WRESTLING
Coal Cracker Tournament
Gettysburg crowned three champions and placed second among 40 teams on Saturday in Lehighton. Jacob Cherry (160), Sam Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285) won their respective weight classes to help the Warriors pile up 184.5 team points, just 5.5 behind Lackawanna Trail.
Cherry opened with a 2-0 decision before finding his stride with a pair of pins and another decision to reach the finals. In the title bout he outlasted Robbie Schneider of Lackawanna Trail, 12-9.
Rodriguez manhandled the field at 215 where he scored five bonus-point victories. After posting three pins and a technical fall, Rodriguez rolled by John Pardo of Kennett for gold, 12-4. Gallagher left a similar trail of destruction at 285, stacking up four straight pins before a major decision sent him to the finals. There, he blanked Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley, 3-0.
In addition to the three champs, Gettysburg also saw Tyler Withers win bronze at 172 and Gabriel Pecaitis battle to a fifth-place finish at 120.
Coal Cracker Tournament
Saturday — Lehighton
Team: 1. Lackawanna Trail 190.5, 2. Gettysburg 184.5, 3. Kennett 178, 4. Abington Heights 175.5, 5. Selinsgrove 167.5, 6. Freedom 146, 7. Parkland 143, 8. Honesdale 141, 9. Wyoming Area 140, 10. Hazleton Area 139
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 46, Fairfield 38
A 16-7 third-quarter run put the Eagles in front to stay on Saturday. Ethan Beachy capped a big week with a 19-point performance that included seven field goals and four makes from the foul line. Ethan Young tossed in nine points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
For the Knights, Eric Ball netted 11 points.
Fairfield 12 2 7 17 – 38
Bermudian Springs 8 8 16 14 – 46
Fairfield (38): Koons 1 0-2 2, W. Myers 2 2-4 8, Ball 5 0-1 11, Valentine 2 0-0 5, Tabler 2 2-4 6, Stadler 3 0-0 6. Non-scorer: J. Myers. Totals: 15 4-11 38
Bermudian Springs (46): Beachy 7 4-6 19, Kline 1 2-2 4, Young 3 1-2 9, Hubbard 2 0-0 4, Mummert 1 1-4 3, Carpenter 0 0-3 0, Reinert 3 1-3 7. 17 8-17 46
3-pointers: F-W. Myers 2, Ball, Valentine; BS-Beachy, Young 2
Biglerville 42, York Tech 38
The Canners bottled up the Spartans in the second half of Saturday’s matchup, yielding only nine points to claim a win.
Guard Eli Weigle directed the offense by pumping in a game-high 19 points. Jack Regentin and Ryan VanDyke gave Biglerville a presence in the paint by combining for 15 points.
York Tech 19 10 5 4 – 38
Biglerville 14 9 7 11 – 42
York Tech (38): Johnson 1 0-0 2, Gladney 6 0-0 13, Gracey 3 1-1 9, Torres 2 1-2 5, Shimmel 4 0-0 9. Totals: 16 2-3 38
Biglerville (42): Weigle 5 7-10 19, Shaffer 0 0-2 0, Smelser 2 0-0 4, Tyson 1 2-2 4, VanDyke 3 1-3 7, Regentin 3 2-3 8. Non-scorers: Althofff, Slothour. Totals: 16 10-20 42
3-pointers: YT-Gladney, Gracey 2, Shimmel; B-Weigle 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 55,
Berks Catholic 40
The Squirettes prevailed with flying colors in a battle of district title contenders on Saturday.
Senior Giana Hoddinott helped Delone remain undefeated by dropping 18 points. Makenna Mummert netted a dozen points, Abigael Vingsen scored 11 points and Brielle Baughman notched nine points in the win.
Delone Catholic 13 16 20 6 – 55
Berks Catholic 5 9 11 15 – 40
Delone Catholic (55): Vingsen 4 2-4 11, Hoddinott 6 5-7 18, Baughman 3 1-1 9, Mummert 6 0-0 12, M. Hughes 1 0-0 2, McCann 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Schwarz, E. Hughes, Jacoby. Totals: 21 8-12 55
Berks Catholic (40): Langdon 0 2-4 2, Corado 1 1-2 3, McFadden 0 2-2 2, Reedy 6 2-5 16, Herb 1 8-9 10, Brown 0 2-2 2, Dabney 1 3-4 5. Totals: 9 20-28 40
3-pointers: DC-Vingsen, Hoddinott, Baughman 2, McCann; BC-Reedy 2
Gettysburg 34, York Suburban 26
Camryn Felix posted 20 points to help the Warriors turn back the Trojans in a low-scoring contest on Saturday.
Felix, who is closing in on 1,000 career points, nailed five 3-pointers. Her solid night helped the Warriors survive a second half that saw both teams combine for just 24 points.
York Suburban 6 10 2 8 – 26
Gettysburg 10 10 6 8 – 34
York Suburban (26): Rissmiller 2 0-0 4, Hare 4 0-0 12, Powers 4 0-0 8, Doweary 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 2-2 26
Gettysburg (34): Felix 6 3-4 20, Oaster 1 1-2 4, Eckhart 1 3-8 5, Bair 0 0-2 0, Abate 2 1-4 5. Non-scorers: Scavitto. Totals: 10 8-20 34
3-pointers: YS-Hare 4; G-Felix 5
Bermudian Springs 75,
Littlestown 18
The Eagles splashed a dozen 3-pointers, with Bailey Oehmig draining five and Hannah Chenault hitting four more in Saturday’s win over the Bolts.
Oehmig’s 19 points led all scorers, followed by 14 from Chenault and nine by Hannah Metzger, who connected on three shots from distance.
Littlestown 4 5 5 4 – 18
Bermudian Springs 20 21 17 17 – 75
Littlestown (18): Lanahan 0 2-4 2, Young 0 3-6 3, Portillo 2 3-4 7, Miller 0 0-2 0, Peart 2 0-0 4, Green 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Staub, Orwig, Shipley Ford, Shelley. Totals: 5 8-16 18
Bermudian Springs (75): Metzger 3 0-0 9, Bealmear 2 0-0 4, A. Peters 1 0-0 2, Lu. Peters 2 0-0 4, LaBure 1 1-2 3, Li. Peters 3 2-2 8, Oehmig 7 0-0 19, Bross 1 0-0 2, Chenault 5 0-0 14, Keller 1 0-0 2, Feeser 2 0-0 4, Carlson 1 0-1 2, Devita 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Benzel. Totals: 30 3-5 75
3-pointers: BS-Metzger 3, Oehmig 5, Chenault 4
York Catholic 54, Biglerville 32
Kara Harris poured in 19 points on Saturday for the Irish, who handed the Canners their seventh loss in their last eight games.
Claire Roberts and Brylee Rodgers paced Biglerville with 12 points apiece.
York Catholic 15 15 7 17 – 54
Biglerville 8 6 13 5 – 32
York Catholic (54): Campanella 0 2-2 2, Tully 5 0-0 10, Kile 1 3-4 5, McKeague 1 2-3 4, Bullen 1 1-3 4, Perry 1 0-1 2, Kury 0 0-2 0, O’Brien 3 1-3 7, Harris 8 3-4 19. Totals: 22 12-23 54
Biglerville (32): Rodgers 4 3-6 12, Woolson 1 4-6 6, Roberts 6 0-0 12, Weigle 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Reckard, Anglin, Peterson. Totals: 12 7-12 32
3-pointers: Bullen; B-Rodgers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.