL) md. Kaiden Conaboy, 19-6; 152-Gavin Leitzel (SW) d. Guli, 14-12; 160-Brenneman (RL) p. Joe Sprenkle, 4:43; 172-Robbie Sterner (SW) p. Vigue, 2:14; 189-Owen Reed (SW) md. Lopez, 10-0; 215-RJ Utz (SW) p. Mossengo, :44; 285-Ayden Wysocki (SW) p. Nelson, 3:41; 106-Harvey (RL) p. James Bonczewski, 1:24; 113-Natalie Handy (SW) fft; 120-Orell (RL) p. Brian Williams, 4:09; 126-Boyer (RL) inj. def. Daniel Pierce; 132-Bootier (RL) p. Ian Borrell, 3:16; 138-Wyatt Hale (SW) d. Smith, 7-4
YAIAA
Division 1
Div. Ovr.
Dallastown 4-0 4-0
Spring 4-0 5-2
South Western 3-1 3-1
Central York 1-2 1-2
New Oxford 0-3 2-4
Dover 0-3 0-3
Red Lion 0-3 0-3
Division 2
Div. Ovr.
Gettysburg 4-0 9-0
West York 1-0 1-1
York Suburban 2-1 5-3
Susquehannock 2-1 3-5
Eastern York 1-3 2-8
Northeastern 0-2 0-3
Kennard-Dale 0-3 0-4
Division 3
Div. Ovr.
Biglerville 4-0 8-2
Bermudian Springs 2-1 3-2
Littlestown 2-1 4-2
Delone Catholic 1-2 2-5
York Tech 1-2 2-6
Hanover 0-3 2-5
Fairfield 0-1 0-1
Mid-Penn Conference
Commonwealth Division
Div. Ovr.
Mifflin County 1-0 3-0
Central Dauphin 1-1 1-1
Cedar Cliff 0-0 5-1
State College 0-0 5-1
Chambersburg 0-0 2-1
Cumberland Valley 0-1 5-2
Keystone Division
Div. Ovr.
Carlisle 2-0 6-1
Lower Dauphin 2-0 2-0
Red Land 2-0 2-0
Palmyra 1-0 2-5
Northern 2-1 2-1
CD East 1-3 1-3
Mechanicsburg 0-3 1-5
Hershey 0-3 1-6
Colonial Division
Div. Ovr.
Boiling Springs 2-0 2-0
Shippensburg 1-0 1-0
West Perry 1-0 7-1
Big Spring 1-1 1-1
Waynesboro 1-2 1-5
Greencastle 0-1 0-1
James Buchanan 0-2 0-2
Capital Division
Div. Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt 3-0 3-0
Milton Hershey 3-0 3-0
Camp Hill 2-0 6-0
East Pennsboro 2-1 2-3
Trinity 2-2 4-3
Harrisburg 1-2 1-2
Middletown 0-2 0-3
Steel-High 0-3 0-3
Susquehanna Twp. 0-3 0-3
Berks County League
Division 1
Div. Ovr.
Exeter Twp. 3-0 3-0
Governor Mifflin 3-0 3-0
Wilson 1-0 1-0
Hamburg 1-1 1-5
Daniel Boone 0-2 0-2
Muhlenberg 0-2 0-2
Reading 0-3 1-8
Division 2
Div. Ovr.
Conrad Weiser 4-0 8-1
Berks Catholic 3-0 3-0
Brandywine Heights 2-0 2-0
Schuylkill Valley 2-0 4-1
Oley Valley 2-3 2-3
Wyomissing 1-2 1-2
Twin Valley 1-3 1-3
Tulpehocken 1-4 1-4
Kutztown 0-4 0-4
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Div. Ovr.
Hempfield 3-0 6-0
Manheim Twp. 3-0 6-0
Solanco 3-1 3-1
Warwick 2-1 6-3
Conestoga Valley 1-1 1-1
Cocalico 1-2 2-2
McCaskey 0-4 0-4
Penn Manor 0-4 0-4
Section 2
Div. Ovr.
Donegal 4-0 4-0
Elizabethtown 4-0 6-1
Garden Spot 3-1 3-1
Manheim Central 2-1 2-1
Ephrata 2-2 4-5
Lampeter-Strasburg 0-4 0-4
Lebanon 0-3 0-7
Cedar Crest 0-4 0-7
Section 3
Div. Ovr.
Northern Lebanon 4-0 5-0
Annville-Cleona 3-0 4-4
ELCO 2-2 8-4
Lancaster Catholic 2-2 6-2
Octorara 2-2 4-3
Columbia 1-3 2-3
Pequea Valley 0-5 0-5
Tri-Valley League
Div. Ovr.
Newport 3-0 8-1
Susquenita 1-1 2-2
Upper Dauphin 1-1 5-2
Juniata 0-1 1-1
Line Mountain 0-2 1-2
